(CBS Pittsburgh) Yinz know what would be a good idea - lets paint the city's firetrucks gray
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is dumb. Firetrucks are red.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hi-viz yellow is a better color, since it doesn't occur in nature, it pops out in the brain more(there have been studies)

But 20k of gold leafing and diamond plate look better in homoerotic calendars, so of course they don't want to change
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the Dalmatians will be replaced by Greyhounds!
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The entire city fleet is being repainted by order of Mayor Peduto

TIL Mayor Peduto's wife's cousin runs an auto detailing shop
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: Hi-viz yellow is a better color, since it doesn't occur in nature, it pops out in the brain more(there have been studies)

But 20k of gold leafing and diamond plate look better in homoerotic calendars, so of course they don't want to change


Who cares what sex a fire truck chooses. It's their choice. Who are we to judge.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jagoffs
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of all things to spend money on right now.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The entire city fleet is being repainted by order of Mayor Peduto, who wants all vehicles to be steel gray in honor of the city's steel-making past.

media1.giphy.comView Full Size


They are red or yellow for a reason dumbass, so they are visible.
Painting them gray is not only a waste of money, but is going to cause accidents and injure/kill people.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: That is dumb. Firetrucks are red.


And they all have surf boards.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...slated to turn gray.

I approve.

Dazzle camo!

Mazel tov!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid Yinzer.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Mentor FD Cancer Awareness
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should also paint yellow lines down the middle so they blend in better with the street!
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: That is dumb. Firetrucks are red.


Not in Grapeville,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He must have stopped off in Grapeville, PA

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hlehmann: kdawg7736: That is dumb. Firetrucks are red.

Not in Grapeville,

[Fark user image image 400x280]


Wow, half second too slow.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take mine in fuscia please
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: The entire city fleet is being repainted by order of Mayor Peduto

TIL Mayor Peduto's wife's cousin runs an auto detailing shop


Yeah, he's making a buck off this somehow.

Release The Dogs of Forensic Accounting!
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: The entire city fleet is being repainted by order of Mayor Peduto, who wants all vehicles to be steel gray in honor of the city's steel-making past.

[media1.giphy.com image 267x200]

They are red or yellow for a reason dumbass, so they are visible.
Painting them gray is not only a waste of money, but is going to cause accidents and injure/kill people.


Especially in rain/fog/mist on gray roads.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This change will enable them to sneak up on the fires.

// And also cause traffic accidents.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the hell did we get to the point where self-absorbed politicians., that should have gone into the movie business, are now running governments with their stupid look-at-me ideas?

"Oooh, let's make the government vehicles match for no reason."

"Oooh, put my face on the ballots."

(Probably dumb voters that think actors make good government officials because they can pretend to do their job better than people who ACTUALLY do their job.)
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fanbladesaresharp: Walker: The entire city fleet is being repainted by order of Mayor Peduto, who wants all vehicles to be steel gray in honor of the city's steel-making past.

[media1.giphy.com image 267x200]

They are red or yellow for a reason dumbass, so they are visible.
Painting them gray is not only a waste of money, but is going to cause accidents and injure/kill people.

Especially in rain/fog/mist on gray roads.


Luckily Pittsburgh doesn't get a whole lot of rain, mist or fog being nestled between three rivers and some mountains.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: That is dumb. Firetrucks are red.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReFro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mayor's office said there is significant misinformation about the plans for the engines. The city said it is not changing the red base paint but may detail other parts of the truck.

I see no one in this thread has any reading comprehension.
That, or an attention span of a gnat.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weird Hal: ...slated to turn gray.

I approve.

Dazzle camo!

Mazel tov!


Dazzle Ships (Parts II, III And VII)
Youtube wy3IxefErus
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
inb4grapevi...

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 425x318]Mentor FD Cancer Awareness


hlehmann: kdawg7736: That is dumb. Firetrucks are red.

Not in Grapeville,

[Fark user image 400x280]


ifky: He must have stopped off in Grapeville, PA

[live.staticflickr.com image 640x480]


dammit.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReFro: The mayor's office said there is significant misinformation about the plans for the engines. The city said it is not changing the red base paint but may detail other parts of the truck.

I see no one in this thread has any reading comprehension.
That, or an attention span of a gnat.


Do they're spending tens of thousands on ... detailing? And not on the new equipment the fire department says they need? I'm not sure that's better.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next, all turnout gear will be beige and the fire helmets purple.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: This change will enable them to sneak up on the fires.

// And also cause traffic accidents.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you miss the lights and sirens the firetruck being red isn't going to help.
 
IDisME
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A city I lived in decided day-glo pizz yella was a good idea.  A few got painted, then back to red.  It was a brief, stupid episode.
 
ReFro
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

austerity101: ReFro: The mayor's office said there is significant misinformation about the plans for the engines. The city said it is not changing the red base paint but may detail other parts of the truck.

I see no one in this thread has any reading comprehension.
That, or an attention span of a gnat.

Do they're spending tens of thousands on ... detailing? And not on the new equipment the fire department says they need? I'm not sure that's better.


I'm not sure if "Do they're spending tens of thousands on ... detailing?" or not, but that wasn't my point.

My point was that we need to look beyond the sensational headlines before coming to a conclusion, even if that means taking a hit on pitchfork and torch sales...
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nothing should ever be what it has been ever again. We should change everything all the time to make it better than better used to be before we knew better.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They should have gone for the pure Bondo look as a demonstration of urban blight and the need for more funding. But yeah there is something shady going on behind this story
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
hlehmann
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

baka-san: Hi-viz yellow is a better color, since it doesn't occur in nature, it pops out in the brain more(there have been studies)

But 20k of gold leafing and diamond plate look better in homoerotic calendars, so of course they don't want to change


I think I've read somewhere that studies had shown that the most noticeable color is a dayglo Mr. Yuck green, but when some departments tried it the public reaction was so negative that they just went back to the standard fire engine red.
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When I was little my grandpa explained why fire engines are red.

Fire engines are always rushin' to fires.
And Russians are always 'Red'.
So, since fire engines are always rushin', they are therefore always red.

This was the same grandpa who, when I was impressed at the circus by the bear riding a bicycle (which I myself could not do at that age), told me, "Aw, that's not a great trick. Those Russians just nailed the bear's feet to the pedals." He did not seem like he was joking, and to this day I'm not sure what to think.

I'm in favor of hi-viz yellow for emergency vehicles, but traditional red fire trucks are iconic. If you're not going traditional, go hi-viz for safety. The Grapeville fire engines make sense and look great, but I would personally make the color a little brighter or hi-viz for safety reasons.

But I can't think of any good reason for grey fire trucks, except maybe they thought beige would be too spicy.
 
cefm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

baka-san: Hi-viz yellow is a better color, since it doesn't occur in nature, it pops out in the brain more(there have been studies)

But 20k of gold leafing and diamond plate look better in homoerotic calendars, so of course they don't want to change


Battenburg markings are even better. The contrasting color blocks really stand out and you can even differentiate services with the off-color.
images.slideplayer.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Paint it black. Better yet, use that cool new super absorbing black.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

hlehmann: kdawg7736: That is dumb. Firetrucks are red.

Not in Grapeville,

[Fark user image image 400x280]


Not is Pissville either.

bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cefm: baka-san: Hi-viz yellow is a better color, since it doesn't occur in nature, it pops out in the brain more(there have been studies)

But 20k of gold leafing and diamond plate look better in homoerotic calendars, so of course they don't want to change

Battenburg markings are even better. The contrasting color blocks really stand out and you can even differentiate services with the off-color.
[images.slideplayer.com image 850x637]


Also their sirens sound like three gay guys having a threesome. Wait no that's France.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Paint them clear, so you can't see them at all.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ReFro: The mayor's office said there is significant misinformation about the plans for the engines. The city said it is not changing the red base paint but may detail other parts of the truck.

I see no one in this thread has any reading comprehension.
That, or an attention span of a gnat.


I red it.  I just think politicians are full of shiat and after getting called out on it, the mayor is pretending that's totally not what he was going to do.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ReFro: The mayor's office said there is significant misinformation about the plans for the engines. The city said it is not changing the red base paint but may detail other parts of the truck.

I see no one in this thread has any reading comprehension.
That, or an attention span of a gnat.


Errrrrr, no.

The mayor's office said there is significant misinformation about the plans for the engines.

="I had no idea being such c*nt would attract this much attention, help me walk it back guys."

/Not your fault for not being fluent in "politician."
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It doesn't necessarily have to be red, even if "fire engine red" is often used to describe that shade of red, but the whole point of the red is to make is screamingly obvious so you see it from a long distance and get the fark out of the way. Grey, being the most neutral color, is the direct opposite of that. You paint something grey when you want it to be ignored.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: kdawg7736: That is dumb. Firetrucks are red.

And they all have surf boards.

[Fark user image 850x551]


You have two good points. firetrucks are often yellow because it is even more visible than red, an that is one heck of a big surf-board. It must provide room for a whole platoon of Hawaian warriors or surf bums.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LewDux: Weird Hal: ...slated to turn gray.

I approve.

Dazzle camo!

Mazel tov!

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/wy3IxefE​rus?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Not their catchiest song.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Paint them clear, so you can't see them at all.


Even better than urban camouflage for slipping through traffic. I was about to suggest UC.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Paint it black. Better yet, use that cool new super absorbing black.


That is a terribly impracticable and bad idea but I like the concept. It would freak people out to not see something of that size
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

It's a fascinating substance on the molecular photonic level. Vertically aligned carbon nanotube arrays
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I like Peduto. I worked on his campaign. I voted for him. This is stupid. Did he get zip tied in a warehouse by a PPG wet works guy?
 
