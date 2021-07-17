 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Judgement Day averted, but it's going to mean a delay in your grocery delivery (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many robots does it take to run a grocery store?
Youtube ssZ_8cqfBlE


To get a grasp for the scale and style of automation there, Tom Scott did an excellent video recently.
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The giant warehouse was evacuated... of humans. The robots stayed inside.

The robots will remember this...
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Skynet is just going through some Alpha testing. Nothing to see. Move along.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's fascinating, and slightly disturbing. Thank you for sharing.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I first thought it said "fire at avocado warehouse"

Phew
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i hope those robots are getting minimum wage
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: i hope those robots are getting minimum wage


Fark user imageView Full Size


I'll take the approach that automation is, intentionally or not, about re-inventing slavery.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  

amazing.  robots are awesome!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HawkEyes: The giant warehouse was evacuated... of humans. The robots stayed inside.

The robots will remember this...


The League of Robots always remembers
 
plutoniumfeather [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Battlebots!

Not surprising considering the mischief humans get up to in a grocery store back room.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plutoniumfeather: Battlebots!

Not surprising considering the mischief humans get up to in a grocery store back room.


My first thought was that they use these same robots on warships to retrieve and load the shells and nuclear tipped missiles.  A similar collision would be very messy there.
Second thought was fire extinguishers could have had that under control in minutes if there had been any and some humans to operate them.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: HawkEyes: The giant warehouse was evacuated... of humans. The robots stayed inside.

The robots will remember this...

The League of Robots always remembers


As does Murderbot and the Machinehood.

How my summer readinglist apparently developed into a theme.

Machinehood was ok.
Murderbot is a fun ride.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Norman needs to better coordinate.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is Judgement Day similar to Judgment Day?
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Where they free range, gluten free, locally source robots?
 
zjoik [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Where they free range, gluten free, locally source robots?


They ride bicycles
 
Trocadero
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Is Judgement Day similar to Judgment Day?


When I played World of Warcraft, I always had trouble w/ the paladin macros b/c English is a shiatty ass language.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

zjoik: ImmutableTenderloin: Where they free range, gluten free, locally source robots?

They ride bicycles


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HawkEyes: The giant warehouse was evacuated... of humans. The robots stayed inside.

The robots will remember this...


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
