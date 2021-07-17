 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   Smoke marijuana while pregnant? That's a government blacklisting
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My children could not have been born if I didn't smoke weed. I was so ill during both pregnancies, I couldn't even take in ANY food - a true first fir me, always overweight. So I went back on weed, and that fixed the issue.

When my second child was born with the shakes, they insisted on testing him for every drug under the sun (but weed, as I was always open about my use of it). They were worried about meth or crack or whatever was en vogue in 1998.

However, it turned out he had a potassium deficiency, caused by my diet coke habit...and the fact that his passive-aggressive brute asshole of a father who controlled all our money refused to buy me the decaf instead.

I'm glad doctors seem to have caught on since then that talking to a pregnant woman AL9NE is something that needs to be done before she has to return home with the accompanying asshole. They didn't then.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You want Republicans? Cuz this is how you get Republicans.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smoking anything or drinking alcohol (after you know or can see you are pregnant) should have you put into a hospital against your will for child endangerment and abuse.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, we need to deal with this one in a hurry. There are tons of kids who have been born to parents who smoke weed, yet we don't have "pot" babies the same way we have crack babies.

Not-so-cool story, but has a good ending: I was upfront about my use my entire pregnancy, which went so well the docs forgot I had mentioned it. Fast forward to after the birth, kid and I get tested, both positive for THC. Social worker at the hospital tearfully tells me she's a mandatory reporter. I know what's coming, so I reassure her.

Next day the agent with Child and Family Services comes in. She walks in like she's expecting to see two meth-addicted parents who are two seconds away from abandoning their kid. Lo and behold, we're relatively normal. Bonus was my Ob/gyn coming in, who *really* went to bat for us. With that, explaining to the agent that we would only test positive for THC, and that I was using it medicinally but would stop while breastfeeding, the agent relaxed. After finding a normal living situation, the agent agreed that if a drug test came back positive for only THC they would drop the case. I still have the release letter.

/when you are blazing trails, sometimes you get whacked by branches along the way
//would do nothing different if I had to do it over
///3s
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: My children could not have been born if I didn't smoke weed. I was so ill during both pregnancies, I couldn't even take in ANY food - a true first fir me, always overweight. So I went back on weed, and that fixed the issue.

When my second child was born with the shakes, they insisted on testing him for every drug under the sun (but weed, as I was always open about my use of it). They were worried about meth or crack or whatever was en vogue in 1998.

However, it turned out he had a potassium deficiency, caused by my diet coke habit...and the fact that his passive-aggressive brute asshole of a father who controlled all our money refused to buy me the decaf instead.

I'm glad doctors seem to have caught on since then that talking to a pregnant woman AL9NE is something that needs to be done before she has to return home with the accompanying asshole. They didn't then.


My ex was in the same boat with one of our kids. Absolutely could not keep anything down and was barely putting on weight through the first half of her pregnancy - and she was barely 100 pounds soaking wet before. Started smoking weed part way through and it was like a switch was flicked. She gave her midwife a heads-up about it, and though they didn't strictly condone it, they couldn't argue with the results. He ended up being born perfectly healthy.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: My children could not have been born if I didn't smoke weed. I was so ill during both pregnancies, I couldn't even take in ANY food - a true first fir me, always overweight. So I went back on weed, and that fixed the issue.

When my second child was born with the shakes, they insisted on testing him for every drug under the sun (but weed, as I was always open about my use of it). They were worried about meth or crack or whatever was en vogue in 1998.

However, it turned out he had a potassium deficiency, caused by my diet coke habit...and the fact that his passive-aggressive brute asshole of a father who controlled all our money refused to buy me the decaf instead.

I'm glad doctors seem to have caught on since then that talking to a pregnant woman AL9NE is something that needs to be done before she has to return home with the accompanying asshole. They didn't then.


DO NOT TAKE YOUR MEDICAL ADVISE FROM FARK.

There's a reason why doctors tell you not to take any medicine, let alone inhaling smoke (regardless of the plant).

Jesus Christ. Just because your kids came out "fine" doesn't mean it's not extremely risky to inhale or ingest psychoactive chemicals, whether they be THC, Nicotine, Alcohol, Opioids, or whatever.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ColonelCathcart:

Jokes on you. Docs don't have an abstinence policy anymore, because forcing a pregnant woman through withdrawal is a BAD IDEA.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: ColonelCathcart:

Jokes on you. Docs don't have an abstinence policy anymore, because forcing a pregnant woman through withdrawal is a BAD IDEA.


So just keep letting her fark up the baby, it's a lost cause? You can progressively lower their dose, but to allow that to continue is absolutely wrong.
 
The Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart:

When my second child was born with the shakes, they insisted on testing him for every drug under the sun (but weed, as I was always open about my use of it). They were worried about meth or crack or whatever was en vogue in 1998.

However, it turned out he had a potassium deficiency, caused by my diet coke habit...and the fact that his passive-aggressive brute asshole of a father who controlled all our money refused to buy me the decaf instead.

I'm glad doctors seem to have caught on since then that talking to a pregnant woman AL9NE is something that needs to be done before she has to return home with the accompanying asshole. They didn't then.

DO NOT TAKE YOUR MEDICAL ADVISE FROM FARK.

There's a reason why doctors tell you not to take any medicine, let alone inhaling smoke (regardless of the plant).

Jesus Christ. Just because your kids came out "fine" doesn't mean it's not extremely risky to inhale or ingest psychoactive chemicals, whether they be THC, Nicotine, Alcohol, Opioids, or whatever.


Because you know, THC is as addictive and lethal as the other three.

Delete your account and go DIAF
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Brains: ColonelCathcart:

When my second child was born with the shakes, they insisted on testing him for every drug under the sun (but weed, as I was always open about my use of it). They were worried about meth or crack or whatever was en vogue in 1998.

However, it turned out he had a potassium deficiency, caused by my diet coke habit...and the fact that his passive-aggressive brute asshole of a father who controlled all our money refused to buy me the decaf instead.

I'm glad doctors seem to have caught on since then that talking to a pregnant woman AL9NE is something that needs to be done before she has to return home with the accompanying asshole. They didn't then.

DO NOT TAKE YOUR MEDICAL ADVISE FROM FARK.

There's a reason why doctors tell you not to take any medicine, let alone inhaling smoke (regardless of the plant).

Jesus Christ. Just because your kids came out "fine" doesn't mean it's not extremely risky to inhale or ingest psychoactive chemicals, whether they be THC, Nicotine, Alcohol, Opioids, or whatever.

Because you know, THC is as addictive and lethal as the other three.

Delete your account and go DIAF


How about the hundreds of other chemicals in smoke? Those are fine too?
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet another reason why I don't have kids, frankly.
That shiat is NOT new.

Build your own pale people, you're on your own, I'm not helping till that shiat is GONE!

Fark forced birth Republicans, eventually I will build a fertile womb gun. It'll be like the movie Alien, but a gun! Then there can be mass pregnancy events and spree fertilizations when these things get sold in the stores they fight to keep open.

The men will be pregnant.
The men will be pregnant in multiple places.

/or at least write the scifi story that shiat posts it into existence.
// I'm after those nifty new nozzles
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Peki: ColonelCathcart:

Jokes on you. Docs don't have an abstinence policy anymore, because forcing a pregnant woman through withdrawal is a BAD IDEA.

So just keep letting her fark up the baby, it's a lost cause? You can progressively lower their dose, but to allow that to continue is absolutely wrong.


You're absolutely not a doctor, so don't interfere with a decision between a woman and her doctor.
 
The Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: The Brains: ColonelCathcart:

When my second child was born with the shakes, they insisted on testing him for every drug under the sun (but weed, as I was always open about my use of it). They were worried about meth or crack or whatever was en vogue in 1998.

However, it turned out he had a potassium deficiency, caused by my diet coke habit...and the fact that his passive-aggressive brute asshole of a father who controlled all our money refused to buy me the decaf instead.

I'm glad doctors seem to have caught on since then that talking to a pregnant woman AL9NE is something that needs to be done before she has to return home with the accompanying asshole. They didn't then.

DO NOT TAKE YOUR MEDICAL ADVISE FROM FARK.

There's a reason why doctors tell you not to take any medicine, let alone inhaling smoke (regardless of the plant).

Jesus Christ. Just because your kids came out "fine" doesn't mean it's not extremely risky to inhale or ingest psychoactive chemicals, whether they be THC, Nicotine, Alcohol, Opioids, or whatever.

Because you know, THC is as addictive and lethal as the other three.

Delete your account and go DIAF

How about the hundreds of other chemicals in smoke? Those are fine too?


LOL OK.

You live in some hermetically sealed bubble somewhere? A small bit of smoke pales in comparison to common air pollution.

Do you advocate against caffeine and sugar as well?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Brains: ColonelCathcart: The Brains: ColonelCathcart:

When my second child was born with the shakes, they insisted on testing him for every drug under the sun (but weed, as I was always open about my use of it). They were worried about meth or crack or whatever was en vogue in 1998.

However, it turned out he had a potassium deficiency, caused by my diet coke habit...and the fact that his passive-aggressive brute asshole of a father who controlled all our money refused to buy me the decaf instead.

I'm glad doctors seem to have caught on since then that talking to a pregnant woman AL9NE is something that needs to be done before she has to return home with the accompanying asshole. They didn't then.

DO NOT TAKE YOUR MEDICAL ADVISE FROM FARK.

There's a reason why doctors tell you not to take any medicine, let alone inhaling smoke (regardless of the plant).

Jesus Christ. Just because your kids came out "fine" doesn't mean it's not extremely risky to inhale or ingest psychoactive chemicals, whether they be THC, Nicotine, Alcohol, Opioids, or whatever.

Because you know, THC is as addictive and lethal as the other three.

Delete your account and go DIAF

How about the hundreds of other chemicals in smoke? Those are fine too?

LOL OK.

You live in some hermetically sealed bubble somewhere? A small bit of smoke pales in comparison to common air pollution.

Do you advocate against caffeine and sugar as well?


I don't think pregnant women should smoke anything. Thanks for whatabouting though.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: ColonelCathcart: Peki: ColonelCathcart:

Jokes on you. Docs don't have an abstinence policy anymore, because forcing a pregnant woman through withdrawal is a BAD IDEA.

So just keep letting her fark up the baby, it's a lost cause? You can progressively lower their dose, but to allow that to continue is absolutely wrong.

You're absolutely not a doctor, so don't interfere with a decision between a woman and her doctor.


This can not be said enough.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: ColonelCathcart: Peki: ColonelCathcart:

Jokes on you. Docs don't have an abstinence policy anymore, because forcing a pregnant woman through withdrawal is a BAD IDEA.

So just keep letting her fark up the baby, it's a lost cause? You can progressively lower their dose, but to allow that to continue is absolutely wrong.

You're absolutely not a doctor, so don't interfere with a decision between a woman and her doctor.


Find me a doctor that thinks smoking during pregnancy is okay. I'll be sure to drop a dime on him with the state licensing board.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: The Brains: ColonelCathcart: The Brains: ColonelCathcart:

When my second child was born with the shakes, they insisted on testing him for every drug under the sun (but weed, as I was always open about my use of it). They were worried about meth or crack or whatever was en vogue in 1998.

However, it turned out he had a potassium deficiency, caused by my diet coke habit...and the fact that his passive-aggressive brute asshole of a father who controlled all our money refused to buy me the decaf instead.

I'm glad doctors seem to have caught on since then that talking to a pregnant woman AL9NE is something that needs to be done before she has to return home with the accompanying asshole. They didn't then.

DO NOT TAKE YOUR MEDICAL ADVISE FROM FARK.

There's a reason why doctors tell you not to take any medicine, let alone inhaling smoke (regardless of the plant).

Jesus Christ. Just because your kids came out "fine" doesn't mean it's not extremely risky to inhale or ingest psychoactive chemicals, whether they be THC, Nicotine, Alcohol, Opioids, or whatever.

Because you know, THC is as addictive and lethal as the other three.

Delete your account and go DIAF

How about the hundreds of other chemicals in smoke? Those are fine too?

LOL OK.

You live in some hermetically sealed bubble somewhere? A small bit of smoke pales in comparison to common air pollution.

Do you advocate against caffeine and sugar as well?

I don't think pregnant women should smoke anything. Thanks for whatabouting though.


Except, perhaps, the smoke you're trying to blow up everyone's ass.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: ColonelCathcart: The Brains: ColonelCathcart: The Brains: ColonelCathcart:

When my second child was born with the shakes, they insisted on testing him for every drug under the sun (but weed, as I was always open about my use of it). They were worried about meth or crack or whatever was en vogue in 1998.

However, it turned out he had a potassium deficiency, caused by my diet coke habit...and the fact that his passive-aggressive brute asshole of a father who controlled all our money refused to buy me the decaf instead.

I'm glad doctors seem to have caught on since then that talking to a pregnant woman AL9NE is something that needs to be done before she has to return home with the accompanying asshole. They didn't then.

DO NOT TAKE YOUR MEDICAL ADVISE FROM FARK.

There's a reason why doctors tell you not to take any medicine, let alone inhaling smoke (regardless of the plant).

Jesus Christ. Just because your kids came out "fine" doesn't mean it's not extremely risky to inhale or ingest psychoactive chemicals, whether they be THC, Nicotine, Alcohol, Opioids, or whatever.

Because you know, THC is as addictive and lethal as the other three.

Delete your account and go DIAF

How about the hundreds of other chemicals in smoke? Those are fine too?

LOL OK.

You live in some hermetically sealed bubble somewhere? A small bit of smoke pales in comparison to common air pollution.

Do you advocate against caffeine and sugar as well?

I don't think pregnant women should smoke anything. Thanks for whatabouting though.

Except, perhaps, the smoke you're trying to blow up everyone's ass.


You think it's okay to smoke pot during pregnancy? Can we get you on record?
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Peki: ColonelCathcart: Peki: ColonelCathcart:

Jokes on you. Docs don't have an abstinence policy anymore, because forcing a pregnant woman through withdrawal is a BAD IDEA.

So just keep letting her fark up the baby, it's a lost cause? You can progressively lower their dose, but to allow that to continue is absolutely wrong.

You're absolutely not a doctor, so don't interfere with a decision between a woman and her doctor.

Find me a doctor that thinks smoking during pregnancy is okay. I'll be sure to drop a dime on him with the state licensing board.


That's the wrong question.

1) Does smoking alleviate a potential larger harm? In some cases, the harm is hyperemesis gravidum. In my case, it's sleep paralysis.

2) would stopping smoking cause greater harm than continuing?

You are not qualified to answer either of these questions.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: ColonelCathcart: Peki: ColonelCathcart: Peki: ColonelCathcart:

Jokes on you. Docs don't have an abstinence policy anymore, because forcing a pregnant woman through withdrawal is a BAD IDEA.

So just keep letting her fark up the baby, it's a lost cause? You can progressively lower their dose, but to allow that to continue is absolutely wrong.

You're absolutely not a doctor, so don't interfere with a decision between a woman and her doctor.

Find me a doctor that thinks smoking during pregnancy is okay. I'll be sure to drop a dime on him with the state licensing board.

That's the wrong question.

1) Does smoking alleviate a potential larger harm? In some cases, the harm is hyperemesis gravidum. In my case, it's sleep paralysis.

2) would stopping smoking cause greater harm than continuing?

You are not qualified to answer either of these questions.


In that case? Edibles. But again, the smoking is absolutely 100% worse than any possible "cure" when there are alternatives whose dosage of the "cure" is better regulated than smoking and doesn't tag along with hundreds of toxins from the actual burning.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Peki: ColonelCathcart:

Jokes on you. Docs don't have an abstinence policy anymore, because forcing a pregnant woman through withdrawal is a BAD IDEA.

So just keep letting her fark up the baby, it's a lost cause? You can progressively lower their dose, but to allow that to continue is absolutely wrong.


Until there is actual scientific basis for prohibiting pot during pregnancy, kindly STFU. Most every other drug? Yeah, there is actual scientific basis for prohibiting them during pregnancy, but, because the prohibitionists got pot put on Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act before such scientific tests could be performed, there have been *no* scientific tests done on pot use, because the Controlled Substances Act prohibited them. Move pot to Schedule II or IV, let the tests be run, and then come back to us.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ClavellBCMI: ColonelCathcart: Peki: ColonelCathcart:

Jokes on you. Docs don't have an abstinence policy anymore, because forcing a pregnant woman through withdrawal is a BAD IDEA.

So just keep letting her fark up the baby, it's a lost cause? You can progressively lower their dose, but to allow that to continue is absolutely wrong.

Until there is actual scientific basis for prohibiting pot during pregnancy, kindly STFU. Most every other drug? Yeah, there is actual scientific basis for prohibiting them during pregnancy, but, because the prohibitionists got pot put on Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act before such scientific tests could be performed, there have been *no* scientific tests done on pot use, because the Controlled Substances Act prohibited them. Move pot to Schedule III or IV, let the tests be run, and then come back to us.


FTFM, meant Schedule III not II
 
rga184
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton:

When my second child was born with the shakes, they insisted on testing him for every drug under the sun (but weed, as I was always open about my use of it). They were worried about meth or crack or whatever was en vogue in 1998.

However, it turned out he had a potassium deficiency, caused by my diet coke habit...and the fact that his passive-aggressive brute asshole of a father who controlled all our money refused to buy me the decaf instead.

I'm glad doctors seem to have caught on since then that talking to a pregnant woman AL9NE is something that needs to be done before she has to return home with the accompanying asshole. They didn't then.

My ex was in the same boat with one of our kids. Absolutely could not keep anything down and was barely putting on weight through the first half of her pregnancy - and she was barely 100 pounds soaking wet before. Started smoking weed part way through and it was like a switch was flicked. She gave her midwife a heads-up about it, and though they didn't strictly condone it, they couldn't argue with the results. He ended up being born perfectly healthy.


I've always been a big proponent of MJ legalization and even prescription of it for legitimate medical reasons.  I wouldn't recommend recreational use during pregnancy because there's just not enough research to know if it changes anything in developing fetal brains.  That being said, in the context of a mom unable to eat, I would think that whatever infinitesimally small risk there may be from THC in utero is much smaller than having low birth weight or other nutrient deficiency, *by a lot*.  It's a no brainer: if you need it to keep nutrients flowing to you and your baby, go for it.  I think mom eating then takes precedence over almost any other concern.

THAT BEING SAID, for fark's sake, don't smoke anything while pregnant.  Make some edibles or some ointment or find any other way you can to absorb THC into your system, because carbon monoxide in your blood really mucks with the risk/benefit ratio of THC during pregnancy.

That goes for all you guys.  If you need MJ, or just want some MJ in your life, more power to you.  Just don't smoke it.  Find a healthier way to ingest it than inhaling soot directly into your lungs.

\ this has been an after school presentation of rga184 industries.
\\ just say no to smoke: try the brownies instead.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ClavellBCMI: ColonelCathcart: Peki: ColonelCathcart:

Jokes on you. Docs don't have an abstinence policy anymore, because forcing a pregnant woman through withdrawal is a BAD IDEA.

So just keep letting her fark up the baby, it's a lost cause? You can progressively lower their dose, but to allow that to continue is absolutely wrong.

Until there is actual scientific basis for prohibiting pot during pregnancy, kindly STFU. Most every other drug? Yeah, there is actual scientific basis for prohibiting them during pregnancy, but, because the prohibitionists got pot put on Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act before such scientific tests could be performed, there have been *no* scientific tests done on pot use, because the Controlled Substances Act prohibited them. Move pot to Schedule II or IV, let the tests be run, and then come back to us.


Y'all are as bad as anti-vaxxers when it comes to the "miracle cure" that is pot.

Citations: www.cdc.gov/marijuana/fact​sheets/pregn​ancy.htm

Using marijuana during pregnancy may impact your baby's development

Mark, K, Desai A, and Terplan M. (2016). Marijuana use and pregnancy: prevalence, associated characteristics, and birth outcomes. Arch Womens Ment Health. 19(1): p. 105-11.
Fried, PA, Watkinson, B and Gray, R. (1998). Differential effects on cognitive functioning in 9- to 12-year olds prenatally exposed to cigarettes and marihuana. Neurotoxicol Teratol. 20(3): p. 293-306.
Leech, SL, et al. (1999). Prenatal substance exposure: effects on attention and impulsivity of 6-year-olds. Neurotoxicol Teratol. 21(2): p. 109-18.
Goldschmidt, L, et al. (2008). Prenatal marijuana exposure and intelligence test performance at age 6. J Am Acad Child Adolesc Psychiatry. 47(3): p. 254-63.
Campolongo P, et al. (2011). Developmental consequences of perinatal cannabis exposure: behavioral and neuroendocrine effects in adult rodents. Psychopharmacology.214: p. 5-15.
Warner, TD, Roussos-Ross, D, and Behnke, M. (2014). It's not your mother's marijuana: effects on maternal-fetal health and the developing child. Clin Perinatol. 41(4): p. 877-94.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Monitoring Health Concerns Related to Marijuana in Colorado: 2014. (2015).
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Peki: ColonelCathcart: Peki: ColonelCathcart: Peki: ColonelCathcart:

Jokes on you. Docs don't have an abstinence policy anymore, because forcing a pregnant woman through withdrawal is a BAD IDEA.

So just keep letting her fark up the baby, it's a lost cause? You can progressively lower their dose, but to allow that to continue is absolutely wrong.

You're absolutely not a doctor, so don't interfere with a decision between a woman and her doctor.

Find me a doctor that thinks smoking during pregnancy is okay. I'll be sure to drop a dime on him with the state licensing board.

That's the wrong question.

1) Does smoking alleviate a potential larger harm? In some cases, the harm is hyperemesis gravidum. In my case, it's sleep paralysis.

2) would stopping smoking cause greater harm than continuing?

You are not qualified to answer either of these questions.

In that case? Edibles. But again, the smoking is absolutely 100% worse than any possible "cure" when there are alternatives whose dosage of the "cure" is better regulated than smoking and doesn't tag along with hundreds of toxins from the actual burning.


Proving you know absolutely nothing about cannabis.

These are not formaldehyde-treated tobacco leaves. Please get your information from better sources. Walking in a city's downtown neighborhood is likely to expose you to worse toxins and pollutants that a drag off a joint would.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Brains: You live in some hermetically sealed bubble somewhere? A small bit of smoke pales in comparison to common air pollution.


Air pollution isn't great for your health either, but it's hard to avoid, but smoking directly in concentration will give you a much higher dose of chemicals than air pollution will.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: ColonelCathcart: Peki: ColonelCathcart: Peki: ColonelCathcart: Peki: ColonelCathcart:

Jokes on you. Docs don't have an abstinence policy anymore, because forcing a pregnant woman through withdrawal is a BAD IDEA.

So just keep letting her fark up the baby, it's a lost cause? You can progressively lower their dose, but to allow that to continue is absolutely wrong.

You're absolutely not a doctor, so don't interfere with a decision between a woman and her doctor.

Find me a doctor that thinks smoking during pregnancy is okay. I'll be sure to drop a dime on him with the state licensing board.

That's the wrong question.

1) Does smoking alleviate a potential larger harm? In some cases, the harm is hyperemesis gravidum. In my case, it's sleep paralysis.

2) would stopping smoking cause greater harm than continuing?

You are not qualified to answer either of these questions.

In that case? Edibles. But again, the smoking is absolutely 100% worse than any possible "cure" when there are alternatives whose dosage of the "cure" is better regulated than smoking and doesn't tag along with hundreds of toxins from the actual burning.

Proving you know absolutely nothing about cannabis.

These are not formaldehyde-treated tobacco leaves. Please get your information from better sources. Walking in a city's downtown neighborhood is likely to expose you to worse toxins and pollutants that a drag off a joint would.


How do you know that pot growers don't use the same nasty shiat as any other crop grower?

Let alone illegal operations, which is an argument for legalization, and I support that. Just not for pregnant women, as with alcohol, tobacco, and (ironically) most medicines.

Do they wash the plants thoroughly before sale? I've never heard of people liking soggy weed...
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: ClavellBCMI: ColonelCathcart: Peki: ColonelCathcart:

Jokes on you. Docs don't have an abstinence policy anymore, because forcing a pregnant woman through withdrawal is a BAD IDEA.

So just keep letting her fark up the baby, it's a lost cause? You can progressively lower their dose, but to allow that to continue is absolutely wrong.

Until there is actual scientific basis for prohibiting pot during pregnancy, kindly STFU. Most every other drug? Yeah, there is actual scientific basis for prohibiting them during pregnancy, but, because the prohibitionists got pot put on Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act before such scientific tests could be performed, there have been *no* scientific tests done on pot use, because the Controlled Substances Act prohibited them. Move pot to Schedule II or IV, let the tests be run, and then come back to us.

Y'all are as bad as anti-vaxxers when it comes to the "miracle cure" that is pot.

Citations: www.cdc.gov/marijuana/facts​heets/pregnancy.htm

Using marijuana during pregnancy may impact your baby's development

Mark, K, Desai A, and Terplan M. (2016). Marijuana use and pregnancy: prevalence, associated characteristics, and birth outcomes. Arch Womens Ment Health. 19(1): p. 105-11.
Fried, PA, Watkinson, B and Gray, R. (1998). Differential effects on cognitive functioning in 9- to 12-year olds prenatally exposed to cigarettes and marihuana. Neurotoxicol Teratol. 20(3): p. 293-306.
Leech, SL, et al. (1999). Prenatal substance exposure: effects on attention and impulsivity of 6-year-olds. Neurotoxicol Teratol. 21(2): p. 109-18.
Goldschmidt, L, et al. (2008). Prenatal marijuana exposure and intelligence test performance at age 6. J Am Acad Child Adolesc Psychiatry. 47(3): p. 254-63.
Campolongo P, et al. (2011). Developmental consequences of perinatal cannabis exposure: behavioral and neuroendocrine effects in adult rodents. Psychopharmacology.214: p. 5-15.
Warner, TD, Roussos-Ross, D, and Behnke, M. (2014). It's not your mother ...


You got lambasted because you didn't provide evidence backing your statements. You have now provided said evidence backing your statements. Enough said.
 
fehk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can smoke pot every day for 40 years and be fine. If you go 40 years and one day then you'll turn into a dumbass burnout. Same with alcohol, totally clear headed for 40 years then from one day to the next boom, burnout.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: StatelyGreekAutomaton: ColonelCathcart: The Brains: ColonelCathcart: The Brains: ColonelCathcart:

When my second child was born with the shakes, they insisted on testing him for every drug under the sun (but weed, as I was always open about my use of it). They were worried about meth or crack or whatever was en vogue in 1998.

However, it turned out he had a potassium deficiency, caused by my diet coke habit...and the fact that his passive-aggressive brute asshole of a father who controlled all our money refused to buy me the decaf instead.

I'm glad doctors seem to have caught on since then that talking to a pregnant woman AL9NE is something that needs to be done before she has to return home with the accompanying asshole. They didn't then.

DO NOT TAKE YOUR MEDICAL ADVISE FROM FARK.

There's a reason why doctors tell you not to take any medicine, let alone inhaling smoke (regardless of the plant).

Jesus Christ. Just because your kids came out "fine" doesn't mean it's not extremely risky to inhale or ingest psychoactive chemicals, whether they be THC, Nicotine, Alcohol, Opioids, or whatever.

Because you know, THC is as addictive and lethal as the other three.

Delete your account and go DIAF

How about the hundreds of other chemicals in smoke? Those are fine too?

LOL OK.

You live in some hermetically sealed bubble somewhere? A small bit of smoke pales in comparison to common air pollution.

Do you advocate against caffeine and sugar as well?

I don't think pregnant women should smoke anything. Thanks for whatabouting though.

Except, perhaps, the smoke you're trying to blow up everyone's ass.

You think it's okay to smoke pot during pregnancy? Can we get you on record?


You can absolutely get me on record noting your oh so legitimate concern.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
ColonelCathcart:

"May" and "can" do a lot of work in those papers. I'll look at the actual studies later. But the paper the perinatologist gave me had nothing but hypotheticals and no real data. Additionally, she was under the impression that cannabis was always mixed with tobacco, so the father and I gave her a quick run down (spliff vs joint, flower vs edible vs concentrate). She backed off hard after the education and even more when she found my
pregnancy was perfectly normal.

/even docs can get it wrong
 
foo monkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
In court filings, DCS said Lindsay's procurement of a medical marijuana card was not enough to prove the substance was a medical treatment administered to her by a doctor, as local child abuse law requires. Investigators also noted that Lindsay did not tell several of her doctors or the hospital she was smoking pot-something Lindsay readily admits to, saying she was worried about the stigma her drug use carried.


Getting a card in a legal state and self-medicating at the dispensary is not the same as being prescribed weed by your obstetrician.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
ColonelCathcart:

LOLOLOLOL

Okay so first off I'm in CA, and they do testing specifically to deal with possible pesticides and other stuff. That was part of making it legal; we could get it regulated.

Secondly, I know growers, and trimmed for some friends a time or two. I know how it's produced.

So again, you are leveraging your ignorance to inspire fear in others over a subject that far more experts here and IRL are trying to educate you on.

Sit down, shut up, and maybe you'll learn a thing or two.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: ColonelCathcart: StatelyGreekAutomaton: ColonelCathcart: The Brains: ColonelCathcart: The Brains: ColonelCathcart:

When my second child was born with the shakes, they insisted on testing him for every drug under the sun (but weed, as I was always open about my use of it). They were worried about meth or crack or whatever was en vogue in 1998.

However, it turned out he had a potassium deficiency, caused by my diet coke habit...and the fact that his passive-aggressive brute asshole of a father who controlled all our money refused to buy me the decaf instead.

I'm glad doctors seem to have caught on since then that talking to a pregnant woman AL9NE is something that needs to be done before she has to return home with the accompanying asshole. They didn't then.

DO NOT TAKE YOUR MEDICAL ADVISE FROM FARK.

There's a reason why doctors tell you not to take any medicine, let alone inhaling smoke (regardless of the plant).

Jesus Christ. Just because your kids came out "fine" doesn't mean it's not extremely risky to inhale or ingest psychoactive chemicals, whether they be THC, Nicotine, Alcohol, Opioids, or whatever.

Because you know, THC is as addictive and lethal as the other three.

Delete your account and go DIAF

How about the hundreds of other chemicals in smoke? Those are fine too?

LOL OK.

You live in some hermetically sealed bubble somewhere? A small bit of smoke pales in comparison to common air pollution.

Do you advocate against caffeine and sugar as well?

I don't think pregnant women should smoke anything. Thanks for whatabouting though.

Except, perhaps, the smoke you're trying to blow up everyone's ass.

You think it's okay to smoke pot during pregnancy? Can we get you on record?

You can absolutely get me on record noting your oh so legitimate concern.


About unborn children that the state has a compelling interest in?

Unborn children that can be seriously hurt and stuck being taken care of on the taxpayer dime for life?

If you think pregnant women should be able to do anything without reasonable limitation (such as not smoking or drinking).

You've crossed the line from liberal to left-wing libertarian looney.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ. No wonder kids are so farked up nowadays.
 
rga184
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Peki: ColonelCathcart: Peki: ColonelCathcart: Peki: ColonelCathcart:

Jokes on you. Docs don't have an abstinence policy anymore, because forcing a pregnant woman through withdrawal is a BAD IDEA.

So just keep letting her fark up the baby, it's a lost cause? You can progressively lower their dose, but to allow that to continue is absolutely wrong.

You're absolutely not a doctor, so don't interfere with a decision between a woman and her doctor.

Find me a doctor that thinks smoking during pregnancy is okay. I'll be sure to drop a dime on him with the state licensing board.

That's the wrong question.

1) Does smoking alleviate a potential larger harm? In some cases, the harm is hyperemesis gravidum. In my case, it's sleep paralysis.

2) would stopping smoking cause greater harm than continuing?

You are not qualified to answer either of these questions.


actual doc here, and those are great questions I would ask as well.  Except you missed the most important one: does it have to be smoked?

As for potential harm with THC, that's not my area of expertise.  What I will say however, is that brain development and how receptors and substances may alter it (maybe not structurally, but in terms of connections, receptor expressions, behavioral pathways, etc) is basically a complete mystery to us.  With that in mind, I would avise against actively ingesting any psychoactive substances unless it's really, really, really  necessary.  So yes, if it's an issue of avoiding a nutrient deficiency for mom or baby because mom can't eat and absolutely nothing else helps, I would say stopping THC is worse than continuing.  Assuming of course, that an honest attempt was made at trying other nausea remedies and those didn't work.

And I agree, smoking anything while pregnant is beyond irresponsible.  Sure, there's pollutants in the air, but they pale in comparison to lighting something on fire and then directly breathing the products of that reaction directly and deeply into your lungs.  Let's not pretend there's an excuse for that.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

rga184: Peki: ColonelCathcart: Peki: ColonelCathcart: Peki: ColonelCathcart:

Jokes on you. Docs don't have an abstinence policy anymore, because forcing a pregnant woman through withdrawal is a BAD IDEA.

So just keep letting her fark up the baby, it's a lost cause? You can progressively lower their dose, but to allow that to continue is absolutely wrong.

You're absolutely not a doctor, so don't interfere with a decision between a woman and her doctor.

Find me a doctor that thinks smoking during pregnancy is okay. I'll be sure to drop a dime on him with the state licensing board.

That's the wrong question.

1) Does smoking alleviate a potential larger harm? In some cases, the harm is hyperemesis gravidum. In my case, it's sleep paralysis.

2) would stopping smoking cause greater harm than continuing?

You are not qualified to answer either of these questions.

actual doc here, and those are great questions I would ask as well.  Except you missed the most important one: does it have to be smoked?

As for potential harm with THC, that's not my area of expertise.  What I will say however, is that brain development and how receptors and substances may alter it (maybe not structurally, but in terms of connections, receptor expressions, behavioral pathways, etc) is basically a complete mystery to us.  With that in mind, I would avise against actively ingesting any psychoactive substances unless it's really, really, really  necessary.  So yes, if it's an issue of avoiding a nutrient deficiency for mom or baby because mom can't eat and absolutely nothing else helps, I would say stopping THC is worse than continuing.  Assuming of course, that an honest attempt was made at trying other nausea remedies and those didn't work.

And I agree, smoking anything while pregnant is beyond irresponsible.  Sure, there's pollutants in the air, but they pale in comparison to lighting something on fire and then directly breathing the products of that reaction directly and deeply into your lungs.  Let's not pretend there's an excuse for that.


Plus, I get the munchies WAY more from edibles anyways.
 
real_kibo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fehk: You can smoke pot every day for 40 years and be fine. If you go 40 years and one day then you'll turn into a dumbass burnout.


Yes. Everything in the world works that way. All the world's scientists agree, as proved by cheesy science fiction:

Just yesterday I was watching one of the "Jurassic World" movies and Star-Lord was struggling to get away from a river of lava that was one inch from his face, and then he rolled over so he was okay, and I said to myself, "Did the people who wrote this movie believe that lava won't hurt you as long as there's a finger's width between you and it?"

And then there are all the "Star Trek" episodes (both original series as "Next Generation") where everyone on the ship is exposed to deadly, deadly radiation for several minutes, but the ship gets out of the radiation zone seconds before reaching the lethal level of radiation exposure so they suffer no effects at all.

And, of course, any player of realistic video games knows that if you get shot 47 times you've still got one hit point left so you can just wait a few seconds for your health bar to refill, but if you get shot 48 times you're dead.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

rga184: I've always been a big proponent of MJ legalization and even prescription of it for legitimate medical reasons.  I wouldn't recommend recreational use during pregnancy because there's just not enough research to know if it changes anything in developing fetal brains.


Yes, yes, as we all know, the island of Jamaica is overrun with mutant babies.

Also, TMFA is about medical use, not recreational.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
rga184:

Awesome to have a doc chime in. So here's a serious answer for the question about "does it have to be smoked?"

Sometimes, yes. Unfortunately. And especially a few years ago before the variety in edibles and concentrates. It has to do with how quickly it hits your system. Some people can do edibles, and for their issue it's fine. For others, they need the rapid onset. If I could get it as like an in-the-nose spray I would have. But I didn't have the options back then that I would now, only now I'm all but off the weed for other reasons.

I really want it off schedule I in the worst way, so at least we can fund the studies for it.
 
rga184
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Peki: ColonelCathcart: Peki: ColonelCathcart: Peki: ColonelCathcart: Peki: ColonelCathcart:

Jokes on you. Docs don't have an abstinence policy anymore, because forcing a pregnant woman through withdrawal is a BAD IDEA.

So just keep letting her fark up the baby, it's a lost cause? You can progressively lower their dose, but to allow that to continue is absolutely wrong.

You're absolutely not a doctor, so don't interfere with a decision between a woman and her doctor.

Find me a doctor that thinks smoking during pregnancy is okay. I'll be sure to drop a dime on him with the state licensing board.

That's the wrong question.

1) Does smoking alleviate a potential larger harm? In some cases, the harm is hyperemesis gravidum. In my case, it's sleep paralysis.

2) would stopping smoking cause greater harm than continuing?

You are not qualified to answer either of these questions.

In that case? Edibles. But again, the smoking is absolutely 100% worse than any possible "cure" when there are alternatives whose dosage of the "cure" is better regulated than smoking and doesn't tag along with hundreds of toxins from the actual burning.

Proving you know absolutely nothing about cannabis.

These are not formaldehyde-treated tobacco leaves. Please get your information from better sources. Walking in a city's downtown neighborhood is likely to expose you to worse toxins and pollutants that a drag off a joint would.


That is an absolutely crazy claim.  That's like saying that breathing gas directly from a car exhaust exposes you to less substances than being in a room next to a couple of people smoking some leaf.

You are inhaling directly through a burning joint.  The PPM of pollutants is orders of magnitude higher than downtown city air.

Just get some brownies or ointment or oil under your tongue or whatever you need to get your THC and your CBDs, but smoking is just about the worst way to go about it even if there's an overwhelming justification for ingesting THC
 
real_kibo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
> (both original series as "Next Generation")

I meant "and 'Next Generation'".

"Original series as 'Next Generation'" sounds like some sort of Trekkie wet dream where William Shatner plays Captain Picard. "There are... four... lights... therearefourlightsSPOCK!"
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
rga184:

Water pipes do a lot of filtration work, FYI.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: StatelyGreekAutomaton: ColonelCathcart: StatelyGreekAutomaton: ColonelCathcart: The Brains: ColonelCathcart: The Brains: ColonelCathcart: Cafe Threads: My children could not have been born if I didn't smoke weed. I was so ill during both pregnancies, I couldn't even take in ANY food - a true first fir me, always overweight. So I went back on weed, and that fixed the issue.

When my second child was born with the shakes, they insisted on testing him for every drug under the sun (but weed, as I was always open about my use of it). They were worried about meth or crack or whatever was en vogue in 1998.

However, it turned out he had a potassium deficiency, caused by my diet coke habit...and the fact that his passive-aggressive brute asshole of a father who controlled all our money refused to buy me the decaf instead.

I'm glad doctors seem to have caught on since then that talking to a pregnant woman AL9NE is something that needs to be done before she has to return home with the accompanying asshole. They didn't then.

DO NOT TAKE YOUR MEDICAL ADVISE FROM FARK.

There's a reason why doctors tell you not to take any medicine, let alone inhaling smoke (regardless of the plant).

Jesus Christ. Just because your kids came out "fine" doesn't mean it's not extremely risky to inhale or ingest psychoactive chemicals, whether they be THC, Nicotine, Alcohol, Opioids, or whatever.

Because you know, THC is as addictive and lethal as the other three.

Delete your account and go DIAF

How about the hundreds of other chemicals in smoke? Those are fine too?

LOL OK.

You live in some hermetically sealed bubble somewhere? A small bit of smoke pales in comparison to common air pollution.

Do you advocate against caffeine and sugar as well?

I don't think pregnant women should smoke anything. Thanks for whatabouting though.

Except, perhaps, the smoke you're trying to blow up everyone's ass.

You think it's okay to smoke pot during pregnancy? Can we get you on record?

You can absolutely get me on record noting your oh so legitimate concern.

About unborn children that the state has a compelling interest in?

Unborn children that can be seriously hurt and stuck being taken care of on the taxpayer dime for life?

If you think pregnant women should be able to do anything without reasonable limitation (such as not smoking or drinking).

You've crossed the line from liberal to left-wing libertarian looney.


I know, I know. Women having autonomy over their bodies is a left-wing libertarian looney ideal. Maybe next I'll shock you with my "if that person feels more comfortable using the women's washroom, okay" or "people should be allowed to like who they like" takes. Get ready, it's gonna blow your socks off.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"I'm so weak I'd rather fark up my baby than do the right thing for 9 months, yet my opinion should mean something"
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: ColonelCathcart: StatelyGreekAutomaton: ColonelCathcart: StatelyGreekAutomaton: ColonelCathcart: The Brains: ColonelCathcart: The Brains: ColonelCathcart: Cafe Threads: My children could not have been born if I didn't smoke weed. I was so ill during both pregnancies, I couldn't even take in ANY food - a true first fir me, always overweight. So I went back on weed, and that fixed the issue.

When my second child was born with the shakes, they insisted on testing him for every drug under the sun (but weed, as I was always open about my use of it). They were worried about meth or crack or whatever was en vogue in 1998.

However, it turned out he had a potassium deficiency, caused by my diet coke habit...and the fact that his passive-aggressive brute asshole of a father who controlled all our money refused to buy me the decaf instead.

I'm glad doctors seem to have caught on since then that talking to a pregnant woman AL9NE is something that needs to be done before she has to return home with the accompanying asshole. They didn't then.

DO NOT TAKE YOUR MEDICAL ADVISE FROM FARK.

There's a reason why doctors tell you not to take any medicine, let alone inhaling smoke (regardless of the plant).

Jesus Christ. Just because your kids came out "fine" doesn't mean it's not extremely risky to inhale or ingest psychoactive chemicals, whether they be THC, Nicotine, Alcohol, Opioids, or whatever.

Because you know, THC is as addictive and lethal as the other three.

Delete your account and go DIAF

How about the hundreds of other chemicals in smoke? Those are fine too?

LOL OK.

You live in some hermetically sealed bubble somewhere? A small bit of smoke pales in comparison to common air pollution.

Do you advocate against caffeine and sugar as well?

I don't think pregnant women should smoke anything. Thanks for whatabouting though.

Except, perhaps, the smoke you're trying to blow up everyone's ass.

You think it's okay to smoke pot during pregnancy? Can we get you on record?

You can absolutely get me on record noting your oh so legitimate concern.

About unborn children that the state has a compelling interest in?

Unborn children that can be seriously hurt and stuck being taken care of on the taxpayer dime for life?

If you think pregnant women should be able to do anything without reasonable limitation (such as not smoking or drinking).

You've crossed the line from liberal to left-wing libertarian looney.

I know, I know. Women having autonomy over their bodies is a left-wing libertarian looney ideal. Maybe next I'll shock you with my "if that person feels more comfortable using the women's washroom, okay" or "people should be allowed to like who they like" takes. Get ready, it's gonna blow your socks off.


Okay, why should I wear a seatbelt?

Should a pregnant woman?
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

rga184: StatelyGreekAutomaton: Cafe Threads: My children could not have been born if I didn't smoke weed. I was so ill during both pregnancies, I couldn't even take in ANY food - a true first fir me, always overweight. So I went back on weed, and that fixed the issue.

When my second child was born with the shakes, they insisted on testing him for every drug under the sun (but weed, as I was always open about my use of it). They were worried about meth or crack or whatever was en vogue in 1998.

However, it turned out he had a potassium deficiency, caused by my diet coke habit...and the fact that his passive-aggressive brute asshole of a father who controlled all our money refused to buy me the decaf instead.

I'm glad doctors seem to have caught on since then that talking to a pregnant woman AL9NE is something that needs to be done before she has to return home with the accompanying asshole. They didn't then.

My ex was in the same boat with one of our kids. Absolutely could not keep anything down and was barely putting on weight through the first half of her pregnancy - and she was barely 100 pounds soaking wet before. Started smoking weed part way through and it was like a switch was flicked. She gave her midwife a heads-up about it, and though they didn't strictly condone it, they couldn't argue with the results. He ended up being born perfectly healthy.

I've always been a big proponent of MJ legalization and even prescription of it for legitimate medical reasons.  I wouldn't recommend recreational use during pregnancy because there's just not enough research to know if it changes anything in developing fetal brains.  That being said, in the context of a mom unable to eat, I would think that whatever infinitesimally small risk there may be from THC in utero is much smaller than having low birth weight or other nutrient deficiency, *by a lot*.  It's a no brainer: if you need it to keep nutrients flowing to you and your baby, go for it.  I think mom eating then takes precedence over almost any other concern.

THAT BEING SAID, for fark's sake, don't smoke anything while pregnant.  Make some edibles or some ointment or find any other way you can to absorb THC into your system, because carbon monoxide in your blood really mucks with the risk/benefit ratio of THC during pregnancy.

That goes for all you guys.  If you need MJ, or just want some MJ in your life, more power to you.  Just don't smoke it.  Find a healthier way to ingest it than inhaling soot directly into your lungs.

\ this has been an after school presentation of rga184 industries.
\\ just say no to smoke: try the brownies instead.


Fair enough. And quite often they were edibles for the specific reasons you mention. It's definitely a situation of one thing that's kinda bad vs another that's dangerously bad.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Okay, why should I wear a seatbelt?

Should a pregnant woman?


She should, but...

https://www.minnpost.com/second-opini​o​n/2019/07/women-more-likely-to-be-inju​red-in-front-end-car-crashes-study-fin​ds/

Maybe a redesign for female bodies is a good idea?
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: StatelyGreekAutomaton: ColonelCathcart: StatelyGreekAutomaton: ColonelCathcart: StatelyGreekAutomaton: ColonelCathcart: The Brains: ColonelCathcart: The Brains: ColonelCathcart: Cafe Threads: My children could not have been born if I didn't smoke weed. I was so ill during both pregnancies, I couldn't even take in ANY food - a true first fir me, always overweight. So I went back on weed, and that fixed the issue.

When my second child was born with the shakes, they insisted on testing him for every drug under the sun (but weed, as I was always open about my use of it). They were worried about meth or crack or whatever was en vogue in 1998.

However, it turned out he had a potassium deficiency, caused by my diet coke habit...and the fact that his passive-aggressive brute asshole of a father who controlled all our money refused to buy me the decaf instead.

I'm glad doctors seem to have caught on since then that talking to a pregnant woman AL9NE is something that needs to be done before she has to return home with the accompanying asshole. They didn't then.

DO NOT TAKE YOUR MEDICAL ADVISE FROM FARK.

There's a reason why doctors tell you not to take any medicine, let alone inhaling smoke (regardless of the plant).

Jesus Christ. Just because your kids came out "fine" doesn't mean it's not extremely risky to inhale or ingest psychoactive chemicals, whether they be THC, Nicotine, Alcohol, Opioids, or whatever.

Because you know, THC is as addictive and lethal as the other three.

Delete your account and go DIAF

How about the hundreds of other chemicals in smoke? Those are fine too?

LOL OK.

You live in some hermetically sealed bubble somewhere? A small bit of smoke pales in comparison to common air pollution.

Do you advocate against caffeine and sugar as well?

I don't think pregnant women should smoke anything. Thanks for whatabouting though.

Except, perhaps, the smoke you're trying to blow up everyone's ass.

You think it's okay to smoke pot during pregnancy? Can we get you on record?

You can absolutely get me on record noting your oh so legitimate concern.

About unborn children that the state has a compelling interest in?

Unborn children that can be seriously hurt and stuck being taken care of on the taxpayer dime for life?

If you think pregnant women should be able to do anything without reasonable limitation (such as not smoking or drinking).

You've crossed the line from liberal to left-wing libertarian looney.

I know, I know. Women having autonomy over their bodies is a left-wing libertarian looney ideal. Maybe next I'll shock you with my "if that person feels more comfortable using the women's washroom, okay" or "people should be allowed to like who they like" takes. Get ready, it's gonna blow your socks off.

Okay, why should I wear a seatbelt?

Should a pregnant woman?


You should wear a seatbelt, but I'm not the one to judge if you have some sort of contextual reason to justify not wearing one. And even if you don't, at the end of the day I'm not going to stop you.
 
