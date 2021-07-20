 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Design You Trust)   Dan who's a deft hand with Photoshop sends these images each time his girlfriend texts, asking if the baby is okay   (designyoutrust.com) divider line
17
    More: Amusing, The Help, help of his camera, Book of Optics, American novels, few of these queries, daughter, Kenny, little bundle of joy  
•       •       •

1342 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jul 2021 at 5:35 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry Mods: Girlfriend not wife in the headline. Apologies.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
O.K., I LOL'd at this one:

e4p7c9i3.stackpathcdn.comView Full Size
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of these are truly mother farkin' twisted.

I salute him.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nice to see he is keeping up with his dadding.
Somehow this one strikes me as closest to his wife's fears:
e4p7c9i3.stackpathcdn.comView Full Size
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikalmd
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's funny ..
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This can't all be photoshops, I've done half of them with my kids!
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My god, I almost chortled. Slow down Fark, you're killing me.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That little bastard won't make it to their second birthday.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: This can't all be photoshops, I've done half of them with my kids!


I played "baby bowling" one time with my kids. The baby was the ball. Don't worry, he had a helmet on (and was laughing his ass off).
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Couple of pics of future Farkers.  -hic-
 
OddLlama
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I photoshop cats, and am just a cat dad. So now I know who I'd be if I had actual children.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That was pretty awesome!
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Welcome to Fark
e4p7c9i3.stackpathcdn.comView Full Size
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NeoCortex42: Welcome to Fark
[e4p7c9i3.stackpathcdn.com image 850x850]


I like how he has these tripels and even the proper glass for them, then added in the Jagermeister for extra lol value.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.