(Ars Technica)   So these hot young singles aren't excited to meet me?   (arstechnica.com) divider line
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Tina was always there for me
//I'll miss her straight fire mix-tape
///Third slashie needs to re-accomplish training
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since this thread is about Iran, lemme preemptively post this

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll maybe they aren't interested in you, subby.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in a rural area and those ads always say things like, "Women from [insert name of tiny village or railroad stop] are dying to meet you."

The tiny village listed has a population of 10, 2 of which might be a sort of female.  Teeth and literacy not guaranteed.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"American sexy soldier - why did the hott Iran woman give American soldier behead?...

Ji had to do it."
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Hospitality workers."
 
ifky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Young and single might be in question but it's going to be 94 in Tehran today so I'm guessing they are hot.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's the idiots who use Facebook.
 
scanman61
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Facebook: "See!!!!!  We're doing something!!!!"
 
Dryad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The only question now is how long it will take Facebook to find a way to monetize it.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I used to joke that according to my inbox, I need to lose weight, refinance my home, and have erectile dysfunction, yet for some reason hot horny teens in my town of 300 want to meet me.
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There Are No Hot Singles In Your Area | In The Field
Youtube sPUKxtLHPKQ
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I have a 2 inch penis, but at least I'm stupid!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I joined a dating site and got like 5 messages in first hour from super hot, young women that were interested in me. I just need to sign up for a gold account for $49.95 a month to read and respond to them.

I'm gonna be swimming in hot, young women!
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Sabreace22: [Fark user image image 602x564]

/Tina was always there for me
//I'll miss her straight fire mix-tape
///Third slashie needs to re-accomplish training


The scowl when you didn't give him your phone was hilarious to me, then again woth the way your character left their stuff scattered on the table maybe he assumed you were dumb?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So Facebook can find Iranian spies, but they can't stop insurrectionists?
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm behind a VPN, so all the 10s in Tajeekastan are all over me...

/Her name is Mike.
//She has a nicer beard than I do.
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: So Facebook can find Iranian spies, but they can't stop insurrectionists?

tourists


FTFY
 
