"Not having the vaccine is the biggest mistake of my life"
    Sad, Vaccination, Vaccine, Immune system  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Coronavirus doctor's diary: Unvaccinated patients with many regrets


No Subby, it's not 'SAD.'  It's STUPID. I have zero sympathy or fu*cks to give about these people.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've been out of farks to give for these people for a long time now.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Unfortunately for many, it was the last mistake of their lives, and completely avoidable.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Before we start laughing, let's keep in mind that it's not just about them. Every one of these people has helped to prolong the pandemic just that little bit and provided the opportunity for a new variant to arise.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Honestly, at least the people in TFA can admit that they were dumbasses. A lot of the patients here in the US deny that they have Covid all the way until they're intubated, after all.

/and many who lived through that experience learned little, too.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I was going to the gym, cycling, walking and running. Given that I was strong and healthy I didn't think I needed it. That also meant that if it turned out not to be safe I wouldn't have taken any risks.


what?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: "I was going to the gym, cycling, walking and running. Given that I was strong and healthy I didn't think I needed it. That also meant that if it turned out not to be safe I wouldn't have taken any risks.


what?


It's the logic of "I've never been hit by a car so I'm not gonna look before crossing the street anymore"

With results every bit as predictable
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Half are unvaccinated"...I thought breakthrough cases were rare.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: "Half are unvaccinated"...I thought breakthrough cases were rare.


Yeah that worried me too.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
TheSwizz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Zero sympathy. And if you infected others, youre worse than scum.
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If you still haven't gotten the vaccine and you're able to:

Fark you, and if you die or kill your loved ones, I won't feel even the slightest sympathy, because you had the information and you chose to ignore it, putting everyone else at greater risk because you're a farking imbecile.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Are you doing yours?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The sad thing is that many of these people will go to their graves denying up and down that their actions might've been responsible for their death. And so many of them will die angry, alone, and denying that they were let down by the very government they vehemently supported.

So many ICU nurses have stories of patients dying of Covid while denying it to their last breath
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've decided I'm not going to click on stories like this anymore. I'm just so jaded by the stupidity of these people
 
COVID19
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
it's the worst mistake of your life SO FAR.

// bart simpson tied to a pole . jpg
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I've decided I'm not going to click on stories like this anymore. I'm just so jaded by the stupidity of these people


I will, however, keep commenting that these people are morans
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
But just think: somewhere there is a leopard with a very full tummy because of you. That's at least some consolation.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

plecos: "Half are unvaccinated"...I thought breakthrough cases were rare.


Vaccinated people can still get mild illness or, more commonly, asymptomatic shed. And the delta variant is making vaccinated people sick because it's spike proteins are slightly different and evade immune response longer.

That's why we still wear masks in healthcare even though we're vaccinated
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He's not asking them why because they're clearly embarrassed?  Embarrassed?  They should be farking ashamed.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I've decided I'm not going to click on stories like this anymore. I'm just so jaded by the stupidity of these people


My clinging hope is this stupidity will bring forth a Neo-Renaissance where arts and the humanities go on a huge upswing.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Walking out after The Cult, but before Metallica played during the Damaged Justice Tour is my biggest mistake so far.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Life is a baseball game. Try to keep the unforced errors to a minimum.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: The sad thing is that many of these people will go to their graves denying up and down that their actions might've been responsible for their death. And so many of them will die angry, alone, and denying that they were let down by the very government they vehemently supported.

So many ICU nurses have stories of patients dying of Covid while denying it to their last breath


The "It's not COVID!!! I didn't need to wear a mask against covid because those don't help anyway, but it's not COVID! I must have gotten infected with some entirely unrelated OTHER unknown mystery disease that couldn't have been prevented!!!!" -excuse doesn't exactly highlight their sanity either.
 
powhound
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"I thought my immune system would recognise the virus and I'd have defences."

F*cking dumbass. Your immune system cannot recognize Covid without the vaccine. That's kinda the whole point.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
abhorrent1
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Faisal admits being influenced by conversations on social media

Ah. FacebookMD strikes again. Stop getting your scientific information from memes on the internet!
 
Tex570
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LegacyDL: pastramithemosterotic: I've decided I'm not going to click on stories like this anymore. I'm just so jaded by the stupidity of these people

My clinging hope is this stupidity will bring forth a Neo-Renaissance where arts and the humanities go on a huge upswing.


That would be amazing, but I gave up one hope a long time ago. Hope is pouting in advance. Hope is faith's richer, biatchier sister. Hope is the deformed addict bound incest monster of entitlement and fear.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Walking out after The Cult, but before Metallica played during the Damaged Justice Tour is my biggest mistake so far.


MechaPyx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You can go on to rule the universe from beyond the grave....or check into ICU ward. Whichever comes first.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm so physically healthy I'm immune to viruses and such.

But also, a vaccine could cause me grave harm despite it being far safer than those wimpy viruses.
 
Need a Dispenser Here
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My moron of a brother in law seems to have infected his wife with a case of the antivax. His whole family are the type where they feel they are always the smartest people in the room. Things are finally coming to a head and even the in laws are starting to avoid their daughter and her dumbass husband. She works in a public setting with a lot of randoms with similar feelings about getting the jab.

I just feel bad for my wife. The sisters are very tight, or rather were. It sucks seeing someone slip to the dumb side, and unfortunately nothing we've tried has worked. I see articles like this and have some hope that it might, but at this point I feel it's becoming pointless..
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm just glad the doctors, nurses, techs, and other hospital staff are no longer dying because their idiot patients refused to follow the rules
 
eagles95
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We just had family in and while it was good to see them, a few still dont get it. The older ones said they felt like they lost their soul getting vaxxed.
When I asked how they could say that knowing that a relative died locked in her house from covid because no one thought her texts about being weak and having breathing issues were covid and not just being 75, they said well at least god was with her.
Me: was god chuckling when the firemen had to break down her door and the coroner report said she was gasping for air at the end?
Them: well that's one opinion
Me:  SCIENCE IS NOT MOTHERFARKING OPINIONS

/I drank a lot last week
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good, now go spread the Gospel to your families and friend.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Not for long...
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Seeing the idiocy and selfishness of the antivaxxers and the people who want to sacrifice lives for the economy, I am considering getting more guns and a lot more ammo.  I used to think that in a disaster event, neighbors would come together and try to help each other.  Now I realize it really is everyone for themselves and the second their food runs out, their coming to take mine.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: "I was going to the gym, cycling, walking and running. Given that I was strong and healthy I didn't think I needed it. That also meant that if it turned out not to be safe I wouldn't have taken any risks.


what?


While it sounds crazy stupid, that's largely the fault of politicos and the media.  People revert to that which they've first learned when messaging becomes inconsistent.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've been fully vaccinated since May, so......

polle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh no  ... anyway
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's a shame.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Seeing the idiocy and selfishness of the antivaxxers and the people who want to sacrifice lives for the economy


The dumbest part: the countries that took this seriously, and didn't sacrifice lives for the economy; wound up having a BETTER economy than the ones who opened too soon, who STILL don't have functional movie theaters, restaurants, etc.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The saddest thing is how rare and slow this is.
 
Suflig
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/976/cps​p​rodpb/98DF/production/_119453193_white​.jpg

WTF is up with this? From what I know of biology isn't it true that if an embryo has THIS MANY genetic defects it aborts automatically? Isn't that true? or nah?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Excelsior
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: The Pope of Manwich Village: Walking out after The Cult, but before Metallica played during the Damaged Justice Tour is my biggest mistake so far.

[Fark user image image 620x451]


Haha. I saw both nighs at Red Rocks because my brother got arrested and left his tickets on his cork board.  He has said that was his biggest mistake so far.
 
