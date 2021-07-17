 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   "There is no unrest in Cuba. Everything's perfectly all right now. We're fine. We're all fine here now, thank you. How are you?"   (aljazeera.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is an "overflowing hatred on social networks," the president said.

Well he's certainly telling the truth about that, and given the past history of those very platforms, I wouldn't be at all surprised if, ironically, this came from Russia trying to goad either the US into doing something stupid or Cuba severing ties with the US. Russia is mother; Russia is father; etc....
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wow, he looks remarkably like Han too.
 
spottymax
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm glad he's found work again.
 
jjorsett [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

koder: There is an "overflowing hatred on social networks," the president said.

Well he's certainly telling the truth about that, and given the past history of those very platforms, I wouldn't be at all surprised if, ironically, this came from Russia trying to goad either the US into doing something stupid or Cuba severing ties with the US. Russia is mother; Russia is father; etc....


People clearly are using social media platforms to distribute misinformation. No doubt the Cuban president's administration is working with them to flag those posts for removal.
 
thepeterd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Communism: Not even once.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Boring conversation anyway...
 
daffy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: Boring conversation anyway...


Dam. Dam. Dam.
 
daffy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Everything is fine here...DON'T PANIC!!!!!


Better then nothing, I guess.
 
daffy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Which those eyes, he is not very trustworthy looking.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I would overthrow their government, any oppressive regime actually, for a legitimate Cuban sandwich right now. I'm so hungry, I could eat a horse, ass first.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Of the US and Cuba, which country had armed citizens trying to overthrow the government this year?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Might be a fun time to pull in Radio Havana Cuba on the shortwave.
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good thread for every "But muh blockade" argument:

https://mobile.twitter.com/nataliemora​les/status/1414363545970647041

Fark user imageView Full Size


Best point TL;DR: Just because Rubio and some Republicans are championing this doesn't mean you need to pull out stupid talking points from the far left. That's not helping either.
 
Cache
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There is no insurrection...?  This meme sucks.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
False images!
On the Internet?
Not possible
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

These are "artist's concepts".
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Might be a fun time to pull in Radio Havana Cuba on the shortwave.


I did and it's glorious. It's always like a time capsule from the 70s and 80s there: There are no real protests, the US is at fault, something something blockade, something imperialism, talk about historical revolutionaries in light of of the US, more music. At least the music is awesome.

Got a QSL card from there 30 years ago and got a letter in the mail from Cuba every year afterward with a tiny calendar. I'm sure that raised eyebrows in rural US.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Boring conversation anyway.

LUKE!! We're gunna have company!
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There is no war in Ba Sing Se.


The people's revolution is stagnant and unchanging.
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Democracy Mao Now is always good for a few laughs when it comes to their preferred dictatorships. From 2 months ago:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

They're just tourists
 
kbronsito
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: There is no war in Ba Sing Se.


The people's revolution is stagnant and unchanging.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Communism: I worked with a guy who swam out of East Germany before you could just leave.  He said it was not very stressful, but nobody was motivated to work very hard.  I might find it an ok form of government since I'm already not motivated to work very hard.   But I can see how the get-it-done types might chafe.
I wonder what's really going on in Cuba- it's not easy to cut through the layers of propaganda from all sources.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Notacias falsas!"
 
RedComrade
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I mean just imagine if some government official released an easily disprovable lie to attempt to cover up a moment of mass unrest that they themselves have helped to stoke. 

s.hdnux.comView Full Size


I mean, just imagine it.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Of the US and Cuba, which country had armed citizens trying to overthrow the government this year?


Whataboutism at its finest.
/US exceptionalism, ladies and gentlemen
 
mr-b [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
LMAO, came for the 3rd post. Left satisfied.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

csi_yellowknife: Enigmamf: Might be a fun time to pull in Radio Havana Cuba on the shortwave.

I did and it's glorious. It's always like a time capsule from the 70s and 80s there: There are no real protests, the US is at fault, something something blockade, something imperialism, talk about historical revolutionaries in light of of the US, more music. At least the music is awesome.

Got a QSL card from there 30 years ago and got a letter in the mail from Cuba every year afterward with a tiny calendar. I'm sure that raised eyebrows in rural US.


Ha! Once in the 80's, on the same day, I received in the mail: 1) a letter from the Ronald Reagan re-election committee, begging for cash and 2) a invitation to subscribe to "Soviet Life" signed by Leonid Brezhnev. Go ahead, try to nail me down, motherfarkers!
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
...says the guy in the expensive haircut and button-down Oxford surrounded by thousands of starving people in the middle of an ostensibly Marxist-Leninist socialist state...
 
jethroe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Of the US and Cuba, which country had armed citizens trying to overthrow the government this year?


According to the article only one person has been killed in these "massive transformative" protests.  By this time, with all that walking around in the heat, there would be dead MAGA chugs piled up like cordwood, so there's that.
 
