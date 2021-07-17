 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Arizona: "We're number one We're number one"   (cnbc.com) divider line
52
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What happened?
You used to be cool.
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
List fails without Oklahoma...
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: What happened?
You used to be cool.


Its the desert.  It was never cool.

d2v7i6t2.map2.ssl.hwcdn.netView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
All GOP run states. Not a surprise
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No Mississippi? Your list sucks.
 
stevecore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.  Red states.  That's shocking
 
MBZ321
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: No Mississippi? Your list sucks.


They could only list ten. I'm sure the rest of the red states were next.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would be fine but all the so-called Best Places to Live lists are just PR for shiatty red state cities
https://realestate.usnews.com/places/​r​ankings/best-places-to-live

Yes let's all move to Huntsville Alabama and Sarasota
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: cretinbob: What happened?
You used to be cool.

Its the desert.  It was never cool.

[d2v7i6t2.map2.ssl.hwcdn.net image 268x185] [View Full Size image _x_]


Well, there's Flagstaff...
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All plague rat lands, gee, surprise surprise.
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Top state where your vote doesn't count?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Mexico gives a sensible chuckle over that list.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas number 2?  Why not number one, apparently this list eschews left.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've only been to Arizona once just to hike around the national parks which was cool and then stay out of the cities. But like a malevolent magnet Phoenix drew me in. The most depressingly unholy place on the planet and I thought Kinshasa was bad.
Fark user imageView Full Size
I succumbed to Aunt Edna's demands
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arizona's the home of Joe Arpaio.  That tells me everything I need to know about that state.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: This would be fine but all the so-called Best Places to Live lists are just PR for shiatty red state cities
https://realestate.usnews.com/places/r​ankings/best-places-to-live

Yes let's all move to Huntsville Alabama and Sarasota


According to a black co-worker who's wife was doing government training there, Huntsville was still segregated in 2010.  Maybe not full "two water fountains next to each other", but pretty much all retail was separate and unequal, and you better not go to the wrong one.

Sarasota wasn't that bad in 1995, but I've never wanted to go back.  Pretty good restaurants, but that's about all I remember about the place.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: This would be fine but all the so-called Best Places to Live lists are just PR for shiatty red state cities
https://realestate.usnews.com/places/r​ankings/best-places-to-live

Yes let's all move to Huntsville Alabama and Sarasota


Well you know, all the blue state cities are being systematically destroyed by BLM Antifa hippies.  San Francisco's streets are now a river of homeless feces, Chicago is a permanent war zone, and nothing remains of Portland but a gigantic smoldering crater.  Fox News says it's so, therefore it's so.
 
LizardPeople [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My parents live in Texas and I would totally send this to them if I didn't live In Arizona.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I came really close to ending up in Chandler the last time I was in the job market, and the way things are going I might have to reconsider spending part of my time down there in the not too distant future.

/its all about the mighty, mighty dollar, yo
 
stoolpigeon [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wife and I moved to AZ next week. Hope to be a part of making it a better place.
 
service.monkey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

plecos: No Mississippi? Your list sucks.



Having lived in both, I'll take Arizona over Mississippi ANY day
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Strength:Arizona scored poorly in all metrics

Lulz
 
Gestalt
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What a huge surprise that Trump-orientated voting states have the worst and most malignant governments that are completely unfocused on their constituencies.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"But Amazon pointed CNBC to two subsections of Apple's App Store guidelines that Fakespot may have violated. One guideline states that apps must make sure they're permitted to use, access, monetize access to or display content from a third-party service. Another guideline states that apps should not include false information and features."

So when is amazon's app getting the boot?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wrong thread, oops.
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: New Mexico gives a sensible chuckle over that list.


My wife is from NM. We were both mildly surprised.

/Blakes Lottaburger cravings inbound
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Some dipshiat farker from missouri was in a thread all about san francisco and how terrible he thought it was.  good to see his state on the top 10 of shiat places to live.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GaperKiller: NM Volunteer: New Mexico gives a sensible chuckle over that list.

My wife is from NM. We were both mildly surprised.

/Blakes Lottaburger cravings inbound


If it was strictly based on health access, New Mexico would rank pretty poorly.  But we try with inclusiveness and electoral access for all.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
uh where's Mississippi?  I'm from here and shiat sucks.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GaperKiller: NM Volunteer: New Mexico gives a sensible chuckle over that list.

My wife is from NM. We were both mildly surprised.

/Blakes Lottaburger cravings inbound


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Dammit, Nevada.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I guess I could have read their methodology, but I'm  too lazy. I'm  sure it's a lot of "do we think this place is a shiathole?" Confirmational bias.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Soooo.... The South.
No way.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

eurotrader: All GOP run states. Not a surprise


Trump!
 
LesterB
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And the Cubs beat the Diamondbacks today, too.
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: GaperKiller: NM Volunteer: New Mexico gives a sensible chuckle over that list.

My wife is from NM. We were both mildly surprised.

/Blakes Lottaburger cravings inbound

If it was strictly based on health access, New Mexico would rank pretty poorly.  But we try with inclusiveness and electoral access for all.


Wifes mom is a retired OBGYN in Espanola. Goint to Wal-Mart is an experience.

"Eyyy Dr *redacted*, my wife's cousins baby is doing great"
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GaperKiller: NM Volunteer: New Mexico gives a sensible chuckle over that list.

My wife is from NM. We were both mildly surprised.

/Blakes Lottaburger cravings inbound


Is there a reason Blake's insists on hiring the lowest quintile of humanity?
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: I guess I could have read their methodology, but I'm  too lazy. I'm  sure it's a lot of "do we think this place is a shiathole?" Confirmational bias.


You're probably right, but I can confirm just from experience that their criticisms of Nevada are spot-on.
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: GaperKiller: NM Volunteer: New Mexico gives a sensible chuckle over that list.

My wife is from NM. We were both mildly surprised.

/Blakes Lottaburger cravings inbound

Is there a reason Blake's insists on hiring the lowest quintile of humanity?


Sharpie eyebrows are cheap?
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hey this list hasn't been verified by a Cyber Ninjas recount. We'll get back to you ... probably never with the REAL results.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: moothemagiccow: This would be fine but all the so-called Best Places to Live lists are just PR for shiatty red state cities
https://realestate.usnews.com/places/r​ankings/best-places-to-live

Yes let's all move to Huntsville Alabama and Sarasota

Well you know, all the blue state cities are being systematically destroyed by BLM Antifa hippies.  San Francisco's streets are now a river of homeless feces, Chicago is a permanent war zone, and nothing remains of Portland but a gigantic smoldering crater.  Fox News says it's so, therefore it's so.


In all honesty, Portland's fall from grace over the last 7-8 years is a damn Greek tragedy.  It was a great place to burn my 20's but I wouldn't move back for anything now.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: moothemagiccow: This would be fine but all the so-called Best Places to Live lists are just PR for shiatty red state cities
https://realestate.usnews.com/places/r​ankings/best-places-to-live

Yes let's all move to Huntsville Alabama and Sarasota

Well you know, all the blue state cities are being systematically destroyed by BLM Antifa hippies.  San Francisco's streets are now a river of homeless feces, Chicago is a permanent war zone, and nothing remains of Portland but a gigantic smoldering crater.  Fox News says it's so, therefore it's so.


There is a homeless person who gets naked and poops off the curb in my neighborhood right now. Nobody seems to know what to do. Some guy was actual freaking out on Nextdoor this morning.  I guess he had to stop for the light and his kid on the passenger side saw the evacuation. I have seen it. Just butt ass naked with white ass dropped slightly back and into the gutter.  I mean. At least it's in the gutter? But. Yeah. Damndest thing.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Pants full of macaroni!!: moothemagiccow: This would be fine but all the so-called Best Places to Live lists are just PR for shiatty red state cities
https://realestate.usnews.com/places/r​ankings/best-places-to-live

Yes let's all move to Huntsville Alabama and Sarasota

Well you know, all the blue state cities are being systematically destroyed by BLM Antifa hippies.  San Francisco's streets are now a river of homeless feces, Chicago is a permanent war zone, and nothing remains of Portland but a gigantic smoldering crater.  Fox News says it's so, therefore it's so.

There is a homeless person who gets naked and poops off the curb in my neighborhood right now. Nobody seems to know what to do. Some guy was actual freaking out on Nextdoor this morning.  I guess he had to stop for the light and his kid on the passenger side saw the evacuation. I have seen it. Just butt ass naked with white ass dropped slightly back and into the gutter.  I mean. At least it's in the gutter? But. Yeah. Damndest thing.


Have you tried blaming Trump?  Trump!
 
morg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Those metrics they chose are odd. Is there a browser plugin that blocks articles solely based on crap statistics? I'm extremely tired of the media drawing unsupportable conclusions from cherry-picked statistics and polls.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sporkabob: Top state where your vote doesn't count?


Top state where criminal republicans STOP real Americans from voting.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
These Ten States

lists 11 states
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't think missing four mail-in elections in a row means you might have to go vote in person next time around if you're still in the state is really all that big a deal
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: In all honesty, Portland's fall from grace over the last 7-8 years is a damn Greek tragedy.  It was a great place to burn my 20's but I wouldn't move back for anything now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
