For $235,000 you can have this lovely mountain, a bargain from the previous offer of $1.2 million
11
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I prefer a beach.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Looks more like a large cairn than a mountain.  No property rights, no fences.  Not thanks.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much is shipping?
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: How much is shipping?


Free with prime, right?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a mountain of savings. It's like they're giving you a million dollars.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fredbox: Mr. Fuzzypaws: How much is shipping?

Free with prime, right?



I would hope. But if an Amazon driver delivers it they'll just toss it on the stoop and it will get snagged by a porch pirate.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a quarter million I can escape to which mountain?
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Looks more like a large cairn than a mountain.  No property rights, no fences.  Not thanks.


So, a Swiss Miss then.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: fredbox: Mr. Fuzzypaws: How much is shipping?

Free with prime, right?


I would hope. But if an Amazon driver delivers it they'll just toss it on the stoop and it will get snagged by a porch pirate.


Or the drone will drop it on your roof.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Looks more like a large cairn than a mountain.  No property rights, no fences.  Not thanks.


Exactly.

$235k to be the only person allowed to drive there.

It's one step away from being an NFT of the mountain.  You can say that you own it, but... That's it.
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How many months of the year is it covered by snow and inaccessible?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

