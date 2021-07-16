 Skip to content
(AP News) Stone County prosecutor isn't ducking around (apnews.com)
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I just love our logic of they chose.
It doesn't matter if it's cigarettes. You should suffer if you kill ppl
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I just love our logic of they chose.
It doesn't matter if it's cigarettes. You should suffer if you kill ppl


I mean... do you disagree that such blatant cases of negligence should be crimes?
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Lets go out on a lake with a non sea worthy boat during a severe storm because thats what we do,
 
meanmutton
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Lets go out on a lake with a non sea worthy boat during a severe storm because thats what we do,


The customers aren't water folk. They don't know what is and isn't safe. The greedy crew who killed them knew better. They need to be held accountable.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Lets go out on a lake with a non sea worthy boat during a severe storm because thats what we do,


Weather advisories are for commies!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: waxbeans: I just love our logic of they chose.
It doesn't matter if it's cigarettes. You should suffer if you kill ppl

I mean... do you disagree that such blatant cases of negligence should be crimes?


Negligence should probably always be a crime.
That said we overuse prisons.
We really need to do house arrest for most crime.
Tickets for the rest.
And death for only the most severe heinous crimes
 
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The customers aren't water folk. They don't know what is and isn't safe. The greedy crew who killed them knew better. They need to be held accountable.

The customers aren't water folk. They don't know what is and isn't safe. The greedy crew who killed them knew better. They need to be held accountable.


Exactly
 
waxbeans
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Weather advisories are for commies!

Weather advisories are for commies!


Actually how would that play out you go to the captain and say hey is it safe for us to go out giving this warning and the captain will say something glib like you don't have to go if you don't want to go.

And that's the stupid farking world we live in and people like to feel sanctimonious about it
 
philodough
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


JFC.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The passengers never had much say in the matter, all legal and moral matters aside.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Tia Coleman...who lost her husband and three children: "I'm so hopeful that we are one major step closer to justice for all those that perished."

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt: "The victims deserve justice."


[InigoMontoya.jpg]
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Now, I'm not saying that going to Branson should be a death sentence, but I'm not saying it shouldn't.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The total of 63 felony charges were filed in Stone County against the captain, the general manager and the manager on duty the day of the accident for the Ride the Ducks attraction on Table Rock Lake near the tourist mecca of Branson, in southwestern Missouri.

Someone's fantasy of a quadrusome with Huey, Dewey, and Louie did not go according to plan.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've been looking into a line of thought about about the difference between what's acceptable safety in military equipment versus civilian. Military equipment can have a hair of acceptable risk in its basic operation because during operations people die. That's not an acceptable risk in civilian operations, thus you have to do better. This use of antique equipment from before the invention of safety should present to much of a liability to be taken as an insurance risk where they could still profit as a business.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
fark me... before I clicked on the link, I thought of coming in here to ridicule subby for being afraid to write "fark".

/ducks
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Should families sue golf course managers when golfers are struck by lightning?   When it happens, most people assume that they should have known better.
 
TheQuest35
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm not victim blaming I agree with the statements above about the people in the boat not having any reason not to trust the crew if the crew is willing to go out in that thing... My question is how long was the ride and when did the thunderstorm start? If it looked like it was going to storm before they went out why would anyone even want to go out in that?
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I'm not victim blaming I agree with the statements above about the people in the boat not having any reason not to trust the crew if the crew is willing to go out in that thing... My question is how long was the ride and when did the thunderstorm start? If it looked like it was going to storm before they went out why would anyone even want to go out in that?


When I used to live by the airport there was always weather that I questioned why people still flew in it

Humans are quite arrogant and anyone that knows better doesn't speak up
God forbid hurt commerce


Companies really don't like to cancel because of weather
Nothing's ever rescheduled everything's always rain or shine sucks to be you you lost out money
 
