"Probably the top balloon pilot in the world" remembered for skill, creativity, inability to fly
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Rather aggressive paywall for a a rag built upon the gossip surrounding a missing whaling ship.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Brian Boland died Thursday after taking off with his balloon, which was carrying four passengers, from the private Post Mills Airport in the Vermont town of Thetford.
Some time later, the balloon touched down in a field and one passenger fell out, but was unhurt. At that point, Boland, 72, became entangled in gear affixed to the balloon as it re-ascended. Police said he eventually "fell to the ground from a height" into a Vermont field and was later pronounced dead.

little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A neighbor of mine was a balloon pilot; listening him talk about how a pilot can control the altitude of the balloon and nothing else did not sound reassuring.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He was a very eccentric fellow," Murphy said.

As I suspect one must be to become a renowned balloon pilot.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he died doing what he loved best. Screaming as he plummeted to the ground from a hot air balloon.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"three other passengers remained in the balloon until it caught in a grove of trees, where they escaped without injury."

Adrift without a pilot, that's a pretty lucky outcome for the passengers.
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Rather aggressive paywall


Rather predictable complaint and incredibly typical tone for routine, surmountable inconvenience.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"the balloon touched down in a field and one passenger fell out"

Otherwise OK?

"Boland, 72, became entangled in gear affixed to the balloon as it re-ascended"

But after THAT, it was fine?

"other passengers remained in the balloon until it caught in a grove of trees"

Damn.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Some time later, the balloon touched down in a field and one passenger fell out, but was unhurt. At that point, Boland, 72, became entangled in gear affixed to the balloon as it re-ascended. Police said he eventually "fell to the ground from a height" into a Vermont field and was later pronounced dead. "

That sounds pretty awful. Bet he'll never do that again.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

slobberbone: vudukungfu: Rather aggressive paywall

Rather predictable complaint and incredibly typical tone for routine, surmountable inconvenience.


You're going to bat for paywalls?

That's a strange flex. Good luck with that.

/ DNRTFA
// RIP balloon dude
/// three
 
Loucifer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Professional designer, pilot and plummeter.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's what we used to call each other when we were wasted.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Röyksopp - Only This Moment (Instrumental)
Youtube v1fvUMPJ0kQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=90G​R25​U8qtc
 
powhound
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, he at least died doing what he literally loved doing.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

powhound: Well, he at least died doing what he literally loved doing.


Hitting the ground?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He died doing what he loved. Being a lawn jart.
 
powhound
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: powhound: Well, he at least died doing what he literally loved doing.

Hitting the ground?


Well, you know what I mean. He never should have left his wingman.

/sitting here sober wishing I was day drinking to justify my posts
//
///
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When not if is pretty standard for a balloon pilot
 
sumdruncomic21
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
For his funeral, whos gonna make the balloon payment?
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If this was the  top balloon pilot I shudder to think what the mediocre ones are like
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Bottom now
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: If this was the  top balloon pilot I shudder to think what the mediocre ones are like


It's like the oldest person--the title changes hands a lot.
 
