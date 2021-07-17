 Skip to content
(Metro)   The millennial signs of aging
59
•       •       •

59 Comments     (+0 »)
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
1. Putting a hankie up your sleeve - 28%

Alex, I'll take THINGS I'VE NEVER SEEN A HUMAN DO IN MY ENTIRE LIFETIME for $1000
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wearing skinny jeans is old? Then I've been young for a very long time.

/ Gen x who doesn't do anything on that list except #18
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
18. Not having pronouns in your instagram bio - 11%
19. Not having a TV in your $600 pants - 10%

I am very old.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
7. Describing a tune as 'banging' - 22%

Your mom and dad weren't talking about a song.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: Wearing skinny jeans is old? Then I've been young for a very long time.

/ Gen x who doesn't do anything on that list except #18


I've seem some of my Millennial coworkers still trying to rock skinny jeans. It ain't pretty.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: 18. Not having pronouns in your instagram bio - 11%
19. Not having a TV in your $600 pants - 10%

I am very old.


Lol glad someone else caught that.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
20. Not having onions on your belt (they've circled back around to cool again)
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
9. Voting Leave - 20%

I don't even know what this means.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

duppy: 20. Not having onions on your belt (they've circled back around to cool again)


Some day soon, they'll be adjusting avocados on their belts.
 
alienated [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: 9. Voting Leave - 20%

I don't even know what this means.


There was a litle cockup called "brexit" its been in the news for a couple of months , at least.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Some of these things seem very, very British.
 
BurghDude
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I guess the "Asinine" tag wasn't used because it was taking its afternoon nap?
 
Chuck87
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTA: 17. Dating in real life - 12%


???
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
21. Knowing how to count

1. Using cash - 28%
1. Putting a hankie up your sleeve - 28%
3. Getting bills through the post - 25%
4. Having posh cutlery for special occasions - 24%
5. Writing lists with pen and paper - 23%
5. Smoking - 23%
7. Describing a tune as 'banging' - 22%
7. Ringing for a taxi instead of using an app - 22%
9. Voting Leave - 20%
9. Watching actual TV - 20%
11. Still being on Facebook - 18%
11. Reading books - 18%
13. Going to church - 15%
13. Talking on the phone - 15%
15. Wearing skinny jeans - 14%
16. Using a camera - 13%
17. Dating in real life - 12%
18. Not having pronouns in your instagram bio - 11%
19. Using a Satnav - 10%
20. Eating Dairy - 9%
 
Nimbull
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
1. Using cash - 28%

Yes.

1. Putting a hankie up your sleeve - 28%

No and two ones are better then two.

3. Getting bills through the post - 25%

Yes. Never had a data breach with US mail delivery like you do with online stuff. To each their own I guess.

4. Having posh cutlery for special occasions - 24%

No.

5. Writing lists with pen and paper - 23%

Yes. Beats writing lists on websites and not fixing the the double numbered items. Also hand writing works when there's no power.

5. Smoking - 23%

No.

7. Describing a tune as 'banging' - 22%

No.

7. Ringing for a taxi instead of using an app - 22%

Yes. Deal with it.

9. Voting Leave - 20%

??? No.

9. Watching actual TV - 20%

Yes and?

11. Still being on Facebook - 18%

No.

11. Reading books - 18%

Yes. How else do you learn when there's no power?

13. Going to church - 15%

Not any more.

13. Talking on the phone - 15%

Yes. Doesn't everyone have a phone now in their pants?

15. Wearing skinny jeans - 14%

??? Who cares!

16. Using a camera - 13%

Yes. What's that in your phone by the way?

17. Dating in real life - 12%

??? WTF ???

18. Not having pronouns in your instagram bio - 11%

No. Don't have instagram. :D

19. Using a Satnav - 10%

Yes. What's that GPS thing in your cell phone?

20. Eating Dairy - 9%

Yes... deal with it.

Meh... whatever... - GenX'r.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Using even-numbered digits when counting:

7. Describing a tune as 'banging' - 22%
7. Ringing for a taxi instead of using an app - 22%
9. Voting Leave - 20%
9. Watching actual TV - 20%
11. Still being on Facebook - 18%
11. Reading books - 18%
13. Going to church - 15%
13. Talking on the phone - 15%
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SpocksEars: 21. Knowing how to count

1. Using cash - 28%
1. Putting a hankie up your sleeve - 28%
3. Getting bills through the post - 25%
4. Having posh cutlery for special occasions - 24%
5. Writing lists with pen and paper - 23%
5. Smoking - 23%
7. Describing a tune as 'banging' - 22%
7. Ringing for a taxi instead of using an app - 22%
9. Voting Leave - 20%
9. Watching actual TV - 20%
11. Still being on Facebook - 18%
11. Reading books - 18%
13. Going to church - 15%
13. Talking on the phone - 15%
15. Wearing skinny jeans - 14%
16. Using a camera - 13%
17. Dating in real life - 12%
18. Not having pronouns in your instagram bio - 11%
19. Using a Satnav - 10%
20. Eating Dairy - 9%


22. Knowing what a "tie" is.

/ by either of two definitions of the word
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Naido: duppy: 20. Not having onions on your belt (they've circled back around to cool again)

Some day soon, they'll be adjusting avocados on their belts.


More like avocado toast, amirite? Which is why, despite working three jobs, they can't afford five-bedroom houses! hyuk hyuk hyuk

(/s, of course)
 
Nimbull
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hey Millennials...
Fark user imageView Full Size


:D
 
db2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They left out "increasing the mouse cursor size".
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
17. Dating in real life - as opposed to "dating" online?  Is this just a COVID/lockdown thing, or do millennials not meet each other in person anymore, even to hook up?  Is our species doomed?

20. Eating Dairy - well, if I can't have cheese anymore, it's probably for the best that our species is doomed
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This feels like mixing up millennials with Gen Z.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
As a representative of the Bartelby the Scivener society I take great personal offense to this and I'm not even that old:
3. Getting bills through the post - 25%
5. Writing lists with pen and paper - 23%
11. Reading books - 18% (does a Kindle count?)
Good luck you young farks turning your back on big paper in favor of the phone! Semi-permanent records or bust
 
ryant123
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nimbull: 18. Not having pronouns in your instagram bio - 11%


I guess if someone misgenders me I'll have to suck it up and endure the slight.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: 1. Putting a hankie up your sleeve - 28%

Alex, I'll take THINGS I'VE NEVER SEEN A HUMAN DO IN MY ENTIRE LIFETIME for $1000


Lol, you just had to meet my grandmother.

And it was tissues, not a hanky. But for the last 2 years or so that my grandmother and her husband were alive, the wife and I helped out. Getting groceries, doing laundry, visiting every other day, and other stuff as it came up. My grandmother would have a runny nose and carry around tissue that she would store in her sleeve. And then we would forget to look for them when we did laundry, so it made a hell of a mess.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My pronouns are asshole and coont.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
1. Using cash - 28%
Sometimes, not too often anymore. Mostly to pay for lawn mowing. 
2. Putting a hankie up your sleeve - 28%
maybe my grandmother did that, but never seen anyone else do that in my adult life and I'm old. 
3. Getting bills through the post - 25%
A few that still don't seem to have a paperless option. 
4. Having posh cutlery for special occasions - 24%
No. I always thought this was dumb. 
5. Writing lists with pen and paper - 23%
Sometimes. 
5. Smoking - 23%
Never even tried it. 
7. Describing a tune as 'banging' - 22%
Not sure I've ever heard someone say this in real life. 
7. Ringing for a taxi instead of using an app - 22%
Can't removeré the last real taxi I was in. Usually Uber when on vacation. 
9. Voting Leave - 20%
I assuming this means the Brexit vote. N.A. For me. 
9. Watching actual TV - 20%
Went all streaming a long time ago. 
11. Still being on Facebook - 18%
Only use it for bird watching alerts
11. Reading books - 18%
Still prefer physical books. 
13. Going to church - 15%
Don't go. 
13. Talking on the phone - 15%
Still have to make and take phone calls to communicate with clients. Sometimes it's easier to clear something up with a 2 minute call instead of 20 emails that it takes an hour to write. Also still the preferred way to communicate with my old relatives. 
15. Wearing skinny jeans - 14%
Never
16. Using a camera - 13%
Like a film camera?  I think I've been digital since 2002 or so. 
17. Dating in real life - 12%
Probably would be if I wasn't married
18. Not having pronouns in your instagram bio - 11%
Never used Instagram 
19. Using a Satnav - 10%
Like a stand alone GPS? Not since they put it in smart phones. 
20. Eating Dairy - 9%
Yes, but trying to cut back.
So, guess my age based on my answers.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Everything from watching the telly to enjoying a book are off-limits for youth-seekers, and talking on the phone is also a no-go.

Fark these ignorant sacks of shiat. No wonder nobody likes Millennials.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: 17. Dating in real life - as opposed to "dating" online?  Is this just a COVID/lockdown thing, or do millennials not meet each other in person anymore, even to hook up?  Is our species doomed?

20. Eating Dairy - well, if I can't have cheese anymore, it's probably for the best that our species is doomed


I would go the other way on that.  If I can't have cheese any more, then the species is doomed.  I don't know how yet, but I will end this whole goddamn species if I can't have cheese any more.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Who uses cash anymore? 

I don't know... people who want to get in and out of a store efficiently without wasting time typing a password and talking to a satellite?

T'fark is wrong with these people?

-beep-
It didn't go through... hit it again.
-beep-

And then the Europeans will chime in -

"But all we have to do in Belfrancmany is tap a card"

You're still talking to space, and wasting bandwidth. Use a coin. Use a Pound note.
It's a pack of gum and a pencil eraser you useless coont. Thanks for wasting my time.

"Oh wait, I have a QR coupon to scan.. It's expired? Can you check it again? Oh my god, put that box of pizza rolls back and take it off my bill."
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I am old and...

1. Using cash - Can't remember the last time I did.
2. Putting a hankie up your sleeve - Who does this?
3. Getting bills through the post - I don't
4. Having posh cutlery for special occasions - Nah
5. Writing lists with pen and paper - Nothing wrong with this.
5. Smoking - I do
7. Describing a tune as 'banging' - I've never said this in my life.
7. Ringing for a taxi instead of using an app - Depends on where you're going. Flat rates to the airport from taxis can be cheaper than ride sharing.
9. Voting Leave - I don't know what this is
9. Watching actual TV - Yes I do.
11. Still being on Facebook - Still have an account but haven't been on it in years.
11. Reading books -  I don't like reading.
13. Going to church -  LOL, No
13. Talking on the phone - Only when necessary like when my mother calls. Otherwise, no.
15. Wearing skinny jeans - Fark no. I gave up caring long ago. Comfy is my new style.
16. Using a camera - I have a camera. Haven't used it in a very long time.
17. Dating in real life - No interest.
18. Not having pronouns in your instagram bio - I identify as a pronoun-less person.
19. Using a Satnav - What? Are paper maps back in style or something?
20. Eating Dairy - Eating cheese means you're old? I'm not sure I understand this one.  Do millennials not like cheese or something
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: 1. Putting a hankie up your sleeve - 28%

Alex, I'll take THINGS I'VE NEVER SEEN A HUMAN DO IN MY ENTIRE LIFETIME for $1000


It's a British mum thing. My mum does it, I know at least one of my sisters did it when their kids were little.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Cash? Meh.

To really be old, you have to use checks.

Paper checks. With signature and everything. Preferably ones you only take out of your purse/wallet./whatever after everything has already been rung up, and then laboriously fill out. One. Letter. At. A. Time.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
using cash

.
That can also mean you're poor.
 
pheelix [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
1. Some places only take cash. I find using cash easier when ordering a drink from a bar.
2. Hankie up the sleeve? People do that?
3. My electric/gas company charges a ridiculous fee if I pay online, so they get sent a check.
4. That's just stupid. Good knives are a necessity, not show-and-tell.
7. Describing a tune as "banging"? No. Just no. Banging=having sex.
9. Voting Leave? WTF does that even mean? Is it the opposite of Voting Stay?
16. My SLR takes better pictures than your iPhone.
17. Yes. Adults date in real life. Move out of Mom's basement already.
19. What happens if you're lost in an unfamiliar area and you have no cell reception, dumbass?
20. That's just stupid. Pretty much every Millennial I know eats cheese.
 
Izunbacol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Who uses cash anymore? 

I don't know... people who want to get in and out of a store efficiently without wasting time typing a password and talking to a satellite?

T'fark is wrong with these people?

-beep-
It didn't go through... hit it again.
-beep-

And then the Europeans will chime in -

"But all we have to do in Belfrancmany is tap a card"

You're still talking to space, and wasting bandwidth. Use a coin. Use a Pound note.
It's a pack of gum and a pencil eraser you useless coont. Thanks for wasting my time.

"Oh wait, I have a QR coupon to scan.. It's expired? Can you check it again? Oh my god, put that box of pizza rolls back and take it off my bill."


I dunno, I pop my amex in the slot, tap yes, and within five seconds it's through, complete with a light vibration in my pocket as the app sends me a notification.

That's after I've waited in line behind Mr. Cash who insists on using a $20, and now I have to wait while the cashier calls the front manager for a roll of quarters for the safe.

Or, Mrs. Cash, who insists on paying exact change and is digging through every pocket of her Fiat 500 sized purse looking for another nickel.

I can't wait to get my RFID enabled purse.
 
Izunbacol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: gunther_bumpass: Who uses cash anymore? 

I don't know... people who want to get in and out of a store efficiently without wasting time typing a password and talking to a satellite?

T'fark is wrong with these people?

-beep-
It didn't go through... hit it again.
-beep-

And then the Europeans will chime in -

"But all we have to do in Belfrancmany is tap a card"

You're still talking to space, and wasting bandwidth. Use a coin. Use a Pound note.
It's a pack of gum and a pencil eraser you useless coont. Thanks for wasting my time.

"Oh wait, I have a QR coupon to scan.. It's expired? Can you check it again? Oh my god, put that box of pizza rolls back and take it off my bill."

I dunno, I pop my amex in the slot, tap yes, and within five seconds it's through, complete with a light vibration in my pocket as the app sends me a notification.

That's after I've waited in line behind Mr. Cash who insists on using a $20, and now I have to wait while the cashier calls the front manager for a roll of quarters for the safe.

Or, Mrs. Cash, who insists on paying exact change and is digging through every pocket of her Fiat 500 sized purse looking for another nickel.

I can't wait to get my RFID enabled purse.


Goddamnit... RFID enabled Mark of the Beast.

/wife asked if I'd seen her purse while I was typing... my brain is broken.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SpocksEars: 21. Knowing how to count

1. Using cash - 28%
1. Putting a hankie up your sleeve - 28%
3. Getting bills through the post - 25%
4. Having posh cutlery for special occasions - 24%
5. Writing lists with pen and paper - 23%
5. Smoking - 23%
7. Describing a tune as 'banging' - 22%
7. Ringing for a taxi instead of using an app - 22%
9. Voting Leave - 20%
9. Watching actual TV - 20%
11. Still being on Facebook - 18%
11. Reading books - 18%
13. Going to church - 15%
13. Talking on the phone - 15%
15. Wearing skinny jeans - 14%
16. Using a camera - 13%
17. Dating in real life - 12%
18. Not having pronouns in your instagram bio - 11%
19. Using a Satnav - 10%
20. Eating Dairy - 9%


Old broad here.  Don't carry cash, have a car, not on facebook, nothing up my sleeve...but I do love to read and keep your hands off my ice cream!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
using cash - which came joint top - with 28% of the vote.

Speaking use words like speech pattern language structure sentence must be in there somewhere.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: 1. Putting a hankie up your sleeve - 28%

Alex, I'll take THINGS I'VE NEVER SEEN A HUMAN DO IN MY ENTIRE LIFETIME for $1000


One of my grandmothers, who would be over 100 now if still alive, did this. I think it was kind of some throwback to lack of pockets and lack of readily handy disposable goods. But that's just a guess. Seemed to be a New England thing.

Also, that list is like 50% 'signs you might be British'.
 
Burchill
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
With so many joint scores, it's almost as if hardly anyone replied. The Metro if you aren't British is a free "newspaper" that people vaguely read if they're bored on public transport.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: SpocksEars: 21. Knowing how to count

1. Using cash - 28%
1. Putting a hankie up your sleeve - 28%
3. Getting bills through the post - 25%
4. Having posh cutlery for special occasions - 24%
5. Writing lists with pen and paper - 23%
5. Smoking - 23%
7. Describing a tune as 'banging' - 22%
7. Ringing for a taxi instead of using an app - 22%
9. Voting Leave - 20%
9. Watching actual TV - 20%
11. Still being on Facebook - 18%
11. Reading books - 18%
13. Going to church - 15%
13. Talking on the phone - 15%
15. Wearing skinny jeans - 14%
16. Using a camera - 13%
17. Dating in real life - 12%
18. Not having pronouns in your instagram bio - 11%
19. Using a Satnav - 10%
20. Eating Dairy - 9%

22. Knowing what a "tie" is.

/ by either of two definitions of the word



BZZZT. Sorry, still an awfully-enumerated list.
Here's the fixed version (of course a top "20" list sounds sexier than a top "14" list.)

1. Using cash, Putting a hankie up your sleeve - 28% (tied)
2. Getting bills through the post - 25%
3. Having posh cutlery for special occasions - 24%
4. Writing lists with pen and paper, Smoking - 23% (tied)
5. Describing a tune as 'banging', Ringing for a taxi instead of using an app - 22% (tied)
6. Voting Leave, Watching actual TV - 20% (tied)
7. Still being on Facebook, Reading books - 18% (tied)
8. Going to church, Talking on the phone - 15% (tied)
9. Wearing skinny jeans - 14%
10. Using a camera - 13%
11. Dating in real life - 12%
12. Not having pronouns in your instagram bio - 11%
13. Using a Satnav - 10%
14. Eating Dairy - 9%
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Some of these make sense, some of them are head-scratchers.

1, Using Cash
Cash is great for not leaving a transaction log. Do you really want every big corporation (including the ones you sent a job application into) to know what you bought at the sex toy store, or that you donated to a pro-UBI charity while applying to work at one of said corps? Also, if you're doing a really small transaction - say, grabbing a sandwich from a convenience store, it's faster than waiting for the credit machine and often having to sign the receipt. Otherwise though yeah, credit/debit's the way to go.

1. Putting a hankie up your sleeve
Doing what with the what?

3. Getting bills through the post
If it's a recurring payment that's the same every month, just set the autopay and forget about it. If it's something you have to review an invoice on, just have them email it. In either case, snail mailing bills in 2021 is silly, so I agree with this one fully.

4. Cutlery for special occasions
This seems like more of a rich-poor divide than a generational one, but regardless, yeah, I don't really see the point. If I invite you to my home, it's so you can enjoy yourself in my home, not to use it as a fricking showroom.

5. Writing lists with pen and paper
Depends on what I'm doing... but if it's a "here's the shiat I need to remember to do when I'm out today" one, that goes on an index card and gets tossed in the console. Otherwise it's generally a text file, but the portability of clipping a mechanical pencil to an index card still has value.

5. Smoking
Given the huge health risks and minuscule calming benefit, paired with the mountain of scientific evidence for both, yeah, I don't know why anyone still does this.

7. Describing a tune as 'banging'
Was that ever a common term? I have heard, and still occasionally hear it, but I don't think it was ever common slang.

7. Phoning a taxi instead of using an app
I don't want to deal with an overworked dispatcher and a crappy connection half of the time, vs. pushing a button, transmitting my GPS coords, and being done with it, so yeah, I'd say phoning one is obsolete - unless you need to schedule it way in advance.

9. Voting leave
I assume they mean "leave" in the Brexit sense as opposed to the "being given time off to vote" sense, because the second's mandated by law in most places, even the US. I don't live there, but yeah, the whole Brexit thing was done by the UK's equivalent of Trumpers, so I'd imagine basically no one under 40 supported it.

9. Watching actual TV
The TV is that thing you hook game consoles up to. :P Streaming services offer far better content, without ads, and even if you have several of them, at a much lower price than cable. So yeah, I don't get why anyone would still pay for cable.

11. Still being on Facebook
Given the sheer amount of damage they've caused to the world, nobody should still be using them. Not because they aren't trendy, but because they're a farking plague.

11. Reading books
Call me old-fashioned, but curling up with a tablet just isn't the same. Also, I can lend the book to friends when I'm done reading it. Sometimes the higher tech answer to something isn't actually better, and this is one of those times.

13. Going to church
My generation (including myself, I'm barely a millennial, born in '83) definitely seems to have collectively dumped organized religion in favor of actually exploring what's out there and coming to our own conclusions, as have I, so... yeah. Spirituality hasn't gone anywhere, but weekly meetings to have someone tell you how to think have.

13. Talking on the phone
On the actual phone? Like, dialing a number? Yeah, no, phone calls are for quick things like "OK, I'm here, I'm standing by the whatever." Things like Discord serve the same purpose though, so "calls" are still a thing, just not phone calls.

15. Wearing skinny jeans
I never understood why they were popular in the first place. Wear shiat that's actually comfortable, lose the skinny jeans, corsets, etc.

16. Using a camera
I assume they mean a film camera... I don't know anyone of any age who doesn't at least occasionally take a picture with their phone.

17. Dating in real life
Most real relationships start as friendships anyway, so dating period is mostly pointless. I guess at some point, the regular night out with a friend has technically become a date, but I've never understood the whole "meet some random person and hope you're compatible" thing. What are the odds that's actually going to work out?

18. Not having pronouns in your instagram bio
I don't actually use Instagram, but I also don't see this often in general. It's probably not a bad idea, just for general avoidance of confusion... but at the same time it's usually obvious what gender someone is from the name they go by, regardless of what body they may be in.

19. Using a satnav
I assume they mean a standalone unit, because people ask their phones or tablets to direct them places all the time. I used one until recently (it was stolen), but at this point, it's not getting replaced. I'll just buy a tablet.

20. Eating dairy
This is a generational thing? Since when? Also, who doesn't eat cheese, or use milk as at least a cooking ingredient, even if they don't eat it directly (besides the lactose intolerant, obviously)
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
21. Felching
22. Injecting marihuanas
23. Jenkem
24. Boogie in your butt
25. Butt chugging
 
chucknasty [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
this looks like it is UK specific.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Who uses cash anymore? 

I don't know... people who want to get in and out of a store efficiently without wasting time typing a password and talking to a satellite?

T'fark is wrong with these people?

-beep-
It didn't go through... hit it again.
-beep-

And then the Europeans will chime in -

"But all we have to do in Belfrancmany is tap a card"

You're still talking to space, and wasting bandwidth. Use a coin. Use a Pound note.
It's a pack of gum and a pencil eraser you useless coont. Thanks for wasting my time.

"Oh wait, I have a QR coupon to scan.. It's expired? Can you check it again? Oh my god, put that box of pizza rolls back and take it off my bill."


It's people like you that Fate really likes to torment with check writers.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
7. Describing a tune as 'banging"  - This is obviously a very stupid British-ism.

9. Voting Leave - Again, a British-ism

20. Eating Dairy - What sort of inhuman monster doesn't enjoy cheese? Must be a British-ism.

The terms "Posh", "ringing" [for a taxi] - more stupid British-isms.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Devolving_Spud: 1. Putting a hankie up your sleeve - 28%

Alex, I'll take THINGS I'VE NEVER SEEN A HUMAN DO IN MY ENTIRE LIFETIME for $1000

One of my grandmothers, who would be over 100 now if still alive, did this. I think it was kind of some throwback to lack of pockets and lack of readily handy disposable goods. But that's just a guess. Seemed to be a New England thing.

Also, that list is like 50% 'signs you might be British'.


Ah. I see someone else's gram did this. To clarify it was a tissue not a cloth 'hanky'. I just meant there wasn't boxes of tissues always handy
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

syrynxx: 18. Not having pronouns in your instagram bio - 11%
19. Not having a TV in your $600 pants - 10%

I am very old.


Putting your pronouns in your profile is a way of showing support and solidarity with the trans community. It takes a miniscule amount of effort, far less than most forms of allyship. I suggest giving it a try!
 
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

