(WCAX Vermont)   "Neighbors say this isn't the first time the rocks have come flying into the neighborhood"   (wcax.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
So, you live at the bottom of a scree pile and now you wonder why you got issues.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Mythbusters wanted for questions:

MythBusters' Worst Day Ever
Youtube kASD-RwQFQw
 
Spaceballer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So, they live just a stone's throw from the quarry?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When we lived in Galloway OH USA there was a neighbor who would pelt our area with golf balls. I dreamed of wrapping a 3 wood right around his neck.
 
ongbok
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What the hell was that reporter wearing? Looked like she threw a yellow sack on.

Also, "Expect trouble if it damages my house, expect trouble." Nice tough talking old man.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It reminded me of Astoria where people put caging over their houses and carports to protect from rocks falling from the Hell Gate Bridge and overpass.  They're a sign that summer is just around the corner.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Spaceballer: So, they live just a stone's throw from the quarry?


I can always count on bad puns on Fark. I take it for granite.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
why have these dumb shiats not made a complaint yet?
 
jtown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I used to live in a creaky house nestled between the railroad tracks and the freeway.  (It was cheap!)  One day I came home and my roommate showed me a rock embedded in the wall behind his desk.  A window was broken and one of the blind slats was broken.  He figured someone put a rock on the railroad track and it shot across the yard, thru the window, and into the wall.  It must have been moving pretty damn fast to travel that arc.
 
frostus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ongbok: What the hell was that reporter wearing? Looked like she threw a yellow sack on.



She's one of the new ones. I guess they haven't had a chance to discuss wardrobe with her yet.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Spaceballer: So, they live just a stone's throw from the quarry?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
