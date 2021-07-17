 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   Amazon is so concerned about fake reviews on its website that it asked Apple to remove an app from its store that IDs them. And Apple said yes, because Big Tech companies are totes in competition with each other and don't need to be regulated at all   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
33
    More: Stupid, App Store, Fakespot's app, fake product reviews, credibility of an Amazon listing, Risk, CEO SaoudKhalifah, similar claims, fake user reviews  
•       •       •

385 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jul 2021 at 8:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There is nothing fake on Amazon

im2.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fakespot is still very much around, and is quite handy.
https://www.fakespot.com/
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Amazon do another stupid thing with their reviews. I bought a cheap tablet a couple of years ago, but Amazon will list one specific model yet list the reviews and Q+A given to other spec models and the previous years model. So you read the spec and it says two USB ports and a bunch of reviews and Q+A will say it only has one and so on. What is the point of having reviews if you put them on the page for totally different machines?
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Amazon do another stupid thing with their reviews. I bought a cheap tablet a couple of years ago, but Amazon will list one specific model yet list the reviews and Q+A given to other spec models and the previous years model. So you read the spec and it says two USB ports and a bunch of reviews and Q+A will say it only has one and so on. What is the point of having reviews if you put them on the page for totally different machines?


$$$...
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Amazon do another stupid thing with their reviews. I bought a cheap tablet a couple of years ago, but Amazon will list one specific model yet list the reviews and Q+A given to other spec models and the previous years model. So you read the spec and it says two USB ports and a bunch of reviews and Q+A will say it only has one and so on. What is the point of having reviews if you put them on the page for totally different machines?


Yeah, I can't stand that shiat, and they do it CONSTANTLY. It seems to affect tech products more than anything, and reviews are important to make sure you're buying the right thing. Instead, they'll consolidate three model years of a product into the same review bucket and you don't have any idea which one you are reading about.
 
dave0821
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: Carter Pewterschmidt: Amazon do another stupid thing with their reviews. I bought a cheap tablet a couple of years ago, but Amazon will list one specific model yet list the reviews and Q+A given to other spec models and the previous years model. So you read the spec and it says two USB ports and a bunch of reviews and Q+A will say it only has one and so on. What is the point of having reviews if you put them on the page for totally different machines?

$$$...


It's probably a little more than just 3 dollars.
That's a pretty specific and low amount to keep the wrong reviews up
 
casual disregard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What was the thing I said? Oh, yes.

You're not consuming the product. You are the product.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Amazon refused to post my review because I mentioned the seller was trying to buy positive reviews (they offered a gift card). So this doesn't surprise me at ALL.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You're all buying on Amazon. You get what you deserve.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thorpe: Fakespot is still very much around, and is quite handy.
https://www.fakespot.com/


Does it even work? I tried it a while back and never got it to work.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If you buy on Amazon you deserve what you get. And what you get is a Chinese knockoff which, if you're lucky, is close enough that you can't tell it's fake.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I got a notice from Amazon to pull a listing I had ended at least 7 years prior. I have nothing for sale on Amazon and have had nothing for many, many years but I still get notices to pull listing that violate some random algorithms. The latest? My (old) listing violated their safety guidelines. How? Because a life jacket was involved and I had to immediately send some bull shiat documentation to prove this dangerous life jacket was up to Coast Guard policy, yada, yada, yada.........
This was the dangerous listing:
Fark user imageView Full Size

It was eBay by the way.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This article was awesome. I've been looking for an article like this for some time now and keep ending up disappointed.  Not this time. Short, sweet and to the point, this article really delivers. If you're looking for an article about %Apple Pulls Fakespot From App Store% then you can't go wrong with this one. Fast, free shipping included. 5/5 stars.
 
scanman61
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Klyukva: If you buy on Amazon you deserve what you get. And what you get is a Chinese knockoff which, if you're lucky, is close enough that you can't tell it's fake.


It's even worse than that.

People figured out you could buy counterfeit auto parts on Amazon/eBay then go to parts store and buy genuine parts.

Install the genuine parts, return the fake parts to the parts store for "refund"
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: You're all buying on Amazon. You get what you deserve.



Oh Wise One, where do you shop?
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

scanman61: Klyukva: If you buy on Amazon you deserve what you get. And what you get is a Chinese knockoff which, if you're lucky, is close enough that you can't tell it's fake.

It's even worse than that.

People figured out you could buy counterfeit auto parts on Amazon/eBay then go to parts store and buy genuine parts.

Install the genuine parts, return the fake parts to the parts store for "refund"


Parts stores don't sell genuine auto parts. The sell the cheapest garbage on the boat from China.

You think those Timken bearings are made in the US? Hahahaahahahah ... gasp ... hahahahaha
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fakespot was wrapping the real amazon site information in a browser which did now spawn the Amazon app when you selected to make a purchase it redirected to the web login where you had to type your credentials in instead of them being secure.

Amazon notified fake spot and so did Apple and Fakespot did not do shiat to correct it. So it got pulled.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't know why all these stores don't require a validated purchase (with validated serial numbers). The fact that anyone can post that Haribo sugar free bears made them shiat their pants, while funny, sort of undermines the entire point of reviews.
 
MyStageName
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: Amazon refused to post my review because I mentioned the seller was trying to buy positive reviews (they offered a gift card). So this doesn't surprise me at ALL.



They did the same thing to me. I even included a picture of the solicitation. Then, I contacted customer service to report the seller. The Amazon rep refused to do anything about it, and even told me that I should submit the fake review and take the money. SMFH.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: Fabric_Man: You're all buying on Amazon. You get what you deserve.


Oh Wise One, where do you shop?


I quit Amazon years ago and have been buying straight from the manufacturer or from retailers who specialize in whatever I'm looking for.

It's not that difficult.
 
Fissile
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The inter-tubes don't have an editor?   I'm shocked, shocked!

Being able to pick fact from bullshiat is a critical adulting skill.   It's one thing  for a seller of a product to make blatant false claims.   "Our patented elixir is guaranteed to grow hair, increase male stamina and cure cancer!"   That's illegal, as it should be.  It's another thing to try and regulate people's opinions.   Those product 'reviews' are just that, opinions.   Like they say, opinions are like a-holes, everyone has got one.

I do look at the product reviews but I keep in mind that satisfied customers typically don't leave reviews, disgruntled people do.  Remember what Statistics 101 taught us about sample bias?    Low number of reviews?  Remember what Statistics 101 taught us about small sample sizes?   Positive reviews with way too many superlatives?  'These Trump Brand cuff-links are the highest quality you can get!  The best! Very classy! The highest quality cubic zirconia from the best mines in South Africa!"   Probably fake.

Yes, navigating the Wild West portions of the net can be frustrating and time consuming, but the alternatives are worse.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MyStageName: Wendigogo: Amazon refused to post my review because I mentioned the seller was trying to buy positive reviews (they offered a gift card). So this doesn't surprise me at ALL.


They did the same thing to me. I even included a picture of the solicitation. Then, I contacted customer service to report the seller. The Amazon rep refused to do anything about it, and even told me that I should submit the fake review and take the money. SMFH.


Yep- "Here's a refund, but we're not doing anything about this seller, so...go pound sand :)."
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Wendigogo: Fabric_Man: You're all buying on Amazon. You get what you deserve.


Oh Wise One, where do you shop?

I quit Amazon years ago and have been buying straight from the manufacturer or from retailers who specialize in whatever I'm looking for.

It's not that difficult.


It is if you're trying to save on shipping and you need an item, like yesterday (I have a baby, so this has happened at least a few times). More often than not, the products are cheaper via Amazon with free, fast shipping. The companies do have supposedly verifiable stores set up there.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So who's down to eat a 5lb. bag of sugar free Haribo gummy bears? The reviews are promising
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: I quit Amazon years ago and have been buying straight from the manufacturer or from retailers who specialize in whatever I'm looking for.


I do that as well (mainly for miscellaneous work supplies), but I keep forgetting who I bought from the last time.

I don't think I've bought wire ties from the same place twice.
 
scanman61
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: scanman61: Klyukva: If you buy on Amazon you deserve what you get. And what you get is a Chinese knockoff which, if you're lucky, is close enough that you can't tell it's fake.

It's even worse than that.

People figured out you could buy counterfeit auto parts on Amazon/eBay then go to parts store and buy genuine parts.

Install the genuine parts, return the fake parts to the parts store for "refund"

Parts stores don't sell genuine auto parts. The sell the cheapest garbage on the boat from China.

You think those Timken bearings are made in the US? Hahahaahahahah ... gasp ... hahahahaha


Yeah, I only made my living installing parts for about 35 years so I guess I have no idea what I'm talking about.

I'm not talking about AutoZoo but the jobber stores.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Who truly  believes online rating? I remember posting a fake review at a yellow pages website back in the 90s. I've  never considered them accurate. Always though Yelp was BS. But, hey if it makes you money.....
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Wendigogo: Fabric_Man: You're all buying on Amazon. You get what you deserve.


Oh Wise One, where do you shop?

I quit Amazon years ago and have been buying straight from the manufacturer or from retailers who specialize in whatever I'm looking for.

It's not that difficult.

It is if you're trying to save on shipping and you need an item, like yesterday (I have a baby, so this has happened at least a few times). More often than not, the products are cheaper via Amazon with free, fast shipping. The companies do have supposedly verifiable stores set up there.


The same people who sell on e-Bay also sell on Amazon.  I primarily shop on e-Bay if I don't need the item straight away and I have a high degree of confidence regarding the item's quality.  How do I know the sellers sell on both platforms?  I have received many items from the e-Bay seller in an Amazon box, and NO, it was not a recycled box.  I have yet to find an item on e-Bay that is not cheaper, even with shipping, than Amazon.  The only reason I ever purchase anything from Amazon is because my employer thinks it's better to hand out Amazon gift vouchers than cash/debit cards as awards.

Amazon is a festering cesspool.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Wendigogo: Fabric_Man: You're all buying on Amazon. You get what you deserve.


Oh Wise One, where do you shop?

I quit Amazon years ago and have been buying straight from the manufacturer or from retailers who specialize in whatever I'm looking for.

It's not that difficult.

It is if you're trying to save on shipping and you need an item, like yesterday (I have a baby, so this has happened at least a few times). More often than not, the products are cheaper via Amazon with free, fast shipping. The companies do have supposedly verifiable stores set up there.


Wow. I'm sorry your life is so difficult that you can only purchase things from Amazon. I hope things get better and you can join the rest of us who lived through the 20th century by purchasing things we needed from these things we called stores.  Thoughts and prayers etc
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Wendigogo: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Wendigogo: Fabric_Man: You're all buying on Amazon. You get what you deserve.


Oh Wise One, where do you shop?

I quit Amazon years ago and have been buying straight from the manufacturer or from retailers who specialize in whatever I'm looking for.

It's not that difficult.

It is if you're trying to save on shipping and you need an item, like yesterday (I have a baby, so this has happened at least a few times). More often than not, the products are cheaper via Amazon with free, fast shipping. The companies do have supposedly verifiable stores set up there.

Wow. I'm sorry your life is so difficult that you can only purchase things from Amazon. I hope things get better and you can join the rest of us who lived through the 20th century by purchasing things we needed from these things we called stores.  Thoughts and prayers etc


What the fark is wrong with you, dude? Stop acting like a douchebag. It's not a good look.

Have a nice night. e_e
 
noitsnot
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Wendigogo: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Wendigogo: Fabric_Man: You're all buying on Amazon. You get what you deserve.


Oh Wise One, where do you shop?

I quit Amazon years ago and have been buying straight from the manufacturer or from retailers who specialize in whatever I'm looking for.

It's not that difficult.

It is if you're trying to save on shipping and you need an item, like yesterday (I have a baby, so this has happened at least a few times). More often than not, the products are cheaper via Amazon with free, fast shipping. The companies do have supposedly verifiable stores set up there.


I worked for "very large tech company" and used to order a lot of misc stuff from McMaster.  After a while they must have put us on "most favored nation" status or something, because if I ordered stuff before 10am it would arrive after lunch same day - standard shipping. Not gonna lie I felt like a big shot.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Klyukva: If you buy on Amazon you deserve what you get. And what you get is a Chinese knockoff which, if you're lucky, is close enough that you can't tell it's fake.


I just bought a cheap Chinese smartphone on Amazon so I'm really getting a kick etc etc.

This one. I've had it a couple of days now and it's not bad.

/I did have a big issue with the fingerprint sensor. It works great, but last night on a whim I tried unlocking it with a different finger, one I hadn't stored. It came up with the lock screen and then unlocked! WTF? So I tried unlocking it with a pencil, and again it unlocked! I looked through all the settings and there was no obvious setting I'd missed. This thing was just unlocking by itself!
So I started Googling and one result contained a phrase that triggered something in the back of my mind. Face unlock. Yep, during setup I'd stored my face. I was doing face unlock.
I tried unlocking it facing away from my face and sure enough it stayed locked and demanded my PIN. Panic over.
 
Bruscar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The last item I bought from Amazon was cardboard boxes. Local stores were fairly much cleaned out of packing boxes. Other than cardboard or cleaning supplies that are inexplicably missing from local shelves, I can no longer tolerate doing business with Amazon. (1) The sort functions are rigged to make it difficult to see lower priced items; (2) Too many reviews are fake; (3) Too many products have irrelevant and confusing reviews; (4) I have been burned too often by sketch third-party  sellers; (5) The last time I tried to use Amazon to send gift books to an out of town relative, I got caught between some kind of Amazon versus UPS nonsense when UPS delivered the books to the wrong county, yet reported them properly delivered. The entire Amazon experience just gets on my nerves entirely too much now.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.