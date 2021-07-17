 Skip to content
(WRAL)   The town of Asheville, NC is facing a major problem of A) too many stoned hippies freaking out the tourists, B) too many black bears roaming the streets freaking out the tourists or C) officers leaving the police department due to poor morale   (wral.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Until Police departments adopt a professional standard for education and screening, officers will quit if they believe they will be held accountable for their actions.
Current requirements to become an Asheville officer
Be 20 years of age at the time of application.
Be a citizen of the United States.
Have a high school diploma or GED.
Have no felony convictions or serious misdemeanor convictions in the past five years.
Starting salary with no experience and a GED is $36k
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was hoping the black bears were freaking out the hippies.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'll guess the racist assholes had their fee fees hurtied
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hear the Capitol police are not only hiring, but being given new powers.  Send a resume!
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fark 'em.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A recent survey shows police retirement rates are up 45% for every 100 officers, according to policeforum.org.


wouldn't that just be 45%
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Starting salary with no experience and a GED is $36k


That's higher than most starting Librarian jobs, which require a Masters degree.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take the bears.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OH, NO! RUN ETHEL!

...oh, not hippies? Never mind.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor morale or morals?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can take their high school diploma and power tripping personality onto the open market.
I'm sure they'll quickly land a job that starts at 70k yearly and comes with full benefits and a pension.
Yep... Any day now...
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all three. All three are true.

/Asheville High, '89
//saw bear in Kenilworth neighborhood near my folks house last time I was home a few years ago
///always shall be three
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
also, nearby cities are actively recruiting cops away from Asheville.

https://mountainx.com/news/why-are-of​f​icers-leaving-apd/
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't be a cop for $36k. Mind you I wouldn't be a cop.for $136k. And I wouldn't like in NC for $236k.

Standards and all that.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awwwww, poor little piggies sad and scared at the possible prospect of having to act like actual law enforcement officers instead of minority-tormenting scumbags? Terrified of just MAYBE being held accountable for your garbage behavior? Do you need some warm milk and to be tucked in after your bad day, howney??
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're not treating your cops right, they won't behave right.
If they don't behave right, your department will be farked up.
Treating your cops right, surprisingly, means rewarding them for good behavior and disciplining them for bad behavior JUST LIKE EVERYONE ELSE.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: I'll guess the racist assholes had their fee fees hurtied



Can't target minorities, can't use excessive force....damn liberals take the fun out of being an authoritarian
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Attrition is a form of defunding.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Black hippie police bears quitting the force because of low tourist morale.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm guessing most.of the cops retiring right now are very much not the ones you will want to keep. Cities should look on this as an opportunity to clean up the culture of their departments.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
WAAAAAAAAAAAH WE DON'T WANNA BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE WAAAAAAAAAAAHH
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Until Morale Improves, the Beatings Will Continue
Youtube 8Gy1V2LY9to
 
Begoggle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sounds like the free market speaking.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Poor morale or morals?


cleek: also, nearby cities are actively recruiting cops away from Asheville.

https://mountainx.com/news/why-are-off​icers-leaving-apd/


There is the mere suggestion that Asheville cops might be held accountable for their actions, especially if it becomes national news.

The surrounding areas would be happy to hire those leaving, especially if that is because they are murderous thugs.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: eurotrader: Starting salary with no experience and a GED is $36k

That's higher than most starting Librarian jobs, which require a Masters degree.


But usually, librarians don't get shot at.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Furthermore, Black Bear Tourists is the name of my Fine Young Cannibals cover band.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: WhackingDay: eurotrader: Starting salary with no experience and a GED is $36k

That's higher than most starting Librarian jobs, which require a Masters degree.

But usually, librarians don't get shot at.


Begoggle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: WhackingDay: eurotrader: Starting salary with no experience and a GED is $36k

That's higher than most starting Librarian jobs, which require a Masters degree.

But usually, librarians don't get shot at.


Cops usually don't get shot at either.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
D) Too many stoned black bears leaving the police department due to poor morels....
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Im_Gumby: WhackingDay: eurotrader: Starting salary with no experience and a GED is $36k

That's higher than most starting Librarian jobs, which require a Masters degree.

But usually, librarians don't get shot at.

Cops usually don't get shot at either.


You must admit the probability is higher for cops though...
 
jimjays
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: WhackingDay: eurotrader: Starting salary with no experience and a GED is $36k

That's higher than most starting Librarian jobs, which require a Masters degree.

But usually, librarians don't get shot at.


No, but have you seen those kids with their "study groups?" They can get pretty obnoxious. And they're just kids so you aren't allowed to shoot them and probably not even arrest them.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Imagine if priests or daycare providers started whining about "low morale" because they're not allowed to freely molest kids anymore. Now imagine that they had a powerful union that convinced tens of millions of American voters that they have a valid point.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: WhackingDay: eurotrader: Starting salary with no experience and a GED is $36k

That's higher than most starting Librarian jobs, which require a Masters degree.

But usually, librarians don't get shot at.


On list of the 25 most dangerous jobs in America, police officer checks in at 22.
Hopefully they aren't planning on being a Crossing Guard (12), farmer (8), or God help them- a delivery driver (7).
And those jobs pay Much less than a police officer, and have far less benefits.

Police officers are VERY well compensated - Especially if you take into account their risk of injury.
Source
 
johnny queso
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
fark off

don't care
 
Begoggle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: Begoggle: Im_Gumby: WhackingDay: eurotrader: Starting salary with no experience and a GED is $36k

That's higher than most starting Librarian jobs, which require a Masters degree.

But usually, librarians don't get shot at.

Cops usually don't get shot at either.

You must admit the probability is higher for cops though...


You must admit that your odds of being shot BY a cop is much higher than being shot by a librarian.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: eurotrader: Starting salary with no experience and a GED is $36k

That's higher than most starting Librarian jobs, which require a Masters degree.


Shame the cops co-opted the phrase "book 'em".
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Im_Gumby: Begoggle: Im_Gumby: WhackingDay: eurotrader: Starting salary with no experience and a GED is $36k

That's higher than most starting Librarian jobs, which require a Masters degree.

But usually, librarians don't get shot at.

Cops usually don't get shot at either.

You must admit the probability is higher for cops though...

You must admit that your odds of being shot BY a cop is much higher than being shot by a librarian.


You and I have known very different librarians.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I don't blame them. The kind of conditions they have to work under... <sniffle> It's just tragic!

Cop Explains How It Feels To Live Every Day In Fear Someone Might Record You Brutalizing A Civilian
Youtube K5CCUdu7xFI
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The police departments need to adopt different attitudes and this won't be as big of an issue. Many officers have a military like mentality. Or you are with us or against us mentality.  Until they actively work against that, there will be issues. So one could argue its not just about bad officers, it's the police departments failing the good officers because they don't create the correct environment for these officers to lead. Start replacing officers with those who view themselves as part of the community, not as a military force, and slowly the trust will come.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: WhackingDay: eurotrader: Starting salary with no experience and a GED is $36k

That's higher than most starting Librarian jobs, which require a Masters degree.

But usually, librarians don't get shot at.


While true, the fatality and serious injury rates for police officers haven't been in the top-10 for some time.  According to this list, their fatal injury rate lands them at the 22nd spot for 2018.  Here is a quote:

How dangerous is it to be a police officer? Working as a police officer is about 4.1 times as dangerous compared with the average job nationwide, based upon the workplace fatality rate. Police officers have a workplace fatality rate similar to maintenance workers, construction workers, and heavy vehicle mechanics.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They are way over staffed.   Population of Asheville is 92K. In 2020 they had a force of 238.   Or 25 Officers per 10K.  Now they are down to 16 per 10K.  Average for populations of 100K is 16 officers/10K.

https://www.governing.com/archive/pol​i​ce-officers-per-capita-rates-employmen​t-for-city-departments.html
 
iaazathot
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ferengi Rules of Acquisition #9:

Opportunity plus instinct equals profit.

Raise pay, increase educational requirements, get a better police force.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: A recent survey shows police retirement rates are up 45% for every 100 officers, according to policeforum.org.


wouldn't that just be 45%


These are cops we're talking about, not exactly the brightest of the bunch.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Im_Gumby: WhackingDay: eurotrader: Starting salary with no experience and a GED is $36k

That's higher than most starting Librarian jobs, which require a Masters degree.

But usually, librarians don't get shot at.

Cops usually don't get shot at either.


Did you see the story about the Utah cop who has actually shot his 3rd or 4th person on duty. He still has a job! This guy literally pointed his gun at a guy in custody in cuffs in the police station and said "you are about to die, bro." or something very similar. They guy was in cuffs and surrounded by cops. He...got...away...with...it...
 
MIRV888
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
36k doesn't include all that side action though.
 
Koodz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: eurotrader: Starting salary with no experience and a GED is $36k

That's higher than most starting Librarian jobs, which require a Masters degree.


And completely unlivable in Asheville in both cases.

The whole PD can quit as far as I'm concerned. I set my cruise control 20 over and get to work in no time these days.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MIRV888: 36k doesn't include all that side action though.


It is when you factor in the 56 hours of overtime you can get paid for a day's work.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Asheville? I would think that would be a pretty cushy area to work as a cop.

But I do believe the pay is crap.

Somehow, I think the residents of Asheville are going to be alright.
 
