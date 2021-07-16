 Skip to content
(CNN)   "Hey let's go for a walk." ... No Google Maps, I'm not going on any more walks with you   (cnn.com) divider line
13
13 Comments     (+0 »)
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If you rely on Google maps while hiking unknown terrain, you shouldn't be hiking unknown terrain to begin with.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: If you rely on Google maps while hiking unknown terrain, you shouldn't be hiking unknown terrain to begin with.


This. I'm sure you'll get some pushback on that statement though.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: If you rely on Google maps while hiking unknown terrain, you shouldn't be hiking unknown terrain to begin with.


But that's how you end up in the West Indies
 
hlehmann
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: If you rely on Google maps while hiking unknown terrain, you shouldn't be hiking unknown terrain to begin with.


This.  If you can't navigate in the wilderness with a printed topo map and a compass, you deserve to be devoured by wolves.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

waxbeans: pastramithemosterotic: If you rely on Google maps while hiking unknown terrain, you shouldn't be hiking unknown terrain to begin with.

But that's how you end up in the West Indies


That wrong left turn at Albuquerque doesn't help.
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is this hiking? Because this is all I can do.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Wings4Marie: Is this hiking? Because this is all I can do.
[Fark user image image 425x434]


Hey I don't appreciate people using my image
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's been doing this for years. It takes you as close in miles as you can get to the destination then draws a dotted line or arc to tell you you aren't there yet. The dotted line looks different from the routing over trails you get if you pick walking instead of driving.
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wings4Marie: Is this hiking? Because this is all I can do.
[Fark user image image 425x434]

Hey I don't appreciate people using my image


I paid you the royalties. You put the cash under your tits, remember?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: [Fark user image image 850x637]
[Fark user image image 710x400]
[Fark user image image 600x375]
[Fark user image image 850x637]
[Fark user image image 850x566]


Seems like this should be a class action lawsuit those places should be do some money
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How much you want to bet that Google maps t o s says they're not responsible for being incorrect because we no longer provide actual services we provide the appearance of a service
 
