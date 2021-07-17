 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   RIP Gloria Richardson, a civil rights icon you've probably never heard of   (apnews.com) divider line
13
    More: Hero, Civil disobedience, Gloria Richardson, Black people, Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, Protest, Cambridge Movement, Racism, Racial segregation  
•       •       •

444 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jul 2021 at 2:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rest in power.

James Coit - Black Power - Classic Northern Soul
Youtube Of4WEre4nI8
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shamefully, I was completely ignorant of her.  From what little I've read so far she was really something.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate finding out about people in their obituaries
 
goatharper
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We are the people who can carry on her important work. Let's do that. It is as needed now as ever.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
storage.googleapis.comView Full Size

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size

c.files.bbci.co.ukView Full Size


Dear Black Women, thank you.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
if she was an icon i would have heard of her

these people toil in obscurity as a rule
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Gotta admit, I've never heard of her, but that picture of her, pushing that bayonet out of her way is so absolutely typical of every black woman I've ever known and so badass.  No eye contact, just hand up, pushing along, no retreat, no surrender.  Like a boss.

RIP.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They just poured that National Guardsman in to that uniform.

Are those uniform fatigues?
They are now!
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [storage.googleapis.com image 850x566]
[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x637]
[c.files.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]

Dear Black Women, thank you.


All awesome images, but that first pic is SO badass. "GTFOutta here with that rifle shiat."
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
National Guardsmen were wielding bayoneted rifles at civil rights protests in '63? That's all kinds of wrong
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

berylman: National Guardsmen were wielding bayoneted rifles at civil rights protests in '63? That's all kinds of wrong


That's about the least problematic thing that happened between 59-69

https://www.nps.gov/semo/learn/histor​y​culture/bloody-sunday.htm
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
While the photo in the article shows she had guts, this one from a few seconds earlier shows she had more:

blackpast.orgView Full Size
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Like, I'm not from around here. I'm from Pittsburgh.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.