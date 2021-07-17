 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Border agents seize shipment of cocaine found in shipping container. Estimated value of $6.8 million Canadian, or $5.4 million US, or $3.2 million cop dollars, or 2 Carrie Fisher weekends   (saltwire.com) divider line
    Interesting, Containerization, Canada, Smuggling, Illegal drug trade, Canada Border Services Agency officers, Drug, waterfront cargo inspection officers, Container  
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You don't understand how "cop math" works, subby. It would be 3.2 billion dollars.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Boo, hiss for the knock on Carrie Fisher, Submitter.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: You don't understand how "cop math" works, subby. It would be 3.2 billion dollars.


Or subby is the cop in charge of placing the cocaine in evidence locker. He put half in the locker, half in his trunk..
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: You don't understand how "cop math" works, subby. It would be 3.2 billion dollars.


Oddly this prompted me to wonder if anyone's put some serious study into cop math.  Is there an average inflation factor?  Is it always applied the same way or is it sometimes used to cover 'shrinkage' in custody?  Is there a value above which even the courts will go, "Hang on, now..."  For that matter, do the courts care how much it's valued at since offenses are measured by possession amount not value, but could an hilariously excessive valuation prejudice the defense?  Who determines a proper value, and what data do they use?  Can you argue with that?   Can the state produce who the hell they got that data from, and defend it's accuracy?

/just asking questions - cough
//not like the whole thing starts to look like a clown show once you really poke at the underpinnings or anything
///whew - that'd be worrisome
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Boo, hiss for the knock on Carrie Fisher, Submitter.


Yeah, too soon. Shoulda done Johnny Depps or Half Scoops.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Boo, hiss for the knock on Carrie Fisher, Submitter.


Shrug - it's kinda like bagging on John Belushi that way.  It's not so much an insult as an acknowledgment
 
1981.911.sc
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"2 Carrie Fisher weekends"
Too soon?
 
