(JSOnline)   Man leaves car running and unattended at gas station. Later he's taken into police custody. Guess what happened in between   (jsonline.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fleeing felon
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
STAP!!! POLICY!!!
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes....i have no sympathy for the car thief.
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have zero farks for the girl. I have less for the idiot with the gun and him giving the girl an easy take.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Play stupid games, win stupid prizes....i have no sympathy for the car thief.


Carjackings have tripled this year in DC. I'm coming around to making carjacking a capital offense, like horse thievery in the old days.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Play stupid games, win stupid prizes....i have no sympathy for the car thief.


What if the girl was black and the shooter was a white off-duty cop?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: STAP!!! POLICY!!!


And they edited the headline, thus ruining my moment of glory at subby's typo's expense.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why in the fark do people leave their cars running while they go inside a store? Shut it off. Go calmly inside the store and buy whatever shiat you need. Turn the car back on. Home you go.

What she did was 100% wrong. What the driver did was 100% idiotic.

I would never feel comfortable leaving my car running while I went for a quick errand... and my car is a manual.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: SpaceMonkey-66: Play stupid games, win stupid prizes....i have no sympathy for the car thief.

What if the girl was black and the shooter was a white off-duty cop?


I hope they kill his dog while serving a no-knock warrant
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shooter taken into custody?

Wisconsin > Texas
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hugram: Why in the fark do people leave their cars running while they go inside a store? Shut it off. Go calmly inside the store and buy whatever shiat you need. Turn the car back on. Home you go.


I see you've never had a junker car....which when you shut it off there's a coin toss if it starts up again without a jump start. Or some carb spray stuff.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

optikeye: hugram: Why in the fark do people leave their cars running while they go inside a store? Shut it off. Go calmly inside the store and buy whatever shiat you need. Turn the car back on. Home you go.

I see you've never had a junker car....which when you shut it off there's a coin toss if it starts up again without a jump start. Or some carb spray stuff.


I've never seen that situation, not even when I lived in Florida. So you lose twice.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

optikeye: hugram: Why in the fark do people leave their cars running while they go inside a store? Shut it off. Go calmly inside the store and buy whatever shiat you need. Turn the car back on. Home you go.

I see you've never had a junker car....which when you shut it off there's a coin toss if it starts up again without a jump start. Or some carb spray stuff.


Or, a push.

Sounds like poor folk all around.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hugram: Why in the fark do people leave their cars running while they go inside a store? Shut it off. Go calmly inside the store and buy whatever shiat you need. Turn the car back on. Home you go.

What she did was 100% wrong. What the driver did was 100% idiotic.

I would never feel comfortable leaving my car running while I went for a quick errand... and my car is a manual.


They're fans of global warming or own oil stocks?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: optikeye: hugram: Why in the fark do people leave their cars running while they go inside a store? Shut it off. Go calmly inside the store and buy whatever shiat you need. Turn the car back on. Home you go.

I see you've never had a junker car....which when you shut it off there's a coin toss if it starts up again without a jump start. Or some carb spray stuff.

I've never seen that situation, not even when I lived in Florida. So you lose twice.


Oh look at me mister Rich guy with new batteries and alternators. Woo farken doo.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I've never had a car worth killing someone for.
 
culebra
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: SpaceMonkey-66: Play stupid games, win stupid prizes....i have no sympathy for the car thief.

What if the girl was black and the shooter was a white off-duty cop?


Cops: the real victims here.


Pathetic.
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Excellent marksmanship. Bet that little gang banger won't try to steal another car again.
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

optikeye: Gyrfalcon: optikeye: hugram: Why in the fark do people leave their cars running while they go inside a store? Shut it off. Go calmly inside the store and buy whatever shiat you need. Turn the car back on. Home you go.

I see you've never had a junker car....which when you shut it off there's a coin toss if it starts up again without a jump start. Or some carb spray stuff.

I've never seen that situation, not even when I lived in Florida. So you lose twice.

Oh look at me mister Rich guy with new batteries and alternators. Woo farken doo.


I finally had to give up my 1999 Toyota Carolla last year.  I never had an issue like that.  I've had some beaters.

I have never been concerned if they'll start, just if they'll make it to my final destination or home.

Starting has literally never been a problem for me outside of when my battery died and or my serpentine belt had issue, but both those issues are bigger than "car won't start" as one will cause the car to not work at all and the other could seize up the car altogether.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: SpaceMonkey-66: Play stupid games, win stupid prizes....i have no sympathy for the car thief.

What if the girl was black and the shooter was a white off-duty cop?


That's impossible. They took the shooter into custody so you know it's not a cop.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Stop stealing stuff and you won't get shot. Give this guy a medal
 
culebra
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Masta Beta: Excellent marksmanship. Bet that little gang banger won't try to steal another car again.


What gang did she belong to?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dkulprit: optikeye: Gyrfalcon: optikeye: hugram: Why in the fark do people leave their cars running while they go inside a store? Shut it off. Go calmly inside the store and buy whatever shiat you need. Turn the car back on. Home you go.

I see you've never had a junker car....which when you shut it off there's a coin toss if it starts up again without a jump start. Or some carb spray stuff.

I've never seen that situation, not even when I lived in Florida. So you lose twice.

Oh look at me mister Rich guy with new batteries and alternators. Woo farken doo.

I finally had to give up my 1999 Toyota Carolla last year.  I never had an issue like that.  I've had some beaters.

I have never been concerned if they'll start, just if they'll make it to my final destination or home.

Starting has literally never been a problem for me outside of when my battery died and or my serpentine belt had issue, but both those issues are bigger than "car won't start" as one will cause the car to not work at all and the other could seize up the car altogether.


It's a good thing that 100 percent of car problems can be framed by your personal experience. You should get a pod cast or radio show about talking about cars.
 
veale728
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I've never had a car worth killing someone for.


Jokes on you, I've never had a car someone wanted to steal.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: Stop stealing stuff and you won't get shot. Give this guy a medal


Would you want a medal for shooting someone? Even if you had too?

Or do you just want gladiator rings where murder becomes the Sunday entertainment?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Seriously though, there's only stupid people here. Leaving an unlocked running car outside at a gas station is pretty much the epitome of stupidity. Why not just give the car to the nearest bum while you're at it? Of course, stealing someone else's car is not the smartest thing you ever did, biatch (though I have this feeling it isn't the dumbest). However, shooting wildly at your OWN CAR BEING STOLEN is also kind of dumb because you thought shooting at your own car was a good idea??

This is a situation where a Three Stooges knocking their heads together might be the best course of action.
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: Stop stealing stuff and you won't get shot. Give this guy a medal


Fyck that noise.

Don't really feel for the girl here.  But you shooting at a car like that is a terrible idea unless there is a direct threat to those around them, and even then unless there's nothing behind the car there's no reason to shoot.

It's a car, it's not worth possibly hitting someone else on the sidewalk or driving on the road.

Call the cops.  Report it stolen.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
She deserved to get shot for stealing a car. He deserves to go to jail for shooting someone that didn't pose an immediate threat. Everybody wins!
 
Albinoman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Seriously though, there's only stupid people here. Leaving an unlocked running car outside at a gas station is pretty much the epitome of stupidity. Why not just give the car to the nearest bum while you're at it? Of course, stealing someone else's car is not the smartest thing you ever did, biatch (though I have this feeling it isn't the dumbest). However, shooting wildly at your OWN CAR BEING STOLEN is also kind of dumb because you thought shooting at your own car was a good idea??

This is a situation where a Three Stooges knocking their heads together might be the best course of action.


This is the "women in sexy outfits shouldnt be surprised when she gets raped" argument.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

culebra: Pathetic.


Y'know what's pathetic? The number of people who believe a car is worth more than a human life.
 
