(Boing Boing)   Flood: 1, German redneck in car: 0   (boingboing.net) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes. Yes you did.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Now I'm floating as well." Lutz
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Diary of a Dumbass.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Look at this asshole in front of me floating in the floodwaters. I think I'll go to the same location and see what happens."
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's always poop with them...
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The rapids should have been a good indicator that it was a little more than a few puddles.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
mentula
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
that next article about the woman letting god drive 100 mph ...
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Wie sagen zie Turn around, don't drown in Deutsch?
I live in the Texas Hill Country, our rivers go from dry streambed to omfg in about an hour.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
im6.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
