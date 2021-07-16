 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   Miami has apparently begun its inevitable and irreversible collapse. This is not a repeat of the Dan Marino era   (nbcnews.com) divider line
63
    More: Scary, Miami-Dade County, Florida, roof of a Miami-Dade apartment building, House, Florida, Doral, Florida, Surfside, Florida, Real estate, Miami  
•       •       •

SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Floriduh is just wet Texass
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ocean is coming for them so...
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
republicans are slumlords and they currently manage your state.

Don't be surprised by the outcome.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: republicans are slumlords and they currently manage your state.

Don't be surprised by the outcome.


They'd do something and make it all better but going after Cuba is more important.
 
Alex_Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Maybe closer than we think.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They didn't keep the laces out Dan, did they.
 
IamSporko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Miami
Youtube PoWlbERK6TI
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alex_Lee: [Fark user image 425x318]
Maybe closer than we think.


And nothing of value was lost
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are so MANY building a dare to gravity?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alex_Lee: Maybe closer than we think.


At least we'll still have Disney World.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean decades of excessive ground water extraction and lax building codes have consequences?

Huh.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Why are so MANY building a dare to gravity?


It's a three story building, champ.

But you may want to ask Manhattan why they think building skinny skyscrapers in a post 9/11 world is a good idea. They've put up a bunch.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geologically Florida is basically a great big sand spit.   Putting heavy things on it was probably a bad idea to begin with.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I want a cover of the song "Particle Man" as "Florida Man," and include not only these collapses but also the COVID denialism/suicide pact of MAGholes/etc.
 
VeeTHis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Miami-Dade County: The home of structurally deficient, deteriorating, and collapsing apartment buildings!

Alex_Lee: [Fark user image 425x318]
Maybe closer than we think.

I would be so damn happy if most of Florida flooded.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm thinking that Florida building inspectors, past and present, need to have their bank accounts and real estate transactions looked at. Maybe a state that gets hit with hurricanes on the regular, and is built on limestone that can dissolve, needs to have some government funded inspection program to have experts looking at things. Maybe have an income tax or something.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: Geologically Florida is basically a great big sand spit.   Putting heavy things on it was probably a bad idea to begin with.


Shrek wants to know why they've overdeveloped his swamp.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: Now I want a cover of the song "Particle Man" as "Florida Man," and include not only these collapses but also the COVID denialism/suicide pact of MAGholes/etc.


I want a cover of Gangster's Paradise as Republican's Paradise.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was obvious that since the liberal media figured out that they could hurt governor DeSantis by covering FL building collapses, that we'd be hearing about building collapses. That's why DeSantis refused to order a review of building inspections for older construction in the state. As long as no one plans to observe FL's buildings, these can exist in a perfectly acceptable state of both collapse and totally fine.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Floriduh is just wet Texass


Out in the wet Texas town of Miami
the roof caved in on an aging girl.
Night-time would find me in De Santis' office
He'd grown a mustache and would give it a twirl
Blacker than night were the eyes of the bosses,
Wicked and evil while casting a spell.
My love was deep for unregulated capitalism
no matter how many apartments just fell
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alex_Lee: [Fark user image 425x318]
Maybe closer than we think.


The only group that will seriously attempt to keep this from happening is Disney. Unless of course the park is located on the remaining islands.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Alex_Lee: [Fark user image 425x318]
Maybe closer than we think.

And nothing of value was lost


And we would gain some excellent fishing.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: waxbeans: Why are so MANY building a dare to gravity?

It's a three story building, champ.

But you may want to ask Manhattan why they think building skinny skyscrapers in a post 9/11 world is a good idea. They've put up a bunch.


Skinny skyscrapers Sara much harder to hit when flying at 300 mph.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the dolphins make subby cry?
 
zjoik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Rent Party: Geologically Florida is basically a great big sand spit.   Putting heavy things on it was probably a bad idea to begin with.

Shrek wants to know why they've overdeveloped his swamp.


Arthur dent wants to know why the road must go through his apartment
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Floriduh is just wet Texass


"What's the difference between taxes and Texas? Taxes keep your electrical grid running!"

/stolen from Twitter
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The important thing is, how can we blame windmills?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Alex_Lee: [Fark user image image 425x318]
Maybe closer than we think.


Man...can you imagine what those remaining islands will be worth?!!

/I'll buy one while it's still cheap and name it Otisburgh
 
Wobambo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My expectations of disaster and doom lately made me read the headline pretty damn literally. Just wild to think I may see the full scale evacuation of cities and entire parts of the country in my lifetime. Hope it's a "full" scale and certain segments of the population stay behind because it's not real lalala can't hear you! and drown.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

snowshovel: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: waxbeans: Why are so MANY building a dare to gravity?

It's a three story building, champ.

But you may want to ask Manhattan why they think building skinny skyscrapers in a post 9/11 world is a good idea. They've put up a bunch.

Skinny skyscrapers Sara much harder to hit when flying at 300 mph.


Shockingly, racism is not the reason.  Its unregulated capitalism.

These towers are not only the product of advances in construction technology - and a global surfeit of super-rich buyers - but a zoning policy that allows a developer to acquire unused airspace nearby, add it to their own lot, and erect a vast structure without any kind of public review process taking place.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: waxbeans: Why are so MANY building a dare to gravity?

It's a three story building, champ.

But you may want to ask Manhattan why they think building skinny skyscrapers in a post 9/11 world is a good idea. They've put up a bunch.


How many times have planes flown into Manhattan skyscrapers? You act like they're gnats.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: The only group that will seriously attempt to keep this from happening is Disney. Unless of course the park is located on the remaining islands.


Looking at the map on the Googles, Disney World is off to the right side of the remaining landmass - so it not only survives, it gains beach access.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I grew up in Madeira Beach FL in the seventies and early 80s, and watched them build up the entire strand from St Pete Beach to Clearwater Beach with high rises.

Every one of those things was constructed by a bunch of stoned, drunken beach bums one paycheck away from homelessness.  (I should know, I bought weed and beers from them on the regular.  On site.)

Between all of them, they had about 500 microf*cks to give about the quality of their work.

I am shocked, shocked I tell you, that these buildings are now falling down.
 
Adam64
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Geologically Florida is basically a great big sand spit.   Putting heavy things on it was probably a bad idea to begin with.


"When I first came here, this was all swamp. Everyone said I was daft to build a castle on a swamp, but I built in all the same, just to show them. It sank into the swamp. So I built a second one. That sank into the swamp. So I built a third. That burned down, fell over, then sank into the swamp. But the fourth one stayed up."
 
Snotnose
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Last week I started binge watching Burn Notice (mom loved that show, I watched it with her as she declined into that not-so-great second childhood.)   All I see now are the high rises built on iffy foundations.

And Fi's bra-less tits, can't forget those.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I said this in another thread yesterday:

The other day I heard "Miami 2017 (Seen the Lights Go Out on Broadway" by Billy Joel, and I couldn't help thinking, it looks like New York is having the last laugh.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Snotnose: Last week I started binge watching Burn Notice (mom loved that show, I watched it with her as she declined into that not-so-great second childhood.)   All I see now are the high rises built on iffy foundations.

And Fi's bra-less tits, can't forget those.


She was the best part of that show.
 
Fissile
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: I'm thinking that Florida building inspectors, past and present, need to have their bank accounts and real estate transactions looked at. Maybe a state that gets hit with hurricanes on the regular, and is built on limestone that can dissolve, needs to have some government funded inspection program to have experts looking at things. Maybe have an income tax or something.


What those Florida building inspectors are doing is mostly nice and legal.   Florida is one of those states that's currently all about unregulated capitalism.

I recall some years ago, in the aftermath of a hurricane that hit Florida, when some investigative journalists...remember when we had those?...went out to assess the damage.  They immediately noticed how the new construction was literally blown away, while old houses suffered little damage.  Actually, most of the damage to the old houses was from pieces of the new houses slamming into them.

The journos hired some construction engineers who explained why the new 'luxury' houses were blown to pieces.   It seems that the old houses were built under much stricter building codes.   The new houses were built pretty much under the code of 'Anything Goes'.   For example, the engineers pointed out how the new houses were sheathed in some 1/4 inch thick fiberboard type product that could easy be broken in half by just about anyone over the age of 12 using nothing but their bare hands.

Have no fears, the GOP induced atrocities will be blamed on Obama, Hillary and Dogless communism....and the lies will be believed by tens of millions.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: waxbeans: Why are so MANY building a dare to gravity?

It's a three story building, champ.

But you may want to ask Manhattan why they think building skinny skyscrapers in a post 9/11 world is a good idea. They've put up a bunch.

How many times have planes flown into Manhattan skyscrapers? You act like they're gnats.


At least three. How many times do you need?

Plus there's the fact to consider that there were fewer super tall structures in Manhattan when each of those incidents occurred. Building more sounds like asking for trouble.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bloobeary: The Irrelevant Gamer: The only group that will seriously attempt to keep this from happening is Disney. Unless of course the park is located on the remaining islands.

Looking at the map on the Googles, Disney World is off to the right side of the remaining landmass - so it not only survives, it gains beach access.


It's a setup for when Katrina Jr comes for a visit.
 
Alex_Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Alex_Lee: Maybe closer than we think.

At least we'll still have Disney World.


That's a comforting thought.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

labman: Snotnose: Last week I started binge watching Burn Notice (mom loved that show, I watched it with her as she declined into that not-so-great second childhood.)   All I see now are the high rises built on iffy foundations.

And Fi's bra-less tits, can't forget those.

She was the best part of that show.


Bruce Campbell wasn't bad. But yes, yes she was.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dbearup
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The article says, "The roof of a Miami-Dade apartment building partially collapsed Thursday, three weeks after the deadly partial collapse of Champlain Towers South...."
From the pic it's clear only part of the parapet wall and the roof attached to it fell off, so this wasn't a collapse and nobody got crushed. Why the sensationalism? Whose agenda is NBC News' Elisha Fieldstadt serving? Not her readers' best interests, that's clear.
 
VeeTHis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: waxbeans: Why are so MANY building a dare to gravity?

It's a three story building, champ.

But you may want to ask Manhattan why they think building skinny skyscrapers in a post 9/11 world is a good idea. They've put up a bunch.

Judging by the relatively small amount of planes that have flown into them, I'd say building skinny skyscrapers in Manhattan was a pretty good idea.

Also, what would the alternative be? Should they have deforested everything in a 200-mile radius from Manhattan to build the same amount of offices and residences all of the skyscrapers have combined and in turn create an urban hellscape instead?
 
Alex_Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Alex_Lee: [Fark user image 425x318]
Maybe closer than we think.

And nothing of value was lost


Survivors from the coasts will be moving inland which will make the interior less rednecky. ...so will the snakes.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: snowshovel: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: waxbeans: Why are so MANY building a dare to gravity?

It's a three story building, champ.

But you may want to ask Manhattan why they think building skinny skyscrapers in a post 9/11 world is a good idea. They've put up a bunch.

Skinny skyscrapers Sara much harder to hit when flying at 300 mph.

Shockingly, racism is not the reason.  Its unregulated capitalism.

These towers are not only the product of advances in construction technology - and a global surfeit of super-rich buyers - but a zoning policy that allows a developer to acquire unused airspace nearby, add it to their own lot, and erect a vast structure without any kind of public review process taking place.


*quizzical dog*
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

VeeTHis: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: waxbeans: Why are so MANY building a dare to gravity?

It's a three story building, champ.

But you may want to ask Manhattan why they think building skinny skyscrapers in a post 9/11 world is a good idea. They've put up a bunch.
Judging by the relatively small amount of planes that have flown into them, I'd say building skinny skyscrapers in Manhattan was a pretty good idea.

Also, what would the alternative be? Should they have deforested everything in a 200-mile radius from Manhattan to build the same amount of offices and residences all of the skyscrapers have combined and in turn create an urban hellscape instead?


How about just stop building?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: waxbeans: Why are so MANY building a dare to gravity?

It's a three story building, champ.

But you may want to ask Manhattan why they think building skinny skyscrapers in a post 9/11 world is a good idea. They've put up a bunch.

How many times have planes flown into Manhattan skyscrapers? You act like they're gnats.


Two other times:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1945_Em​p​ire_State_Building_B-25_crash
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2006_Ne​w​_York_City_plane_crash
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

VeeTHis: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: waxbeans: Why are so MANY building a dare to gravity?

It's a three story building, champ.

But you may want to ask Manhattan why they think building skinny skyscrapers in a post 9/11 world is a good idea. They've put up a bunch.
Judging by the relatively small amount of planes that have flown into them, I'd say building skinny skyscrapers in Manhattan was a pretty good idea.

Also, what would the alternative be? Should they have deforested everything in a 200-mile radius from Manhattan to build the same amount of offices and residences all of the skyscrapers have combined and in turn create an urban hellscape instead?


The urban hellscape you are describing is called "Los Angeles."
 
