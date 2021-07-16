 Skip to content
 
(SFGate)   Coughing is now a confirmed robbery weapon. In related news, there's apparently still an open Walgreens in San Francisco   (sfgate.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guess Walgreens exists there.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I wasn't aware Walgreens were going out of business.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If that's all it takes to rob you, you deserve to be robbed.
 
JeffMD
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If they did this for 90 bucks in food, how much you want to fine them is irrelevant, they need help in other ways and you won't even see that money.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Twenty years in prison for shoplifting?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Burn it!
 
taintbaggins
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
ABOUT TIME!
I can't count the number of times I've been told to "turn my head and cough" only to discover my wallet missing.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dedmon: Twenty years in prison for shoplifting?



Shoplifting while brown
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Dedmon: Twenty years in prison for shoplifting?


Shoplifting while brown


Sure you don't wanna work Trump into it too, sparky?
 
Abox
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

JeffMD: If they did this for 90 bucks in food, how much you want to fine them is irrelevant, they need help in other ways and you won't even see that money.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Summoner101: I wasn't aware Walgreens were going out of business.


Didn't you hear, San Francisco is basically a Mad Max world with extra poop these days.

At least that's what Fox News told me.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We still have Walgreens here on the east coast. I got both my covid shots done at one.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: Mega Steve: Dedmon: Twenty years in prison for shoplifting?


Shoplifting while brown

Sure you don't wanna work Trump into it too, sparky?


DRINK!
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: KidKorporate: Mega Steve: Dedmon: Twenty years in prison for shoplifting?


Shoplifting while brown

Sure you don't wanna work Trump into it too, sparky?

DRINK!


Way ahead of ya.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Summoner101: I wasn't aware Walgreens were going out of business.


If I had to choose CVS or Walgreens only for the rest of my life I would probably pick CVS even though I may "like" Walgreens slightly better. I hate them both tbh.
 
Trevor Ray
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Summoner101: I wasn't aware Walgreens were going out of business.


There are only 9,000 or so, and... 10 in San Francisco.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: Mega Steve: Dedmon: Twenty years in prison for shoplifting?


Shoplifting while brown

Sure you don't wanna work Trump into it too, sparky?


No shiat, eh?
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Summoner101: I wasn't aware Walgreens were going out of business.


The 'crime is exploding' crowd was Very Concerned(TM) that the multi-billion dollor company may go under because a brown guy rode out of a store on a bicycle with a trash bag full of stolen merchandise.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Summoner101: I wasn't aware Walgreens were going out of business.

If I had to choose CVS or Walgreens only for the rest of my life I would probably pick CVS even though I may "like" Walgreens slightly better. I hate them both tbh.


Walgreens is cheaper and has a way better grocery selection imo.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

buzzcut73: Summoner101: I wasn't aware Walgreens were going out of business.

The 'crime is exploding' crowd was Very Concerned(TM) that the multi-billion dollor company may go under because a brown guy rode out of a store on a bicycle with a trash bag full of stolen merchandise.


Yeah, fark the idiots that work and shop there.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Barela was convicted of robbery affecting interstate commerce and faces a sentence of up to 20 years and $250,000 in fines.

You had a shiatty lawyer public defender and this reeks of, shiat, I don't know, law and order gone mad.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mrtraveler01: Summoner101: I wasn't aware Walgreens were going out of business.

Didn't you hear, San Francisco is basically a Mad Max world with extra poop these days.

At least that's what Fox News told me.


Thanks for your valuable Suburban Missouri knowledge. Meanwhile, here in the City:

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/wo​r​ld/americas/san-francisco-shoplifting-​walgreens-closing-b1852470.html
 
