(BET)   Bill Cosby demands compensation for time spent behind bars   (bet.com) divider line
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
fark that shiat.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Have a Coke and a smile and shut the fark up Cos.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah -- losing a chunk of time must be a disturbing experience, huh, dickbag?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We might not like it buuuuuut he might have a cause of action here.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bill Cosby demands compensation for time spent behind bars


Where's Derek Chauvin when you want him?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bslim: We might not like it buuuuuut he might have a cause of action here.


Yep.  Since the court has decided he was wrongfully prosecuted, he now has cause to sue for that.  And the taxpayers will be the ones to pay it.  So, Pennsylvanians - enjoy that.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Bslim: We might not like it buuuuuut he might have a cause of action here.

Yep.  Since the court has decided he was wrongfully prosecuted, he now has cause to sue for that.  And the taxpayers will be the ones to pay it.  So, Pennsylvanians - enjoy that.


No, I don't think I will.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I still want to see evidence that the DA actually promised not to prosecute him.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Bill Cosby demands compensation for time spent behind bars


Where's Derek Chauvin when you want him?


A bit too soon.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm OK with that as long as it is broadly applied to everyone who has ever been wrongly incarcerated, not just those who can afford the best lawyers.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: I still want to see evidence that the DA actually promised not to prosecute him.


He would not be released on a claim or a simple "Yes I said it". There's documentation. Otherwise he would not have testified in the case that granted him this immunity.

It sucks and it's a miscarriage of justice, but he had an out and probably has a valid claim for compensation now.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gopher321: Have a Coke and a smile and shut the fark up Cos.


He is more of a pudding guy.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Bslim: We might not like it buuuuuut he might have a cause of action here.

Yep.  Since the court has decided he was wrongfully prosecuted, he now has cause to sue for that.  And the taxpayers will be the ones to pay it.  So, Pennsylvanians - enjoy that.


The Court didn't say he was innocent just that he should not have been convicted in the manner he was. A huge difference. The state could defend themselves by saying he is undisputed sex offender that drugged and raped women and in civil court a jury would likely say he owes Penn for room and board.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: wearsmanyhats: I still want to see evidence that the DA actually promised not to prosecute him.

He would not be released on a claim or a simple "Yes I said it". There's documentation. Otherwise he would not have testified in the case that granted him this immunity.

It sucks and it's a miscarriage of justice, but he had an out and probably has a valid claim for compensation now.


The "documentation" you refer to was a press release.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Relevant article
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It is entirely too difficult to stumble across any justice in our "legal" system.

FIX IT!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: Benevolent Misanthrope: Bslim: We might not like it buuuuuut he might have a cause of action here.

Yep.  Since the court has decided he was wrongfully prosecuted, he now has cause to sue for that.  And the taxpayers will be the ones to pay it.  So, Pennsylvanians - enjoy that.

The Court didn't say he was innocent just that he should not have been convicted in the manner he was. A huge difference. The state could defend themselves by saying he is undisputed sex offender that drugged and raped women and in civil court a jury would likely say he owes Penn for room and board.


They didn't say he was wrongly convicted, they said he should not have been tried, because the prosecutor cut a deal with him in another case that he couldn't be tried for the heinous shiat he admitted to in that case.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Give him the permission to include prison jokes in his routine and claim that as fair compensation.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

snocone: gopher321: Have a Coke and a smile and shut the fark up Cos.

He is more of a pudding guy.


Bill Cosby Have A Coke And A Smile 1981 Coca Cola Commercial
Youtube 4L3TIqYQKbs
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: eurotrader: Benevolent Misanthrope: Bslim: We might not like it buuuuuut he might have a cause of action here.

Yep.  Since the court has decided he was wrongfully prosecuted, he now has cause to sue for that.  And the taxpayers will be the ones to pay it.  So, Pennsylvanians - enjoy that.

The Court didn't say he was innocent just that he should not have been convicted in the manner he was. A huge difference. The state could defend themselves by saying he is undisputed sex offender that drugged and raped women and in civil court a jury would likely say he owes Penn for room and board.

They didn't say he was wrongly convicted, they said he should not have been tried, because the prosecutor cut a deal with him in another case that he couldn't be tried for the heinous shiat he admitted to in that case.


Not an attorney but willing to bet any claim he may try to bring in Court would not play well to a jury and there is a huge difference between civil and criminal court rules
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: Benevolent Misanthrope: eurotrader: Benevolent Misanthrope: Bslim: We might not like it buuuuuut he might have a cause of action here.

Yep.  Since the court has decided he was wrongfully prosecuted, he now has cause to sue for that.  And the taxpayers will be the ones to pay it.  So, Pennsylvanians - enjoy that.

The Court didn't say he was innocent just that he should not have been convicted in the manner he was. A huge difference. The state could defend themselves by saying he is undisputed sex offender that drugged and raped women and in civil court a jury would likely say he owes Penn for room and board.

They didn't say he was wrongly convicted, they said he should not have been tried, because the prosecutor cut a deal with him in another case that he couldn't be tried for the heinous shiat he admitted to in that case.

Not an attorney but willing to bet any claim he may try to bring in Court would not play well to a jury and there is a huge difference between civil and criminal court rules


Well, we shall see.  But they did have a point, in that the prosecutor reneged on his agreement and that's actionable.  Not saying that was a good agreement to make, but it was made.  They have to honor it, and putting him in jail for years on charges that should never have gotten to court will get him a settlement, I'm willing to bet.

Honestly, it's just too bad he didn't die in prison, IMHO.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: eurotrader: Benevolent Misanthrope: eurotrader: Benevolent Misanthrope: Bslim: We might not like it buuuuuut he might have a cause of action here.

Yep.  Since the court has decided he was wrongfully prosecuted, he now has cause to sue for that.  And the taxpayers will be the ones to pay it.  So, Pennsylvanians - enjoy that.

The Court didn't say he was innocent just that he should not have been convicted in the manner he was. A huge difference. The state could defend themselves by saying he is undisputed sex offender that drugged and raped women and in civil court a jury would likely say he owes Penn for room and board.

They didn't say he was wrongly convicted, they said he should not have been tried, because the prosecutor cut a deal with him in another case that he couldn't be tried for the heinous shiat he admitted to in that case.

Not an attorney but willing to bet any claim he may try to bring in Court would not play well to a jury and there is a huge difference between civil and criminal court rules

Well, we shall see.  But they did have a point, in that the prosecutor reneged on his agreement and that's actionable.  Not saying that was a good agreement to make, but it was made.  They have to honor it, and putting him in jail for years on charges that should never have gotten to court will get him a settlement, I'm willing to bet.

Honestly, it's just too bad he didn't die in prison, IMHO.


If he was poor he would have died in prison. I see it along the lines of the trumpkin US attorney that gave Epstein a pass on sex trafficking and abuse of minors. It doesn't make it morally right  but legally permissible. The arch of the universe bends toward justice and hopefully catches Cosby soon.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Hey, hey, hey, it's time that you all pay!"
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How about no, you dirty farking rapist
 
Alathea [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: wearsmanyhats: I still want to see evidence that the DA actually promised not to prosecute him.

He would not be released on a claim or a simple "Yes I said it". There's documentation. Otherwise he would not have testified in the case that granted him this immunity.

It sucks and it's a miscarriage of justice, but he had an out and probably has a valid claim for compensation now.


That's a big assumption on your part. Even the DA that did prosecute him hadn't seen it and she was #2 on the case the first time when the supposed deal was made. Isn't that curious?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I still wanna know what the civil suit was where he got immunity? Did he agree to pay his victims in exchange for no jail time?
Does anyone know what that original civil suit was?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bslim: We might not like it buuuuuut he might have a cause of action here.


I'm not so sure... This wasn't someone wrongly convicted, this was someone who got off because someone farked up. It was his own words that convicted him, they just weren't supposed to use those words. It doesn't change the fact that he convicted himself, as opposed to someone who spent time behind bars because cops fabricated evidence.

I don't see a court being sympathetic, especially considering how hard it is to get a settlement for the people who DO get set up by dirty cops...
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I agree.  Don't care for what he did, but when prosecutors play dirty pool their victims should always be compensated.  Cosby's victims were.
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My taxes paid for your rapey asses' room and board for the last three years.  Where's my reimbursement for that?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
""Mr. Cosby was given an unwanted two-year and ten-month vacation that he never ask for.

Unwanted, but was it unwarranted?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm still bitter that I didn't have a chance to submit my Bill-Cosby-freed-from-prison headline:

Jail Pudding Popped
 
invictus2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
he should have a jello jiggler shoved up his ass
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah - And people in Hell want Jell-o Pudding Pops.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

snocone: gopher321: Have a Coke and a smile and shut the fark up Cos.

He is more of a pudding guy.


Yeah... pudding his dick where it doesn't belong.
 
Greil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bslim: We might not like it buuuuuut he might have a cause of action here.


I know you're right, but my instinct is still to offer him a shotgun to fellate. Literally everyone knows he's guilty, he was convicted on his own clearheaded testimony of the events. I just want him to shut his trap and enjoy what our system has given him.


Although....a precedent for recompense for jailing of an innocent might actually be a decent outcome if it was broadly applicable....
 
T Baggins
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
eurotrader: <snip>
The Court didn't say he was innocent just that he should not have been convicted in the manner he was. A huge difference. The state could defend themselves by saying he is undisputed sex offender that drugged and raped women and in civil court a jury would likely say he owes Penn for room and board.

The state can't decide on its own that people are guilty of crimes; that's what the whole "innocent until proven guilty" juried trial thing is about. It also can't declare that a charge that a defendant disputes is undisputed.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: snocone: gopher321: Have a Coke and a smile and shut the fark up Cos.

He is more of a pudding guy.

Yeah... pudding his dick where it doesn't belong.


(loud part) "I like Jello Pudding!"
(quiet part) "Putting my dick where it don't belong..."

I cracked up my wife when I quoted that to her, but it was probably because I do a pretty good Cosby impression.

His voice, I mean, not the other stuff.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

T Baggins: eurotrader: <snip>
The Court didn't say he was innocent just that he should not have been convicted in the manner he was. A huge difference. The state could defend themselves by saying he is undisputed sex offender that drugged and raped women and in civil court a jury would likely say he owes Penn for room and board.

The state can't decide on its own that people are guilty of crimes; that's what the whole "innocent until proven guilty" juried trial thing is about. It also can't declare that a charge that a defendant disputes is undisputed.


Civil depositions are valid. Reviewing undisputed statements means saying Cosby is a undisputed drugger and rapist is well supported.  Having an unethical and POS Republican as the criminal charges deal maker does not change level of actual guilt of immortal conduct. Easy question, would you want your child to be just like Cosby and do the same actions?
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I am sooooo pissed at the lazy prosecutor who used inadmissible evidence, as well as the jackass that gave him immunity for statements made in a civil case.  He's a rapist that got off because of sloppy, sloppy prosecution.  To come back and sue for incarceration is the height of chutzpah.  But because of those shiathead prosecutors he has a case.  I blame the lazy, shiathead prosecutors for giving him an out.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Time to reissue this.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Benevolent Misanthrope: eurotrader: Benevolent Misanthrope: Bslim: We might not like it buuuuuut he might have a cause of action here.

Yep.  Since the court has decided he was wrongfully prosecuted, he now has cause to sue for that.  And the taxpayers will be the ones to pay it.  So, Pennsylvanians - enjoy that.

The Court didn't say he was innocent just that he should not have been convicted in the manner he was. A huge difference. The state could defend themselves by saying he is undisputed sex offender that drugged and raped women and in civil court a jury would likely say he owes Penn for room and board.

They didn't say he was wrongly convicted, they said he should not have been tried, because the prosecutor cut a deal with him in another case that he couldn't be tried for the heinous shiat he admitted to in that case.

Not an attorney but willing to bet any claim he may try to bring in Court would not play well to a jury and there is a huge difference between civil and criminal court rules


Hopefully you're right, but in any jury I've been part of, the judge gives very clear guidelines on the law we had to judge on, and nothing else.
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: snocone: gopher321: Have a Coke and a smile and shut the fark up Cos.

He is more of a pudding guy.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/4L3TIqYQ​Kbs]


Eddie Murphy Raw (1987) - Bill Cosby Scene (4/10) | Movieclips
Youtube r12JlwSBvVQ
 
Chromium_One [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

aagrajag: I'm still bitter that I didn't have a chance to submit my Bill-Cosby-freed-from-prison headline:

Jail Pudding Popped


Pudding Peddler Popped from Pokey
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Cormee: eurotrader: Benevolent Misanthrope: eurotrader: Benevolent Misanthrope: Bslim: We might not like it buuuuuut he might have a cause of action here.

Yep.  Since the court has decided he was wrongfully prosecuted, he now has cause to sue for that.  And the taxpayers will be the ones to pay it.  So, Pennsylvanians - enjoy that.

The Court didn't say he was innocent just that he should not have been convicted in the manner he was. A huge difference. The state could defend themselves by saying he is undisputed sex offender that drugged and raped women and in civil court a jury would likely say he owes Penn for room and board.

They didn't say he was wrongly convicted, they said he should not have been tried, because the prosecutor cut a deal with him in another case that he couldn't be tried for the heinous shiat he admitted to in that case.

Not an attorney but willing to bet any claim he may try to bring in Court would not play well to a jury and there is a huge difference between civil and criminal court rules

Hopefully you're right, but in any jury I've been part of, the judge gives very clear guidelines on the law we had to judge on, and nothing else.


Really want common sense to make a come back.

/Hope springs eternal
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's a miracle? Bill's "almost blind" seems to have cleared up.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
... I'm not saying someone should shoot him. I'm just saying I don't think I'd say it was excessive if somebody did.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Priapetic: I am sooooo pissed at the lazy prosecutor who used inadmissible evidence, as well as the jackass that gave him immunity for statements made in a civil case.  He's a rapist that got off because of sloppy, sloppy prosecution.  To come back and sue for incarceration is the height of chutzpah.  But because of those shiathead prosecutors he has a case.  I blame the lazy, shiathead prosecutors for giving him an out.


This is why I say "There are no 'technicalities' in law".  Usually, it's more accurately described as "sour grapes".
 
