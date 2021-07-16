 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Not News: Soviet-era airplane crashes and flips over in Siberia. News: All 19 on board survived   (abc.net.au) divider line
27
•       •       •

27 Comments
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But where were they buried?
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they were Alive?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a successful landing then.

Congrats!
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: But where were they buried?


Russia, not Poland
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Thought it'd be one of these, leaving disappointed.

/They made a brajillion of these
//Super simple aircraft
///Lots still around
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another successful lithobraking maneuver!
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody run out of fuel
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
im.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sources say adjustments may be needed in the new simultaneous passenger unloading system, but say it will improve flight operations efficiency by at least 60%....
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I smell a vodka and borscht infused Sully Sullenburger reboot!
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: But where were they buried?


BAH HA HA HA HA HA!

Good one gran'pa! Holy shiat that's funny!
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know a couple guys who have gone to Siberia to hunt bear and moose (they have some HUGE mooses).

Inevitably, the most "exciting" part of the trip is the flying in and out.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those Soviet planes were built to survive almost anything. Because the Soviet model was "maintenance is capitalist lie".
 
Lost_in_Korea
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't be fooled about them surviving, Subby.  That's just what the Russian mainstream media wants you to believe.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kozlo: [Fark user image image 425x278]

Thought it'd be one of these, leaving disappointed.

/They made a brajillion of these
//Super simple aircraft
///Lots still around


<Csb>
The an-2 has no published stall speed.
</csb>

Also I watched a couple vids of the startup sequence.  How the Russian pilots managed to remember all that while drinking vodka I just don't know.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: kozlo: [Fark user image image 425x278]

Thought it'd be one of these, leaving disappointed.

/They made a brajillion of these
//Super simple aircraft
///Lots still around

<Csb>
The an-2 has no published stall speed.
</csb>

Also I watched a couple vids of the startup sequence.  How the Russian pilots managed to remember all that while drinking vodka I just don't know.


The ones that didn't remember only flew once.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Those Soviet planes were built to survive almost anything. Because the Soviet model was "maintenance is capitalist lie".


According to the EULA on most hardware anymore, yes
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yakov.gif

/Plane lands on you
 
goodncold
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: goodncold: kozlo: [Fark user image image 425x278]

Thought it'd be one of these, leaving disappointed.

/They made a brajillion of these
//Super simple aircraft
///Lots still around

<Csb>
The an-2 has no published stall speed.
</csb>

Also I watched a couple vids of the startup sequence.  How the Russian pilots managed to remember all that while drinking vodka I just don't know.

The ones that didn't remember only flew once.


found one of the startup vids.  Amazing dash!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jeff5: I know a couple guys who have gone to Siberia to hunt bear and moose (they have some HUGE mooses).

Inevitably, the most "exciting" part of the trip is the flying in and out.


The plural of moose is...moose.
 
goodncold
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

goodncold: OkieDookie: goodncold: kozlo: [Fark user image image 425x278]

Thought it'd be one of these, leaving disappointed.

/They made a brajillion of these
//Super simple aircraft
///Lots still around

<Csb>
The an-2 has no published stall speed.
</csb>

Also I watched a couple vids of the startup sequence.  How the Russian pilots managed to remember all that while drinking vodka I just don't know.

The ones that didn't remember only flew once.

found one of the startup vids.  Amazing dash!


Antonov An-2: Engine Start and Warm-Up
Youtube EojvWYCFkhY
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kozlo: [Fark user image image 425x278]

Thought it'd be one of these, leaving disappointed.

/They made a brajillion of these
//Super simple aircraft
///Lots still around


They made a modern turboprop version not too long ago.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Jeff5: I know a couple guys who have gone to Siberia to hunt bear and moose (they have some HUGE mooses).

Inevitably, the most "exciting" part of the trip is the flying in and out.

The plural of moose is...moose.


Actually it's elk
 
guinsu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hopefully some of the planes from this thread make their way into MSFS2020
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
UNC_Samurai:

It somehow makes the lines worse than the piston engine. And it runs on kerosene? Weird and cool.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They must have had their tray tables up, and their seatbacks in the full, upright position.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

