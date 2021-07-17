 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   At 11pm ET, it's once again time for Noise Factor. This one started off with some 90s tracks and then just took on a life of its own. More Texas metal with Eternal Champion also some Red Fang, Baroness, and Kowloon Walled City. Check it   (bigeradio.com) divider line
7
MIAppologia [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I don't know why, but I've recently gotten back into Led Zeppelin, and I can't stop listening to The Song Remains the Same.

The Song Remains the Same (Remaster)
Youtube dRnKvXqti6M
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

MIAppologia: I don't know why, but I've recently gotten back into Led Zeppelin, and I can't stop listening to The Song Remains the Same.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/dRnKvXqt​i6M]


Cool!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ok, so here's the deal.

Whoever is manning the station social media today used the wrong promo for my show, they used next week's, not this week's.

Not a big deal.

However, it dawned on me that it is possible that they will also air next week's show today, instead of next week.


So the deal is that the show I described above is what's supposed to air tonight, but it may be a completely different episode where I went all heavy metal again with a special guest intro and closing.


It's going to be a surprise to you AND me.

WHAT FUN!!!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
TANSTAAFL
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rev.K: It's going to be a surprise to you AND me.

WHAT FUN!!!


Whatever, man. I've got a party-sized bag of Hershey's Kisses, a half pack of cigarettes, and a full bottle of Malört -- let's do this.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: Whatever, man. I've got a party-sized bag of Hershey's Kisses, a half pack of cigarettes, and a full bottle of Malört -- let's do this.


AW YEAH!!!
 
