 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Chris Cuomo auditions for a job at Fox News   (twitter.com) divider line
14
    More: Asinine, shot  
•       •       •

434 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jul 2021 at 6:20 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crime is increasing from June 2020, when half the country was locked down and people were getting checks mailed to them?

:O
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

koder: Crime is increasing from June 2020, when half the country was locked down and people were getting checks mailed to them?

:O


People getting stir crazy.

I wonder how much of that crime was domestic violence?
 
morg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

koder: Crime is increasing from June 2020, when half the country was locked down and people were getting checks mailed to them?

:O


2020 should be the year that didn't happen when it comes to data and trends.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Alan MacLeod also tweets, "OMG another huge issue with this chart is that the data used is about PERCEPTION of violent crime - not actual crime statistics."
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Did he get to the part where all violent crime is caused by democrat mayors?  Because that's really the clincher.
 
nytmare
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Alan MacLeod also tweets, "OMG another huge issue with this chart is that the data used is about PERCEPTION of violent crime - not actual crime statistics."


Congrats to koder on being part of a statistic on that chart.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, that's frustrating.

I'm going to get a bottle of soap and blow pretty bubbles out of my window in anger in the general direction of Chris Cuomo.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The axis isn't inverted.
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Has Hunter Biden got that job with Antifa yet? Long as we're on the subject.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So the other Cuomo gets CNN I guess.

That could be fun.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

toraque: [Fark user image 457x333]


Looks like total entropy to me.

Same thing, I suppose.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

[iFrame https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Twe​et.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widg​et-1&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNf​Y29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0Ij​oxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3​X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6ey​JidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxs​fX0%3D&frame=false&hideCard=false&hide​Thread=false&id=1416061926933676045&la​ng=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.co​m%2Fcomments%2F11601122%2FChris-Cuomo-​auditions-for-a-job-at-Fox-News&sessio​nId=ac212bd0d41437d901cbb02a60b04860ad​e31f44&siteScreenName=fark&theme=light​&widgetsVersion=82e1070%3A161963219306​6&width=550px]


While, not totally inverted. October is moved to the far right but the other moths are inverted.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.