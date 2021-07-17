 Skip to content
(KMBC Kansas City)   40 years ago today, the deadliest structural damage in US history occurred at Kansas City's Hyatt Regency Hotel. Surely we've learned since then   (kmbc.com) divider line
    Sad, Hotel, Hyatt, Kansas City's Hyatt Regency Hotel, Kansas City  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All because of what was a rather simple and obvious failure.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My family stayed there just a few days prior for a mini vacation.

I remember being home and reading all about it in the Omaha World Herald and thinking how lucky we were.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Surely the invisible hand of the market place will correct this.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sally Firestone (the most injured survivor) taught our office how to use our new computers (Varityper typesetting equipment) a while before this happened.

Mom refused to ever set foot in a Hyatt again the rest of her life because of this - AND because of how the corporation acted afterward in denying its blame.

F*ck Hyatt.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No matter how well designed something is some asshole will fark up its construction because of laziness.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Russ1642: No matter how well designed something is some asshole will fark up its construction because of cheapness and greed.


There, fixed.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well There's Your Problem | Episode 4: Hyatt Regency Walkway Collapse
Youtube Hw2t0MOGnVc


Well, there's your problem.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

puffy999: All because of what was a rather simple and obvious failure.


The engineering firm that signed off on the design change lost their license to practice. They should have been jailed. A first year undergrad in civil engineering would have known that splitting the hanging rod into two would double the load on the nut holding up the walkway. It's a basic force diagram, fer chrissakes.

Fark user imageView Full Size


In the original design, the nut only has to hold up the weight of each walkway. The ROD holds up the weight of both walkways, but the nut itself only has to hold the weight of the top or bottom walkway. In the altered design, the nut on the upper level is now holding up the weight of BOTH walkways. And that's exactly where it failed.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Subby make a funny.

Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, no.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Obviously not. People still live in KC.
 
MizzouGuy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Was there an obvious difference in the recovery efforts between the Hyatt and the Miami condo collapse?
 
MizzouGuy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"There was nothing that prepared any one of us for what was in there and how we had to deal with it later," former KCPD Officer Vince Ortega said. "I remember one of my buddies trying to help this man, and I was trying to help this man. As he was helping, he was pulling and pulled his arm off. He just dropped it and just ran out of there. And I remember there was a lot of officers, paramedics, firemen that left their careers after that. Mentally, they couldn't process it."

Good Lord.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Luke-ily he's been coaching volleyball since then

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I got news for you - we learned Jack and Shiat, and Jack left town.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Cafe Threads:

It wasn't the corporation, even though it's a legal person, it's the people who worked for it.

What do you have against the shareholders.

/s
 
wild9
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm staying at a Hyatt tonight and showed this to the SO...she was like "Seriously?!? Last week was the damn carnival thing and now this? We have bad luck or something"

/Don't look at me, all my activities involve camping or hiking
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Russ1642: No matter how well designed something is some asshole will fark up its construction because of laziness.


To be fair, the original design was flawed in its own right and would have been impossible to manufacture. The modification simply shortened the time to failure.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: Russ1642: No matter how well designed something is some asshole will fark up its construction because of laziness.

To be fair, the original design was flawed in its own right and would have been impossible to manufacture. The modification simply shortened the time to failure.


How's that? The original design might have been a pain in the ass to construct but I've never heard it was impossible or that it would fail.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MizzouGuy: "There was nothing that prepared any one of us for what was in there and how we had to deal with it later," former KCPD Officer Vince Ortega said. "I remember one of my buddies trying to help this man, and I was trying to help this man. As he was helping, he was pulling and pulled his arm off. He just dropped it and just ran out of there. And I remember there was a lot of officers, paramedics, firemen that left their careers after that. Mentally, they couldn't process it."

Good Lord.


Yeah, that sounds bad.

I hope the workers at the condo collapse receive great mental health care. I can't imagine following that kind of career.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"It happened at the worst possible time"

I mean, the "worst possible time" is literally why it happened.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Closed_Minded_Bastage: MizzouGuy: "There was nothing that prepared any one of us for what was in there and how we had to deal with it later," former KCPD Officer Vince Ortega said. "I remember one of my buddies trying to help this man, and I was trying to help this man. As he was helping, he was pulling and pulled his arm off. He just dropped it and just ran out of there. And I remember there was a lot of officers, paramedics, firemen that left their careers after that. Mentally, they couldn't process it."

Good Lord.

Yeah, that sounds bad.

I hope the workers at the condo collapse receive great mental health care. I can't imagine following that kind of career.


The workers who handled the 9-11 disaster got jack squat for mental health care. Chances are the workers in 1981 were just told to suck it up and act like men.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Lsherm: puffy999: All because of what was a rather simple and obvious failure.

The engineering firm that signed off on the design change lost their license to practice. They should have been jailed. A first year undergrad in civil engineering would have known that splitting the hanging rod into two would double the load on the nut holding up the walkway. It's a basic force diagram, fer chrissakes.

[Fark user image 850x495]

In the original design, the nut only has to hold up the weight of each walkway. The ROD holds up the weight of both walkways, but the nut itself only has to hold the weight of the top or bottom walkway. In the altered design, the nut on the upper level is now holding up the weight of BOTH walkways. And that's exactly where it failed.


"first year undergrad" is no exaggeration.  When I was studying Mechanical Engineering, my very first engineering class was Engineering Statics, which covered this exact scenario.  My professor even mentioned it in the class.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lsherm: puffy999: All because of what was a rather simple and obvious failure.

The engineering firm that signed off on the design change lost their license to practice. They should have been jailed. A first year undergrad in civil engineering would have known that splitting the hanging rod into two would double the load on the nut holding up the walkway. It's a basic force diagram, fer chrissakes.

[Fark user image 850x495]

In the original design, the nut only has to hold up the weight of each walkway. The ROD holds up the weight of both walkways, but the nut itself only has to hold the weight of the top or bottom walkway. In the altered design, the nut on the upper level is now holding up the weight of BOTH walkways. And that's exactly where it failed.


In addition to the weight bearing problem, the "box beam" was 2 c-shaped beams welded together (middle picture in your post). That is an obvious weak point.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Adolf Oliver Nipples: Russ1642: No matter how well designed something is some asshole will fark up its construction because of laziness.

To be fair, the original design was flawed in its own right and would have been impossible to manufacture. The modification simply shortened the time to failure.

How's that? The original design might have been a pain in the ass to construct but I've never heard it was impossible or that it would fail.


To manufacture it according to the original plan would have required the rod to be threaded at each attachment location, and to attach the higher skywalks it would have destroyed the threads of the lower ones as they were raised on the rod. Additionally, the load in the original design wasn't figured correctly so, while it was much stronger than the modified design it was burdened with 60% of its load-bearing capacity without anyone or anything on it.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The video didn't show any of the actual mayhem, but if these courtroom sketches are accurate, sh*t got scary!

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MIRV888
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So do I have to buy a faces of death copy?
Where's the video of the event?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Adolf Oliver Nipples: Russ1642: No matter how well designed something is some asshole will fark up its construction because of laziness.

To be fair, the original design was flawed in its own right and would have been impossible to manufacture. The modification simply shortened the time to failure.

How's that? The original design might have been a pain in the ass to construct but I've never heard it was impossible or that it would fail.


I've never heard it was impossible to manufacture - the steel firm that pushed for the change claimed they would damage the threaded rods if they were a single piece like originally designed. It WAS, however, rated to only 60% of the load that the building code required. After the modification it was down to 30%. So there's a chance it would have failed anyway, but they made it a certainty with the design change.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: Russ1642: No matter how well designed something is some asshole will fark up its construction because of laziness.

To be fair, the original design was flawed in its own right and would have been impossible to manufacture. The modification simply shortened the time to failure.


Iirc it wasn't necessarily impossible to manufacture but a long threaded rod meant to hold weight can pose its own hazards because of the likelihood of thread damage during construction. And even the original design was only half as strong as it needed to be per regulation.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lsherm: puffy999: All because of what was a rather simple and obvious failure.

The engineering firm that signed off on the design change lost their license to practice. They should have been jailed. A first year undergrad in civil engineering would have known that splitting the hanging rod into two would double the load on the nut holding up the walkway. It's a basic force diagram, fer chrissakes.

[Fark user image image 850x495]

In the original design, the nut only has to hold up the weight of each walkway. The ROD holds up the weight of both walkways, but the nut itself only has to hold the weight of the top or bottom walkway. In the altered design, the nut on the upper level is now holding up the weight of BOTH walkways. And that's exactly where it failed.


If you have failure 2P, maybe talk to a urologist not a structural engineer?
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Only took them 34 years to build a memorial! And they only spelled a couple of the names wrong!

Our building codes here in KC are pretty damn strict now, but there's worlds more atonement Hyatt/city hall should do/have done but never will.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Lsherm: puffy999: All because of what was a rather simple and obvious failure.

The engineering firm that signed off on the design change lost their license to practice. They should have been jailed. A first year undergrad in civil engineering would have known that splitting the hanging rod into two would double the load on the nut holding up the walkway. It's a basic force diagram, fer chrissakes.

[Fark user image image 850x495]

In the original design, the nut only has to hold up the weight of each walkway. The ROD holds up the weight of both walkways, but the nut itself only has to hold the weight of the top or bottom walkway. In the altered design, the nut on the upper level is now holding up the weight of BOTH walkways. And that's exactly where it failed.

If you have failure 2P, maybe talk to a urologist not a structural engineer?


2P nuts are very impressive
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My roommate dated a girl who lost both parents in that accident. We were lucky not to be killed in her passive suicide attempts, such as speeding through all the stop signs on the way to the bar. She did keep us stocked up on pilfered bbq from the job she managed to keep.
 
supremesaltine
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: Russ1642: No matter how well designed something is some asshole will fark up its construction because of laziness.

To be fair, the original design was flawed in its own right and would have been impossible to manufacture. The modification simply shortened the time to failure.


No the original design was fine. It called for threaded steel rod in one one continuous piece holding multiple catwalks.

If I recall correctly, the steel detailer (the draftsman employed by the steel supplier) changed the design to have one catwalk hang off the next, likely due to ease of obtaining and shipping the threaded rods. They then submitted their detailed steel drawings back to the structural engineer for approval, who did not notice the change.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MizzouGuy: "There was nothing that prepared any one of us for what was in there and how we had to deal with it later," former KCPD Officer Vince Ortega said. "I remember one of my buddies trying to help this man, and I was trying to help this man. As he was helping, he was pulling and pulled his arm off. He just dropped it and just ran out of there. And I remember there was a lot of officers, paramedics, firemen that left their careers after that. Mentally, they couldn't process it."

Good Lord.


A friend's brother, who I knew but only slightly, was on the scene as a paramedic, he was never the same.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ZMugg: In addition to the weight bearing problem, the "box beam" was 2 c-shaped beams welded together (middle picture in your post). That is an obvious weak point.


That was another deviation from the original design. In the original, the box beams were to be welded on the side, so the hole wouldn't go straight through the weld. No one is sure why that was changed.
 
daffy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I remember when that happened. It broke my heart to see all of that loss of life. I never heard that the boy became a yoga instructor. He must be a very strong person, to have come out of that like he did. Bless them all.
 
MizzouGuy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: The video didn't show any of the actual mayhem, but if these courtroom sketches are accurate, sh*t got scary!



MIRV888: So do I have to buy a faces of death copy?
Where's the video of the event?


The article contains an hour long TV special that was aired in KC earlier this week. As you scroll through the article, it's broken into 8-10 minute segments. I think any footage they may have had showing the actual collapse onto people may have been withheld in deference to the victim's surviving family.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

supremesaltine: Adolf Oliver Nipples: Russ1642: No matter how well designed something is some asshole will fark up its construction because of laziness.

To be fair, the original design was flawed in its own right and would have been impossible to manufacture. The modification simply shortened the time to failure.

No the original design was fine. It called for threaded steel rod in one one continuous piece holding multiple catwalks.

If I recall correctly, the steel detailer (the draftsman employed by the steel supplier) changed the design to have one catwalk hang off the next, likely due to ease of obtaining and shipping the threaded rods. They then submitted their detailed steel drawings back to the structural engineer for approval, who did not notice the change.


They're claiming the original design was garbage, which it probably was. Constructability is a very big deal in design. I didn't know about the incorrect original loading errors, but the threaded rod design was such a huge pain in the ass it wasn't ever going to be built that way and those drawings should never have made it off a meeting room chalkboard, let alone into final construction drawings. Of course the people who designed it in the end weren't the design engineers (who were incompetent) but construction contractors (who were even more incompetent). The whole ordeal was a stunning display of incompetence by nearly everyone involved.
 
