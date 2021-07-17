 Skip to content
(WBTV 3 Charlotte)   Despite hours of trying to communicate with the suspect and nearly destroying the house, police discover he wasn't there   (wbtv.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So I watched part of the released footage. You have to click through to watch it on youtube.

It's an hour and a half of the body cam on the K-9 officer who is waiting outside to release the dog on the suspect. You can hear them attempting to scare the suspect into coming outside.

That's it. That's the body cam they chose to release. Not the one who fired the gas bombs, not the robot they sent in, not the officer who fell through the ceiling...

Typical.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DNRTFA, I'm assuming the suspect walked onto the scene like Bugs Bunny, leaned on one of the officers all casual like and asked "What's up, Doc?"
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaylectricity: not the officer who fell through the ceiling


You're going to make me CTFL, aren't you, you bastard?
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: jaylectricity: not the officer who fell through the ceiling

You're going to make me CTFL, aren't you, you bastard?


According to the article, one of the damages to the home was when an officer was in the attic and stepped through the ceiling. Probably didn't fall all the way through, but for sure would have been a comical moment to see even from the perspective of his/her chest.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Don't care, got paid to do nothin' as usual. "
 
Godscrack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jaylectricity: Marcus Aurelius: jaylectricity: not the officer who fell through the ceiling

You're going to make me CTFL, aren't you, you bastard?

According to the article, one of the damages to the home was when an officer was in the attic and stepped through the ceiling. Probably didn't fall all the way through, but for sure would have been a comical moment to see even from the perspective of his/her chest.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
