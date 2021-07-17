 Skip to content
(KFOR Oklahoma City)   It's touch and go for Doomsday plane   (kfor.com) divider line
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That looks like Air Force One
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Pretty snazzy for what amounts to a flying liquor cabinet
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I guess he needs a lift now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Birnone
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I can't help but wonder what's the point of that kind of plane. Let's say for the sake of argument a nuclear war broke out. The top people make it on the plane in time and it's in the air before it's too late. Meanwhile enough of the world is destroyed that fires, famines, lack of water, lack of transportation, and a lack of any kind of medical care is the new normal. Now what? Land and then...? In other words, what difference does it make if the President and those others survived or not?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: That looks like Air Force One


It's not Air Force One unless the President is on board.
 
