(CBC)   Canada just surpassed the US in per capita COVID-19 vaccinations   (cbc.ca)
39
239 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jul 2021 at 10:05 PM (1 hour ago)



ManThatHurts [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's because 40 some odd percent of their population aren't a bunCH OF GOD DAMN MOTHERfarkING IDIOTS FROM HELL!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
*sigh*

Congratulations, Canada. Keep that border closed for your safety.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ManThatHurts: That's because 40 some odd percent of their population aren't a bunCH OF GOD DAMN MOTHERfarkING IDIOTS FROM HELL!


Have you met Alberta or Newfoundland?
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

phalamir: ManThatHurts: That's because 40 some odd percent of their population aren't a bunCH OF GOD DAMN MOTHERfarkING IDIOTS FROM HELL!

Have you met Alberta or Newfoundland?


Alberta here, we're at almost 75% first dose, it's only 25% that are complete f*cking idiots. Run of the mill idiots are a dime a dozen here though.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're close together at any rate, which is a good thing with our largely integrated economies.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, by winter this problem is going to resolve itself. The unvaccinated horde will start hemorrhaging numbers due to entirely avoidable deaths, and then the US percentage of vaccinated citizens will jump right back up!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Good progress, but we're not done yet. Also 30% of us still need a first dose (including children who can't get it yet).
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes but once you factor in the exchange rate...
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaslight: Yes but once you factor in the exchange rate...


Borders still closed moose out front shoulda told you
No exchanges
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's great that Canada is making strong headway!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now! That's what I  call GREAT AGAIN. Hats off to you red hats. Mission accomplished.
Woot.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is like passing the overweight kid with asthma in your gym class's weekly jog.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Russ1642: This is like passing the overweight kid with asthma in your gym class's weekly jog.


Well more like two fat kids wrestling for the last Slim Jim
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ManThatHurts: That's because 40 some odd percent of their population aren't a bunCH OF GOD DAMN MOTHERfarkING IDIOTS FROM HELL!


It's not 40, but it's not insignificant.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Did they start dumping barrels of vaccine over the mass graves of first nations school kids?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ManThatHurts: That's because 40 some odd percent of their population aren't a bunCH OF GOD DAMN MOTHERfarkING IDIOTS FROM HELL!


Plus, no Tuskegee.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 850x600]  Good progress, but we're not done yet. Also 30% of us still need a first dose (including children who can't get it yet).


Wtf is going wrong with Japan's vaccination rates?! I imagine it's probably on par with other east Asian nations but still...not a good sign
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

berylman: Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 850x600]  Good progress, but we're not done yet. Also 30% of us still need a first dose (including children who can't get it yet).

Wtf is going wrong with Japan's vaccination rates?! I imagine it's probably on par with other east Asian nations but still...not a good sign


They've been busy getting ready for a very large international get together.

/including the usual two-week athlete's orgy
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Good for them.

The fact that we have to deal with anti-vax death taunters should not detract from Canada's accomplishment. They are doing it right.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I got my second dose back in January, and all my kids that are 12 and over are done (4 of them).  I have one kiddo that isn't old enough yet which got me looking.  Roughly 15% of the country is under 12 and ineligible for the current vaccines.  Does the percentage vaxxed per capita actually account for eligible population or total population.  I mean, the virus doesn't care, but it matters as far as calculating "compliance".
 
WTP 2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
per capita....aren't there like 147 people in all of Canada ?
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ahhhh, per capita. The red headed step child of statistics.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: That's great that Canada is making strong headway!


Canadians, in general, are not as strong at head as you are trying to allude.
 
Literally Addicted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ManThatHurts: That's because 40 some odd percent of their population aren't a bunCH OF GOD DAMN MOTHERfarkING IDIOTS FROM HELL!


Clearly, you haven't been to rural areas of some of our conservative provinces.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: Ahhhh, per capita. The red headed step child of statistics.


Wat? Absence of per capita calculations has been responsible for countless uninformed bad decisions since forever.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: ManThatHurts: That's because 40 some odd percent of their population aren't a bunCH OF GOD DAMN MOTHERfarkING IDIOTS FROM HELL!

Clearly, you haven't been to rural areas of some of our conservative provinces.


Stopping for gas at a tiny station in rural Saskatchewan, next to about 14 huge grain elevators, might as well have been a trip to another country.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: johnny_vegas: That's great that Canada is making strong headway!

Canadians, in general, are not as strong at head as you are trying to allude.


Shenanigans, I've been to Vancouver
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But which per capita? There's a lot of per capitas. Plus you have to multiply by Freedom and modulus moose, so America wins.
 
Literally Addicted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: Ahhhh, per capita. The red headed step child of statistics.


Right, because percentages are subjective.

*facepalm*
 
stray_capts
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I was just wondering, trying to figure out the most optimistic possible interpretation of the US immunity numbers.  The interwebs say about 56% of the population is at least partially immunized and this says the total number infected may be as high as 21.5% (almost triple the official percentage).  Assuming no overlap between the two groups and assuming contracting covid offers at least some immunity, that means at perhaps 77% of the population has some immunity.  Now, granted that applying similarly optimistic estimates to my investment portfolio shows me becoming a millionaire by the end of the year, so I'm not suggesting it is likely.  It is a potential upper bound on US immunity, and even that is less than we likely need for herd immunity.
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

berylman: Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 850x600]  Good progress, but we're not done yet. Also 30% of us still need a first dose (including children who can't get it yet).

Wtf is going wrong with Japan's vaccination rates?! I imagine it's probably on par with other east Asian nations but still...not a good sign


Japan is a bit of a xenophobic nation.  They think that a vaccine developed in the United States might not be good enough for them, so people there are slow to trust it and the government there is requiring additional testing and approval.
 
morg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
All media should be plastered with people on respirators and personal statements from people that lost someone. The concept of what is going to happen to them is too abstract. This last bunch needs to have the shiat scared out of them in a personal way.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: johnny_vegas: That's great that Canada is making strong headway!

Canadians, in general, are not as strong at head as you are trying to allude.


I see you've never met most of our Canadian girlfriends then.
 
The Tony Danzas
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

stray_capts: I got my second dose back in January, and all my kids that are 12 and over are done (4 of them).  I have one kiddo that isn't old enough yet which got me looking.  Roughly 15% of the country is under 12 and ineligible for the current vaccines.  Does the percentage vaxxed per capita actually account for eligible population or total population.  I mean, the virus doesn't care, but it matters as far as calculating "compliance".


The percentage vaxxed per capita is total population, and is as shown in the plot linked by Ivo Shandor upthread.  Also, Canada and the US have roughly similar percentages of the population that's under 12, so that's not going to be a notable differentiator anyway.

For Canada, roughly 80% of the eligible population has at least their first dose.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

stray_capts: Does the percentage vaxxed per capita actually account for eligible population or total population.


The Canadian figure looks like it is out of the total population.

The only reason Canada is doing this well is because Trumpistan is finally exporting doses the Trump Humpers don't want. The bottleneck in Canada has always been supply rather than the willingness of the population.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 850x600]
Good progress, but we're not done yet. Also 30% of us still need a first dose (including children who can't get it yet).


Stop being such a showoff, Iceland.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
OK, but what about per caribou?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Canada has about 2MM fewer people than California.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

stray_capts: was trying to figure out the most optimistic possible interpretation of the US immunity numbers.


It's the daytime TV crowd leading the way amongst the unvaccinated.

They aren't leaning on an an ideology, so much as they just don't give a fark.

.A look at the data reveals that the vaccine hesitant group are not big Trump lovers. They're actually likely not to be Republican. Instead, many of them are people who are detached from the political process and didn't vote for either major candidate in 2020
 
