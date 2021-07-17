 Skip to content
(Guardian)   England is a grave threat to the world, and not just because of their food   (theguardian.com) divider line
Man with the Red Eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they marching on Agincourt with a bunch of archers?

Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey now! That article failed to factor in LEVELING UP!
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Now folks in disadvantaged regions of the UK have a chance to catch up with major population centres in their COVID cases/deaths. Well, it is 'levelling up' in a way I guess.

/BoJo is a farking moron, a FuMo if you will.
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When reading the history of pretty much any culture, or trade good, or well, pretty much anything you always reach the point that can be summed up with the line:

"Everything was going well, then the British arrived".

It seems to be our lot in life.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Fast Show: Chanel 9 cooking
Youtube et6HWai1V_c
 
FarkQued
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah England is why the world is boned, not places using cow crap, urine, witch doctors as a cure, who's people then float in rubber rafts to England with their bodies full of disease looking for a real cure or at least a home not made.of mud bricks... definitely England is the problem.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The conservatiest conservatives are in charge, so now that everyone they care about is vaccinated (ie themselves), the rest can die for the FTSE.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perfidious Albion!
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ignoring science is the problem whether it's witch doctors or populist arsehole politicians or Ron De Santis (but I repeat myself). Boris doesn't get a free pass because he's a special kind of stupid, it's stupid that's the problem.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ignoring science is the problem whether it's witch doctors or populist arsehole politicians or Ron De Santis (but I repeat myself). Boris doesn't get a free pass because he's a special kind of stupid, it's stupid that's the problem.


I am getting a kick because I just saw a goofy documentary yesterday on how Alistair Crowley and Ian Fleming were involved with some coven of witches to have a ceremony after the fall of France. The ceremony was designed to get Hitler to NOT invade the UK with SeaLion. Reportedly, a few of the oldest shaman/druid/witch dancers released so much of their magical energy that they fell down dead in the next few days. And all the naked dancing worked!

So to me, witch doctors and British national security policy are not really mutually exclusive concepts. Let's just all agree that this whole COVID thing is not ending up as neatly as we hoped it might.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bo Jangles is more like it. He is deliberately opening up to please the voters and boost his flagging approval ratings, and, yes, I do believe that he is that cynical.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yah, the US is a problem, too. We get it.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ben Franklin is known to have participated in the drunken occult orgies of the Hellfire Club in England.  Weird rich people crap has been going on for a long time.
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
England is just mad because there are no more territories to expand their empire.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Tesco vs Denmark
Youtube lfSi0D7KESk
 
Mr_Katzchen
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

*screeeeee*

"Get out of this machine!"

It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963) - Preoccupation With Bosoms Scene (2/10) | Movieclips
Youtube Hln19l9RtWg
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Not enough Black women to do math and expand British territory into the vast expanse of endless outer space.
 
anuran
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

And because they'll be losing Scotland, NI, and maybe Wales very soon. At least they'll still have Cornwall, Jersey, and the Isle of Man
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

O9A over in the corner sinisterly cracking its pasty knuckles
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

This man is very well traveled.  I'm positive he has a passport.

Never moved out of your hometown did ya? Did you even get an AA degree from your community college?
 
padraig
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

anuran: NI


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hyperbole
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Experts said babies can't feel pain.  Experts said blacks are inferior to whites and made for manual labor.  Experts said thalimide was safe.  Experts said OxyContin was non addictive.  Experts are wrong a lot
 
