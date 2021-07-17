 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   The most important thing to learn about dealing with people who deny science is that you probably do it, too   (nextavenue.org) divider line
45
    More: Obvious, Psychology, Scientific method, Genetically modified organism, Mind, Climate change, Action No., Thought, Epistemology  
•       •       •

670 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jul 2021 at 10:26 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both sides are bad, so vote stupidity.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People still think hot water freezes faster than cold water for ice cube trays.

/hint yes it does but that's because most of the water sublimates away in the first few mins leaving less water to freeze
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Both sides are bad, so vote stupidity.


Yeah pretty much but please just keep considering yourselves to be the only people that are correct. It's hilarious.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Climate change is happening and it is caused by humanity, GMOs are safe and healthy, vaccines don't cause autism.

These three things get the conspiracy theories panties in a twist.
 
VelcroFez [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My pet peeve is hearing someone say that someone else is "more evolved." That's not how evolution works
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

optikeye: People still think hot water freezes faster than cold water for ice cube trays.

/hint yes it does but that's because most of the water sublimates away in the first few mins leaving less water to freeze


This is kind of a perfect example of what I came here to say. I don't "deny science", but there are plenty of examples of when I've misconstrued something or just had an incorrect understanding of something that led me to a flawed understanding. Once I see where my logic was flawed or my information was incorrect, I have no problem admitting that I was wrong.
There are also things like climate change and immunology that I don't see the point in offering my opinion because I'm aware that I AM IN NO WAY QUALIFIED TO DO SO.
Call me crazy, but I'm going to keep following the recommendations and advice when the majority of those in a specialized field of study tell me what the facts are.

Hot water pipes also tend to burst more often than cold during the winter, but that seems to be more about dissolved oxygen and crystal formation.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

tfresh: Marcus Aurelius: Both sides are bad, so vote stupidity.

Yeah pretty much but please just keep considering yourselves to be the only people that are correct. It's hilarious.


I want you to show me on this doll where the science touched you.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: tfresh: Marcus Aurelius: Both sides are bad, so vote stupidity.

Yeah pretty much but please just keep considering yourselves to be the only people that are correct. It's hilarious.

I want you to show me on this doll where the science touched you.


They have to blow it up, they'll be right back.
 
Number 216
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cman: Climate change is happening and it is caused by humanity, GMOs are safe and healthy, vaccines don't cause autism.

These three things get the conspiracy theories panties in a twist.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No I don't! I don't deny anything! Ever! You're the denier! Jerkface!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The thermos is the smartest thing in the world because it always knows which stuff to keep hot and which stuff to keep cold.

Change my mind.
/Please change my mind
//It's full of crap.
 
Ezimar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If the average person does not understand the science, then the science must be wrong.

The GOP actually sold that concept to America.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Not all men can be so wise in the ways of science
 
animal color
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Some people are stupid, so you're stupid.

Is that how this idiotic logic works?
 
zeroman987
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Exluddite: optikeye: People still think hot water freezes faster than cold water for ice cube trays.

/hint yes it does but that's because most of the water sublimates away in the first few mins leaving less water to freeze

This is kind of a perfect example of what I came here to say. I don't "deny science", but there are plenty of examples of when I've misconstrued something or just had an incorrect understanding of something that led me to a flawed understanding. Once I see where my logic was flawed or my information was incorrect, I have no problem admitting that I was wrong.
There are also things like climate change and immunology that I don't see the point in offering my opinion because I'm aware that I AM IN NO WAY QUALIFIED TO DO SO.
Call me crazy, but I'm going to keep following the recommendations and advice when the majority of those in a specialized field of study tell me what the facts are.

Hot water pipes also tend to burst more often than cold during the winter, but that seems to be more about dissolved oxygen and crystal formation.


But both sides. Don't you understand??? ITS BOTH SIDES!!!!
 
neongoats
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well that was really stupid.

It would take a fark right winger to find that dumb shiat reasoning profound.
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Exluddite: optikeye: People still think hot water freezes faster than cold water for ice cube trays.

/hint yes it does but that's because most of the water sublimates away in the first few mins leaving less water to freeze

This is kind of a perfect example of what I came here to say. I don't "deny science", but there are plenty of examples of when I've misconstrued something or just had an incorrect understanding of something that led me to a flawed understanding. Once I see where my logic was flawed or my information was incorrect, I have no problem admitting that I was wrong.
There are also things like climate change and immunology that I don't see the point in offering my opinion because I'm aware that I AM IN NO WAY QUALIFIED TO DO SO.
Call me crazy, but I'm going to keep following the recommendations and advice when the majority of those in a specialized field of study tell me what the facts are.

Hot water pipes also tend to burst more often than cold during the winter, but that seems to be more about dissolved oxygen and crystal formation.


Username checks out
 
cwheelie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No I don't
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It would take anyone too long to understand everything enough to not have made some mistakes.
We all try to find trustworthy sources to help do the work for us. Some people are really good at it and some people are, well, lacking in the tools even for that.
Even the best people, though, have been misinformed about something at one point or another. There's nothing wrong with them so long as they're open to changing their minds when the new evidence or consensus of trustworthy sources is presented.
It's those who will not change their mind in the face of overwhelming evidence that really cause the problems.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

VelcroFez: My pet peeve is hearing someone say that someone else is "more evolved." That's not how evolution works


After some consideration I've determined you are correct.  A person could be the first you have a mutation, but that doesn't sound like a compliment.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You wanna try that 'both sides are bad' crap, you can cram it up your ass.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I only deny things that don't align with my world view.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I agree. Body activists need to accept that calories in < calories out always results in weight loss, but if you underestimate calories out, you're going to have a bad time with that equation.

Hint: anyone will lose weight at less than 500 calories a day and your body WILL burn fat for fuel if you don't eat carbs.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The thermos is the smartest thing in the world because it always knows which stuff to keep hot and which stuff to keep cold.

Change my mind.
/Please change my mind
//It's full of crap.


It's not that smart.  I put in half ice coffee, and half soup, and they both came out medium warm. I guess it can only focus on one thing at a time.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I know I do! I deny bad science.

Be on your guard everyone. There are good universities cranking out doctors, researchers, and scientists who are bad, stupid, or careless. Or all three. Bad universities crank out more!

And ideologically or commercially motivated research is certainly a thing, so even the truly qualified are selling out. It happens.

Gen X people, known for being iconoclasts, are more immune to the bad science phenomenon than most, but people of the whole political spectrum are certainly not immune. Read some Carl Sagan, but read some Richard Feynman too. And don't forget that Gwyneth Paltrow is just as much of a kook as Dr. Oz, Dr. Phil, and Dr. Drew, even though her politics are 180 degrees opposite.

If  you keep your eyes open, you can find a scam a day based on perpetual motion machines, outrageous health claims, "do-gooders being given the benefit of the doubt," vaporware and FUD, and all kinds of other bad behavior.
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cman: Climate change is happening and it is caused by humanity, GMOs are safe and healthy, vaccines don't cause autism.

These three things get the conspiracy theories panties in a twist.


I own a T-shirt from circa 2005:

Center aligned:

(Eye)
(Human heart)
(Syringe)(vaccines)
(Blinky The Fish)(GMOs)
(Cooling Tower from The Simpsons)
"Are Gonna Save The World!"

/No irony. I do believe humans could be like Gods... if they acted Godlike...
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

tfresh: Marcus Aurelius: Both sides are bad, so vote stupidity.

Yeah pretty much but please just keep considering yourselves to be the only people that are correct. It's hilarious.


That isn't how it works.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There's a difference between being misinformed or ignorant of some things and being  militantly against accepted science as a rule.
One is willing to change based on evidence or information.
 
Kolg8
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Part of the problem is mischaracterizing what is settled science.

"Only 57% of Americans surveyed accept that climate change is caused by human activity, compared with 97% of climate scientists, and only 55% think that scientists are certain that climate change is happening."

On that 97% consensus number:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/uhenergy​/​2016/12/14/fact-checking-the-97-consen​sus-on-anthropogenic-climate-change/?s​h=5fc5251d1157
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jedekai: cman: Climate change is happening and it is caused by humanity, GMOs are safe and healthy, vaccines don't cause autism.

These three things get the conspiracy theories panties in a twist.

I own a T-shirt from circa 2005:

Center aligned:

(Eye)
(Human heart)
(Syringe)(vaccines)
(Blinky The Fish)(GMOs)
(Cooling Tower from The Simpsons)
"Are Gonna Save The World!"

/No irony. I do believe humans could be like Gods... if they acted Godlike...


Humans have the smiting part down pretty well.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm a scientist, so I'm going to go out on a limb and assume that I don't deny the science.

The real problem is that you're swimming upstream in a river of bullshiat.  I can talk to my mom for an hour a week, but the rest of the time she's getting it from Facebook, Fox News, friends, doctors, random people on the street etc etc etc.  I just can't compete.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Biggest Myth In Education
Youtube rhgwIhB58PA
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

VelcroFez: My pet peeve is hearing someone say that someone else is "more evolved." That's not how evolution works


I don't understand what you are trying to say.  Probably because you are more evolved than I am..
 
Krieghund
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The thermos
//It's full of crap.


otterlover58.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kolg8: Part of the problem is mischaracterizing what is settled science.

"Only 57% of Americans surveyed accept that climate change is caused by human activity, compared with 97% of climate scientists, and only 55% think that scientists are certain that climate change is happening."

On that 97% consensus number:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/uhenergy/​2016/12/14/fact-checking-the-97-consen​sus-on-anthropogenic-climate-change/?s​h=5fc5251d1157

Earl J. Ritchie is a retired energy executive and teaches a course on the oil and gas industry at the University of Houston. He has 35 years' experience in the industry. He started as a geophysicist with Mobil Oil and subsequently worked in a variety of management and technical positions with several independent exploration and production companies. Ritchie retired as Vice President and General Manager of the offshore division of EOG Resources in 2007. Prior to his experience in the oil industry, he served at the US Air Force Special Weapons Center, providing geologic and geophysical support to nuclear research activities.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Depends on the ethics and morals involved.
Wuhan science bad vs CDC good
Hint: They are identical and joined at the hip.

Some scientists are absolute monsters but can produce useful results others can be corrupted to preach bullshiat so a healthy mistrust is a good thing.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

optikeye: People still think hot water freezes faster than cold water for ice cube trays.

/hint yes it does but that's because most of the water sublimates away in the first few mins leaving less water to freeze


I've had people on Fark tell me that you can't skate on ice if it's below -20 C. This was on a day where I had gone skating at that temperature. If something sounds neat and sciencey enough people will gladly repeat it without the slightest critical thought.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: It would take anyone too long to understand everything enough to not have made some mistakes.
We all try to find trustworthy sources to help do the work for us. Some people are really good at it and some people are, well, lacking in the tools even for that.
Even the best people, though, have been misinformed about something at one point or another. There's nothing wrong with them so long as they're open to changing their minds when the new evidence or consensus of trustworthy sources is presented.
It's those who will not change their mind in the face of overwhelming evidence that really cause the problems.


*cough*  All religions.  *cough*
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The "GMOs Are Fine" gag is void for vagueness. First, anything misused could be dangerous. We drown in water. Excess oxygen killed the astronauts. There is a gene that makes digitalis poison. Ditto for hemlock. It is definitely possible to insert a gene into an agricultural product to make it dangerous. Now, few companies are in the market to kill their buyers. Companies like repeat business. To insure that they're not doing that, they test. If "GMOs Are Always Fine" there'd be no need to test. But test they do.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TWX: Jedekai: cman: Climate change is happening and it is caused by humanity, GMOs are safe and healthy, vaccines don't cause autism.

These three things get the conspiracy theories panties in a twist.

I own a T-shirt from circa 2005:

Center aligned:

(Eye)
(Human heart)
(Syringe)(vaccines)
(Blinky The Fish)(GMOs)
(Cooling Tower from The Simpsons)
"Are Gonna Save The World!"

/No irony. I do believe humans could be like Gods... if they acted Godlike...

Humans have the smiting part down pretty well.


Technological transcendence may be elusive, but Egalitarian Transhumanism and post scarcity is mostly doable today. It would require some initial discomfort, and perhaps sacrifice, but kids would grow up in it after we got clear of basic planetary housekeeping.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I dont deny science, but some of it goes over my head, like chemistry.  *blinks*  explain it to me real slow.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The only thing close to being as irritating as the science deniers are the "science and logic, biatches!" people.

They know one field (usually something IT-related) and think they're Stephen Hawking.

Great. You can do a mentos and diet coke "experiment". Leave us alone and go listen to your They Might Be Giants records while you stare at your velvet painting wooden laser-cut portrait of Cory Doctorow.
 
animal color
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jokerscrowbar: Depends on the ethics and morals involved.
Wuhan science bad vs CDC good
Hint: They are identical and joined at the hip.

Some scientists are absolute monsters but can produce useful results others can be corrupted to preach bullshiat so a healthy mistrust is a good thing.


Honestly, did this make sense in your head? Because it's pure nonsense out here. It's like you threw a bunch of words at the screen and hoped they'd land in a sentence that communicated something to someone somewhere about how bad people are about something. I think you're actually proof that we need science to figure out what the fark is wrong with you.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The one person I know who is the biggest climate change activist and supporter of "science based policy" I know also believes unmeasurable toxins and heavy metals are being removed from their rectum by weird tea that they drink, provided by a practitioner in mythical eastern religio-medicine.

/Not a climate change denier, don't worry.  Just saying that a LOT of people have their traps.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

VelcroFez: My pet peeve is hearing someone say that someone else is "more evolved." That's not how evolution works


Fark user imageView Full Size


The word evolve has multiple meanings as well and a Latin root that suggests to "develop or make more complex."

I'm not trying to argue, but you might be able to stop wasting perfectly good peeve.

/  I do love a good splain in the morning.
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.