 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KFOR Oklahoma City)   The antivenom may have helped more than prayer   (kfor.com) divider line
17
    More: Scary, Anxiety, 8-year-old Elijah Williams, Fear, OKLAHOMA CITY, Snake, initial anxiety, entire time, church camp  
•       •       •

356 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jul 2021 at 2:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait until they get the bill, then they'll need to pray.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So uh, don't legit camps usually just call 911 right away instead of asking the parents if it was enough of an emergency first?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's my very first-time getting bit by a snake," said 8-year-old Elijah Williams.

Oh, you poor, poor thing.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

themindiswatching: So uh, don't legit camps usually just call 911 right away instead of asking the parents if it was enough of an emergency first?


If it's a camp full of religious extremists, you've gotta make sure the parents aren't snake-handlers or Christian Scientists first, I guess.
 
Al!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if you can't pray the gay away, and you can't pray away covid, and you can't pray away snake venom, what can you pray away?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Al!: Well, if you can't pray the gay away, and you can't pray away covid, and you can't pray away snake venom, what can you pray away?


It's great for guilt about not actually doing anything about problems in the world.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Al!: Well, if you can't pray the gay away, and you can't pray away covid, and you can't pray away snake venom, what can you pray away?


Critical thinking skills.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
God made the snake.

Man made the antivenin.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Al!: Well, if you can't pray the gay away, and you can't pray away covid, and you can't pray away snake venom, what can you pray away?


Tigers*.

* assumes no tigers in the vicinity
 
NobleHam
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Al!: Well, if you can't pray the gay away, and you can't pray away covid, and you can't pray away snake venom, what can you pray away?

Tigers*.

* assumes no tigers in the vicinity


I've already got something for that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HammerHeadSnark
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The googles say, "Each vial of antivenin costs around $11,000. Apr 4, 2018" The kid got six vials. Prayers may have helped -- and they're free, but I'm kinda thinking medical insurance will be better appreciated.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"We know that God had his hand on him the entire time..."

Except when he had his fangs in him.
 
Mock26
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Brave, Stupid, f*cking idiotic, moranic little Elijah tried to keep the dangerous reptile away.
"I got too close, and it bit me," he said.

Fixed it.
 
Mock26
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"We know that God had his hand on him the entire time, we know it could've been much worse and we're just thankful," she said.

Yeah, you are a f*cking moron to believe that this supposed god of yours would let him get bit and only then intervene to protect him. Either that or this supposed god of yours is responsible for him getting bit. Either way your are a f*cking moran.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - "It's my very first-time getting bit by a snake," said 8-year-old Elijah Williams.
It's hopefully his last, after frightening moments at his church camp in Sparks.

Don't send your kids to snake-handling camp.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: "We know that God had his hand on him the entire time..."

Except when he had his fangs in him.


Nope: then too.

/ God's kind of a dick that way
 
foo monkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

HammerHeadSnark: The googles say, "Each vial of antivenin costs around $11,000. Apr 4, 2018" The kid got six vials. Prayers may have helped -- and they're free, but I'm kinda thinking medical insurance will be better appreciated.


If they're really on-brand, it's more like this.

Health Care Sharing Ministries: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube oFetFqrVBNc
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.