That's one big puppet and that's one long walk
669 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jul 2021 at 2:14 PM



I'm no expert but...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a topic that needs to be discussed and addressed but this production will fall out of the public conscious fast.  They forget who their audience is, sadly.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Introducing The Walk
Youtube pGn6awlLdaw
the puppet in action
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I first read Little Amal as Little Anal. You did too, because this is Fark and every thread is about butt stuff.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is she pregnant? Or did she eat a human?

I thought I saw a head in her guts for one of the photos.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: It's a topic that needs to be discussed and addressed but this production will fall out of the public conscious fast.  They forget who their audience is, sadly.


i hope you're wrong.  it can be said that this amounts to just more talk, but it's what art is for: to distill what we can't put into just words in order to reach people.  the article was fascinating and if some farkers have broken all precedent and come straight to the comments, the clip fzumrkposted above is a good summary.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I get both the artistic and social messages. Nevertheless, on a gut level, that thing creeps me out.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Meh.  You've seen one, you've seen Amal.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.