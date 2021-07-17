 Skip to content
 
(Fox 8 Cleveland)   God as your co-pilot works about as well as Tesla's autopilot   (fox8.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What in the King Fark does that story have to do with the Tesla Autopilot?
 
Chompachangas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Another example of the mass psychosis effecting the USA.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The woman said she "let go and let God take the wheel,"...

She did 100 mph through a red light.  Shoulda let God take the brakes, too.
 
Dawnrazor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When you let God take the wheel as a test of your faith, and then proceed to crash into various objects, get arrested, and get hit with multiple charges, that's God's way of saying, "don't test me, biatch!"
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Jesus answered him, "It is also written: 'Do not put the Lord your God to the test.'"

In reality after rtfa it seems more like a suicide attempt.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Someone explain metaphor to this lady.
 
almandot
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If this was in CA I bet insurance finds the other driver 10% responsible.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Shaker Blvd. Isn't that street named for a small Evangelical denomination that speaks in tongues and has divinely inspired seizures?
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dawnrazor: When you let God take the wheel as a test of your faith, and then proceed to crash into various objects, get arrested, and get hit with multiple charges, that's God's way of saying, "don't test me, biatch!"


But no one was hurt or killed so God must have been watching over them!
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Jesus is my tail gunner.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Bennie Crabtree:

Nah it was created as a lily white community to keep the blah and poors out. Has an approved list of exterior house colors. Some incredible, beautiful homes.
 
Mithiwithi [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: What in the King Fark does that story have to do with the Tesla Autopilot?


Nothing. I believe it's subby's little joke in the form of a dig at Tesla for various Tesla-autopilot-gone-wrong stories.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
With such minimal regulation of drivers, all kinds of silliness gets to happen.
 
uberaverage
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The bible in her glove compartment wasn't harmed at all!
God is good!
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Shaker Blvd. Isn't that street named for a small Evangelical denomination that speaks in tongues and has divinely inspired seizures?


More like the community named after them when they had a small community within its limits back in early 1800s.

Secondly, HOW IN THE HELL DID SHE GET AWAY WITH SPEEDING ON RICHMOND ROAD? Growing in in Shaker Heights (the community adjacent to Beachwood) it was a WELL KNOWN fact that you went the daggum speed limit (maybe 5 over at MOST) on Richmond Road because Beachwood PD patrol it so much (their police HD in located on Richmond Road about a mile or so to the North of the spot of the crash).  They've got hiding spots EVERYWHERE, and they'll even run radar or laser from people's driveways. I mean, I know it was around midnight, but even then they usually have two units solely dedicated to driving that thoroughfare.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
TheEdibleSnuggie:

Eastsider born and raised, I second this. I wonder if she just put the hammer down for that intersection, you'd get enough speed as you passed Beachwood PD and Fairmount to hit 100 by the time you hit that light, depending on the car, I can't make it out from video.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hey, if I wanted you to fly I would have had you evolve wings, ya dumb talking monkeys
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you want to test God version of autopilot, do it from inside of your Garage.  Not at 100 MPH out on the road
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kozlo: Bennie Crabtree:

Nah it was created as a lily white community to keep the blah and poors out. Has an approved list of exterior house colors. Some incredible, beautiful homes.


TheEdibleSnuggie: Bennie Crabtree: Shaker Blvd. Isn't that street named for a small Evangelical denomination that speaks in tongues and has divinely inspired seizures?

More like the community named after them when they had a small community within its limits back in early 1800s.


Alas, mere coincidence. Still, the Lord works in myterious ways. :P
 
drayno76
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Testing her faith, my ass.

That was outright an attempt at a murder suicide with her 11 year old in the car.  Should shouldn't be charged with endangerment, she should be charged with attempted murder of a child. Full farking stop.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Theeng: Jesus answered him, "It is also written: 'Do not put the Lord your God to the test.'"

In reality after rtfa it seems more like a suicide attempt.


y.yarn.coView Full Size

"Thou shalt not tempt thy lord."
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: What in the King Fark does that story have to do with the Tesla Autopilot?


They've been known to drive at full speed into solid objects without braking.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: What in the King Fark does that story have to do with the Tesla Autopilot?


I see that analogy is not your strong suit.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Flexecutioner: Sexy Jesus: What in the King Fark does that story have to do with the Tesla Autopilot?

I see that analogy is not your strong suit.


Not everyone is into butt stuff.
 
Number 216
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OhioFark
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, I didn't pulverize an innocent family while driving at 100 mph with my daughter in my car & she is convinced this is a sign from God. The most terrifying part is thousands of people saw it the same way she did. Unbelievable.
 
johndalek
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wonder why she was let go from her job.  B
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kozlo: Bennie Crabtree:

Nah it was created as a lily white community to keep the blah and poors out. Has an approved list of exterior house colors. Some incredible, beautiful homes.


The novel (and now, miniseries) Little Fires Everywhere is set in Shaker Heights.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTFA: She told police she's been going through some "trials and tribulations" and was recently fired from her job. The woman said she "let go and let God take the wheel," according to the police report.

In short, crazy biatch tried to kill herself and her daughter because she couldn't handle life anymore. Throw away the key.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
God, take the wheel!


Narrator: God had been drinking heavily that day.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Actually, Tesla Autopilot is more reliable than God.
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Sexy Jesus: What in the King Fark does that story have to do with the Tesla Autopilot?

They've been known to drive at full speed into solid objects without braking.


Human being's take on autopilot is an interesting study into how irrational we are.

Numerically, Tesla's autopilot is demonstrably safer than the average driver on the on the open highway.  And yet...negative confirmation bias causes us to focus on the limited instances of its failures as proof of it being unsafe.

Weird.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
what the cat dragged in:

...and it's pretty spot on for the characterization of the community imo. AND Geraldo lives there. THAT Geraldo.
 
ChibiDebuHage
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dawnrazor: When you let God take the wheel as a test of your faith, and then proceed to crash into various objects, get arrested, and get hit with multiple charges, that's God's way of saying, "don't test me, biatch!"


B-b-but she survived!! Obviously that is because.god saved her!! Praise the lord!!

And if that isn't convincing you, the. "god works in mysterious ways"

/ Yes, they iron-clad logic to defend belief in imaginary beings
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Prevailing Wind: Russ1642: Sexy Jesus: What in the King Fark does that story have to do with the Tesla Autopilot?

They've been known to drive at full speed into solid objects without braking.

Human being's take on autopilot is an interesting study into how irrational we are.

Numerically, Tesla's autopilot is demonstrably safer than the average driver on the on the open highway.  And yet...negative confirmation bias causes us to focus on the limited instances of its failures as proof of it being unsafe.

Weird.


Yeah, about that: https://jalopnik.com/this-alarm​ing-vid​eo-of-some-bad-tesla-autopilot-driving​-1846505845
 
