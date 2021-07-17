 Skip to content
 
(WLBT Jackson)   How dumb can you get? Extremely dumb I guess   (wlbt.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Police, Legal terms, Criminal Investigation Department, police department's social media post, Criminal justice, Accessory, Crime, Gray News  
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: [Fark user image image 425x239]


Still looks pretty damn funny, Dylan Boyd.

/whoops
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Republican
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Still not as dumb as gray firetrucks.
 
inner ted
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It didn't take six months like piddly things like insurrection
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Can I get that reward money in cigarettes?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"what's where's the the reward money at?"

Now she has a warrant from the Grammar Police.  And those guys ain't gonna not mess around with you.

Hang on there's a police car in my driveway
 
jimjays
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'd like to blame the school system, the family unit, her peer group....But anyone that's had any experience with any of them knows sometimes your hands are just tied. Stupid is going to be stupid at all costs and just can't be stopped.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Was that wrong? Should I not have done that?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
None...
...none more dumb.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
She appears to be contented in her stoopid.
 
