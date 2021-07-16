 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   Hoo boy, that's one pricey plague barge   (npr.org) divider line
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
About $550/night. For a really nicer hotel and dining experience  plus getting to visit quite a few nice port cities

Seems like a pretty good deal.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I checked Via Rail's price for a 4 day trip from Toronto to Vancouver in a cabin for two and it worked out to nearly $900 per day

Fark user imageView Full Size


F*ck that noise.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

For getting locked up on a boat full of plague carriers, where COVID is only one of the bugs served at the buffet?  LOL no.  I'd probably do it for $1000/night, but not for $550.
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had the cash and time to go to 66 ports over 4 months, that's not so bad.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All this tells me is people have learned nothing from the misery and death of the last 16 months except how to flush their money down the farking bog.

The stupidity of people knows no bounds at all.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

It's not a bad deal for someone who is into this sort of adventure and has been saving up for it all their life.

Otherwise, for a family of 5, or an extended family of 7-9, taking up the master suite at $199,999 per occupant, it makes more sense to charter a long-range yacht. It would be even cheaper if you cross the Atlantic by first class air and chartered from Europe to Asia and then flew back from Tokyo to California first class to charter another boat through Central America, Caribbean and up to New England.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

They aren't paying you.
 
monty666
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Maybe you should stop being a communist, Stalin.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

They would have to to get me on this boat.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Elmer J Fudd, Millionaire
Youtube j7dCTwlAI8Y
 
monty666
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

"This isn't that kind of a gynecology appointment sir."
 
electricjebus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I would imagine vaccination is pretty much a requirement for this cruise.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just no. I've never been attracted to cruises but I get it in some cases. But if I had that kind of money and time why lock yourself in for such a duration? I would think you could do so many other cooler things in that span of time.  Is because of the no brainer planning of it all?
 
Trik
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wonder how much of the money spent by passengers on that cruise is covid relief funds that the wealthy got and closed their businesses anyway.

But hey, you got $3,200.00 over a year plus.
That'll keep you in steaks and caviar for a long time.
Plus put the kids through college.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A few years ago I got this catalog from some travel company it was all about this flight around the world for $50000 per person. I forget the timeframe but it was a real long trip with long stops all over the world. The plane was special built almost like the ones from that fancy middle east airline
 
drxym
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That cruise sounds interesting but I bet it would feel more like prison before the end - the routine of disembarking to go around some bullshiat tourist market or tourist trap and coming back on board for the same food and entertainment will wear off in a week or two. Oh and doubtless COVID will rear its ugly head and outbreaks will mean the boat is stuck out to sea for for days because ports refuse entry.
 
monty666
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Let it go, Stinky. It was a pandemic.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I would imagine it's mostly retired people due to the length of the cruise.
 
