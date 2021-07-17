 Skip to content
 
(Redfin)   Seriously? Just gonna gloss right over the whole (probably) haunted boat thing?   (redfin.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Real estate, acres of prime mixed-use land, Port Townsend, Washington, Commercial district, Zoning, Economics, Jefferson County, Washington, Fort Worden  
dennishiding [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Rather than the boat, I'd be more concerned about what the pond next the to the Port Townsend Paper Corporation might smell like.  But with Choice Cannabis and Reefer Den in walking distance maybe you wouldn't notice.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dennishiding: Rather than the boat, I'd be more concerned about what the pond next the to the Port Townsend Paper Corporation might smell like.


I have been informed by chemical engineers of generations past that the unique odor is that of money.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Do Port Townsend residents have more average teeth per person than Port Orchard residents?
 
mrparks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dennishiding: But with Choice Cannabis and Reefer Den in walking distance maybe you wouldn't notice.


Now that's what I call sailing in a sea of grass.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The way idiot 'investors' are snapping up real estate within 10 seconds at grossly elevated prices without die diligence I wouldn't be surprised. That boat is going to make a fine home for fornicating raccoons and hobos
 
apathy2673
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
imgix.ranker.comView Full Size

"land shark."
 
