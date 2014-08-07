 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Ripped from the headlines   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why am I running an ad blocker on your site, you ask, Daily Mail?  Because my ad blocker is blocking 592 of them. In one article.

Dun dun...
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He was in one...ONE episode of L&O. Headline should be "Law & Order extra..."
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This murder took place on FEBRUARY 7

This article appears on JULY 17, detailing an arrest just yesterday.

But FTFA:

Prosecutors said surveillance footage shows Stokes walk past the driver's side window of the Jeep before doubling back, gunning down his victim and fleeing the scene.

The suspect was then captured on separate footage getting into a rented Audi, they said.
The net closed in on Stokes when police then tracked that vehicle to a parking spot near his home, they said.

Stokes was taken into custody Friday morning at his apartment in Forest Hills before being arraigned later that day on three charges of second degree murder and weapons possession.

Quality surveillance and tracked the rental right down to a parking spot, and he's arrested 5 months later?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: This murder took place on FEBRUARY 7

This article appears on JULY 17, detailing an arrest just yesterday.

But FTFA:

Prosecutors said surveillance footage shows Stokes walk past the driver's side window of the Jeep before doubling back, gunning down his victim and fleeing the scene.

The suspect was then captured on separate footage getting into a rented Audi, they said.
The net closed in on Stokes when police then tracked that vehicle to a parking spot near his home, they said.

Stokes was taken into custody Friday morning at his apartment in Forest Hills before being arraigned later that day on three charges of second degree murder and weapons possession.

Quality surveillance and tracked the rental right down to a parking spot, and he's arrested 5 months later?


It's right there in the bulletpoints:

- Police sources said footage of his execution was posted on social media

So they had a hard time finding it.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

isamudyson: He was in one...ONE episode of L&O. Headline should be "Law & Order extra..."


I went and looked , too.  He has all of 12 credits to his name.

He's less and actor and more an extra.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The anger sharks were swimming in his head.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He is so Dun  Dun.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Isaiah Stokes?  The guy from Blue Bloods who played Perp #2?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
His death comes amid a surge in gun violence in the Big Apple in recent months, with shootings up 29 percent so far in 2021 and fears mounting that the city is headed back to the dark days of the '70s and '80s when it earned the nickname 'Fear City'.

Oh, shut up.
 
chipaku
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
tvguide.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It seems that Law & Order casting really saw something in him, and now we know why he nailed the table read for Murder suspect #3
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ripped from the February headlines ...
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Daily Dail's app devs need to be thrown in jail.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dail?  Stupid fat fingers
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

labman: isamudyson: He was in one...ONE episode of L&O. Headline should be "Law & Order extra..."

I went and looked , too.  He has all of 12 credits to his name.

He's less and actor and more an extra.


What part if Daily Mail did you not understand?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: It seems that Law & Order casting really saw something in him, and now we know why he nailed the table read for Murder suspect #3


I thought he was corpse #1.
 
soupafi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Must be amazing in bed to shoot someone 10 times.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

soupafi: Must be amazing in bed to shoot someone 10 times.


If you've got some Viagra and Gatorade, I could give it a try.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dead on the River: He is so Dun  Dun.


Paw and Order: Puppy loves to sing along with 'Law and Order' theme song
Youtube g7QcyT-grFA
 
