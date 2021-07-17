 Skip to content
 
(KGW Portland)   Fire: "Yo dawg, I heard you like clouds, lightning, and fire. So I'm gonna be a fire which creates clouds which make lightning which strikes to create more fire, which create clouds which make lighting which strikes to make more fire, which"   (kgw.com) divider line
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How accurate is this stubby
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, that's gonna happen.
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Bootleg Fire creating 'fire clouds' of dangerous smoke and ash"

They should make all forest fires illegal.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: How accurate is this stubby


Canada  had 700,000 lightning strikes in a day from this effect.

Smoke and heat basically makes the fire into a vandegraff.
 
KumquatMay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Took this on a flight from SF to Seattle a couple days ago. Fires, fires everywhere...welcome to your new normal

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KumquatMay: Took this on a flight from SF to Seattle a couple days ago. Fires, fires everywhere...welcome to your new normal

[Fark user image image 425x423]


Almost as if the earth was trying to get rid of us.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once bought a bootleg copy of howling wolf singing smokestack lightning. Is that relevant?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What was the gender?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thunder bolts of fire lightning,

Very very frightening
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: What was the gender?


Nesbitt.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KumquatMay: Took this on a flight from SF to Seattle a couple days ago. Fires, fires everywhere...welcome to your new normal  [Fark user image 425x423]


Wow. That's a great photo and utterly terrifying. It's like a pod of giant airborne jellyfish plotting destruction.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your personal circumstances permit, please consider volunteering your time or money to the American Red Cross
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: How accurate is this stubby


Here's a KGW reporter on the scene.
Motherfucking Bootleg Fireworks - Subtitled Version
Youtube UocjQ5uiucg
 
patcarew
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Shriekback lyrics:

May the fire be your friend
May the sea rock you gently
May the moon light your way
'Til the wind sets you free

may you never know hunger
may you love with a full heart...
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A few years ago I drove through ashen rain which was caused by a fire. I was staying at a cabin on top of a ridge east of that.

Hours after arriving at my destination the clouds came (probably 50+ miles.east of the fire). Basically the clouds caused by fire created a small low pressure system, which created a dust storm, which helped exacerbate thunderstorms locally in an area which DIDN'T have fires at the time but is literally the one on fire now...
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
balettie.comView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh no! Not a feedback loop! If only Lovelock had warned us about them in his book on the Gaia hypothesis! If only someone had entire degrees called Earth Science that examined these in every farking course. Then we wouldn't be surprised and shocked! Surely if only then we would have prevented these feedback loops from happening! Golly, it's not like we chose this with compelte foreknowledge! Right???
 
Thelyphthoric [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Oh no! Not a feedback loop! If only Lovelock had warned us about them in his book on the Gaia hypothesis! If only someone had entire degrees called Earth Science that examined these in every farking course. Then we wouldn't be surprised and shocked! Surely if only then we would have prevented these feedback loops from happening! Golly, it's not like we chose this with compelte foreknowledge! Right???


I read Lovelock as Lovecraft (HP) and it was still pretty much accurate.
 
