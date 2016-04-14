 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Turns out the policeman who asked for backup after being pursued by a drone was really being followed by the planet Jupiter   (glasgowlive.co.uk) divider line
43
    More: Amusing, Solar System, rookie Glasgow police officer, Sun, Daily Record, Earth, Police, Glasgow, fellow officers  
•       •       •

518 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jul 2021 at 4:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dude, stop sampling the drugs that you confiscate.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
IT WAS SWAMP GAS...THE PLANET JUPITER...A WEATHER BALLOON

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thank God it wasn't a moon shadow
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
better than the time cops chased venus.
https://www.clevescene.com/scene-and-​h​eard/archives/2016/04/14/50-years-ago-​a-small-town-ohio-policeman-chased-a-f​lying-saucer-into-pennsylvania-and-it-​ruined-his-life
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't fix stupid....
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a uranus.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: You can't fix stupid....


I'd say Stupider..it rhymes.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'd be terrified, myself. Do you know how big Jupiter is? Man, that thing is huge.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Your Anus unavailable for comment.
 
lurkey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I hate it when planets chase me.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Jupiter"  Yeah, Yeah. Keep thinking dumb cop saw "Jupiter".
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

blastoh: better than the time cops chased venus.
https://www.clevescene.com/scene-and-h​eard/archives/2016/04/14/50-years-ago-​a-small-town-ohio-policeman-chased-a-f​lying-saucer-into-pennsylvania-and-it-​ruined-his-life


Or not.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why wasn't it reported as a street lamp?

UFO stories often involve mistaken identity. Jupiter, Venus, Mars, Venus, perhaps even the Moon are at the origins of many. The brighter stars, such as the Dog Star are subjects of others. A fixed star seen in the clouds may seem to be moving, although in reality the motion of fixed stars is slight except for the movement imparted to them by the rotation of the Earth and its wobbles.

Nowadays aircraft, satellites and so forth are added to the list because they seem to be doing something they shouldn't such as moving swiftly, displaying multiple lights and moving at a sharp right angle. I have seen this several miles from the airport and know it is merely an optical illusion due to perspective.

I have seen almost every kind of UFO and identified many of them myself. Au besoin, I check the web to see what might be in the sky at the time and place I see them. Some of them have been really interesting or spectacular, but identifiable if you know the precise details, which even intelligent, well-informed professionalls might not be able to do.

Hence the number of UFO reports from police and pilots.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Maybe he was being followed by a Train.


Train - Drops of Jupiter (Official Video)
Youtube 7Xf-Lesrkuc


Which actually WOULD be quite horrifying.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Christ who wrote this article? There were B-50s in Korea and the gauge that shows your speed is a SPEEDOMETER. Ugh. I couldn't read past that part.

/Mike's is awesome
//been there hung over a few times in my day
///Never torched a couch though
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

blastoh: better than the time cops chased venus.
https://www.clevescene.com/scene-and-h​eard/archives/2016/04/14/50-years-ago-​a-small-town-ohio-policeman-chased-a-f​lying-saucer-into-pennsylvania-and-it-​ruined-his-life


"By all accounts, Spaur suffered an emotional breakdown after this" - it seems more likely he had the breakdown before, and this was just the first visible sign.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Cops aren't exactly the best & brightest, that's why they had to resort to becoming cops.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
blastoh:

Wait I'm sorry my previous rant is for your article.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
giantbomb.comView Full Size
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good thing this wasn't in the US, or the officer would've unloaded their gun at it.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: I'd be terrified, myself. Do you know how big Jupiter is? Man, that thing is huge.


Uranus is bigger.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I always say that a natural, logical and mundane explanation, no matter how unlikely, is always more probable than a supernatural or pseudo-scientific one, no matter how detailed the evidence may be or seem.

Fuzzy dots prove nothing. It is more likely to be an airplane where records mention no airplace than it is to be a supernaturallly powered space craft full of squid-men from even the nearest planet or star.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Planet ANTIFA!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Excelsior: [i.imgflip.com image 656x380]


I always read the Weekly World News, and older tabs such as the Midnight Star for news of my Home Planet.

True, it was Earth, but that's neither here nor there.

Lord how I miss buying those every week, or any other print publication I liked. Gone, all gone. I estimate that the best publications always had smallish runs of 60,000 or less, so it does not surprise me when they vanish, but even so, the web has trashed more press than the Fake News criers.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Planet ANTIFA!


Be honest people. That is a great name for a planet.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I have no idea what they do them in training but it seems some rookie cops are indoctrinated into some kind of perpetually frightened paranoid mindset where everyone and everything is a potential threat. It short circuits their basic common sense to evaluate wtf is going on
 
ifky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
static.simpsonswiki.comView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

berylman: I have no idea what they do them in training but it seems some rookie cops are indoctrinated into some kind of perpetually frightened paranoid mindset where everyone and everything is a potential threat. It short circuits their basic common sense to evaluate wtf is going on


You just defined MSM news and AM talk radio.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Los Angeles, cops are whacking peaceful protestors with batons and firing projectiles at them point blank

https://twitter.com/joeyneverjoe/stat​u​s/1416460834348273665?s=19
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Your Anus unavailable for comment.


On the contrary, it is more than willing to go on the record.

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
By Jove, I think he's got it!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's feckin Glesga ya coont! Get it round ye!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Talk of the steamie?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: berylman: I have no idea what they do them in training but it seems some rookie cops are indoctrinated into some kind of perpetually frightened paranoid mindset where everyone and everything is a potential threat. It short circuits their basic common sense to evaluate wtf is going on

You just defined MSM news and AM talk radio.


This. I have actually found that other than sports talk, UFO conspiracy nuts on Coast to Coast come off as the most sane, level-headed people on AM radio when compared to conservative radio talk shows.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Gustav Holst - The Planets - Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity
Youtube Nz0b4STz1lo
 
HairBolus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
> A police source told the paper: "The story is the talk of the steamie at her station. Nobody can quite believe it. She was very alarmed and spooked that she was being followed by a drone.

"steamie" in Scottish apparently means "laundry establishment".

I didn't know Scottish Police stations had laundry rooms.

https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/sc​o​ttish-news/police-scotland-ban-cops-us​ing-8640141
Police Scotland ban cops from using tea towels in bid to save on laundry bill
 
daffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
OK. What drug caused that?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I dunno, Jupiter is a really big planet, I'd be worried too.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't think she's stupid, she did not think it was aliens chasing her as many people in her position might have if they had been subjected to the same optical illusion.
 
jtown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HairBolus: > A police source told the paper: "The story is the talk of the steamie at her station. Nobody can quite believe it. She was very alarmed and spooked that she was being followed by a drone.

"steamie" in Scottish apparently means "laundry establishment".

I didn't know Scottish Police stations had laundry rooms.

https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/sco​ttish-news/police-scotland-ban-cops-us​ing-8640141
Police Scotland ban cops from using tea towels in bid to save on laundry bill


Yeah, that clarification doesn't really clarify the statement.  :D  Do Scottish cops really hang out in the laundry room?  I was imagining a locker room situation when I read it.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
To be fair, I've read about some of the other people Jupiter pursued, and I'd have been concerned for my safety, too.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.