(WLOX Biloxi)   I can only presume the verse in question wasn't "Thou shalt not kill"   (wlox.com) divider line
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Or, rather, was. And all because somebody just had to prove a point!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hope he didn't lie about it or he would have bear false witness against his neighbor.
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sometimes anger just gets away from you.
Clearly you still have to suffer the consequences of the outcome.
But yeah sometimes people piss you off and it's up to you to somehow grab hold of that anger before the other person is dead.
Your mileage may vary ladies and gentlemen
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
More like Bible Versus, am I right?
 
king of vegas
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Only white people in America are allowed to kill in the name of Jesus.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Spotted leaving the bridge:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gnosis301
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It was probably something stupid like, "thou shalt not winnow with a fork."
 
