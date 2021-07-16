 Skip to content
(WJLA Washington DC)   Mass shooting survivor to his convicted, would-be murderer: Check
    More: Interesting, Former Capital employee, Chess, US Chess Federation  
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Check, mate.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Check, mate.


He's not Australian though
 
MoleyRussell'sWart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll show him
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While he may be shooting us, we're playing four dimensional chess. Check and mate.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't have expected the Chess Federation to have much of a morals clause beyond frowning on making obnoxious noises during the opponent's turn or repeatedly touching pieces without moving them.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is chess, not Nam.  There are rules.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Check, mate.


Love the new pic...
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
King that dude, he knows how to really stick it to murderer.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I wouldn't have expected the Chess Federation to have much of a morals clause beyond frowning on making obnoxious noises during the opponent's turn or repeatedly touching pieces without moving them.


They didn't like Bobby Fischer's comments about 9/11.
So no, they don't care what their stars do, unless it might hurt their income.
 
brilett
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They should lower his chess rating to below novice. Start a new sub-idiot designation far below novice, just for him.
 
Man with the Red Eyes
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"I was gonna murder those people, but then I was like, damn, what if I lose my membership in the chess club?"
 
Lillya
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Police intercepted a letter he wrote to the federation in hopes of having chess materials sent to the detention center where he was confined.

Looks like he'll just have to use a tiny pickaxe to carve his own pieces
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

That'll show him


Well for an idiot like him it probably will drive him batshiat angry. The whole reason he shot up the place was because they reported on a domestic violence conviction and he tried to sue them and kept losing.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

groppet: MoleyRussell'sWart: That'll show him

Well for an idiot like him it probably will drive him batshiat angry. The whole reason he shot up the place was because they reported on a domestic violence conviction and he tried to sue them and kept losing.


In an alternative reality, he would be the frontrunner for the 2024 GQP nomination.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh cool, another Sinclair link that won't load in Firefox because of ridiculous numbers of third-party scripts.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

That'll show him



It very well might

FTA: The letter-writer says Ramos' plan was "to occupy his time incarcerated with chess - a game he values more than human life."
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The chess foundation should revoke his membership just because they know what would happen if he loses in one of their tournaments.
 
