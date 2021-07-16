 Skip to content
(WLBT Jackson)   New community garden sparks controversy   (wlbt.com) divider line
    More: News, Road, pothole, City of Jackson orange barrels, Fondren area of Jackson, middle of Tyrone Drive, impromptu new garden, bottom of the pothole, JACKSON  
posted to Main » on 16 Jul 2021 at 9:28 PM



alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's horrible, those tomatoes need to be trained.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It looks like there is a water leak in there too

/Notice how the water is clear and churning a bit
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: It looks like there is a water leak in there too

/Notice how the water is clear and churning a bit



that wasn't water.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sewage at the bottom? That will be a mighty tomato plant. Srsly
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you want sink holes?

Cuz this is how you get a sink hole.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's how land sharks gain entry to the ground level -- the Tomato Portal.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know I'm going to miss her. A tomato ate my sister.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There also appears to be sewage pooling in the bottom of the pothole.

That will be why tomatoes are growing there. The seeds pass through people undigested and the poop makes good fertiliser.

/It's why you'll find tomato plants growing along railways in the UK, where train toilets dump right on the tracks.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be a low-property-value area.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Must be a low-property-value area.


Or it will be soon.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: There also appears to be sewage pooling in the bottom of the pothole.

That will be why tomatoes are growing there. The seeds pass through people undigested and the poop makes good fertiliser.

/It's why you'll find tomato plants growing along railways in the UK, where train toilets dump right on the tracks.


Oh god. You telling me I have a serial random shiatter visiting my garden at night?
 
johndalek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmmmmm. Sewage!!
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: That's how land sharks gain entry to the ground level -- the Tomato Portal.


The dreaded Tomatenschlaghloch, as documented by Arne Saknussemm.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume a poor, Karen-free neighborhood.
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: tomatoes were once deemed poisonous for consumption.

That might be the case on what's feeding them.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A pothole in the middle of Tyrone Drive has remained untouched for so long, there are tomatoes growing inside of it."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


(#194) Tony Santoro's Guide to Illegal Tree-Planting
Youtube vvtqKMxZ95s
 
jclaggett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And so it begins.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When life gives you potholes, make sewage drenched potholmatoholes.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Must be a low-property-value area.


It's Mississippi
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LiberalConservative: iron de havilland: There also appears to be sewage pooling in the bottom of the pothole.

That will be why tomatoes are growing there. The seeds pass through people undigested and the poop makes good fertiliser.

/It's why you'll find tomato plants growing along railways in the UK, where train toilets dump right on the tracks.

Oh god. You telling me I have a serial random shiatter visiting my garden at night?


Sorry, I'll skip your garden for a while if you want.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hooray for low taxes!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Hooray for low taxes!


Actually wish it worked like that
 
phedex
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: [Fark user image 850x478]

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/vvtqKMxZ​95s?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


that dude is hilarious.  im going to enjoy watching his stuff!
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

phedex: SumoJeb: [Fark user image 850x478]

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/vvtqKMxZ​95s?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

that dude is hilarious.  im going to enjoy watching his stuff!


He is an absolute treasure. I can sit and watch hours of his videos.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

waxbeans: DarkSoulNoHope: Hooray for low taxes!

Actually wish it worked like that


You want more sinkholes not taken care of for so long that they grow tomatoes in your town too?
 
andyourdog2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I transplanted sweetfern in my unfilled pit and then called it in as marijuana .
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I was all like "why can't I eat the tomatoes?" Then I read something about pooled sewage and I was all like "let's just use those tomatoes for sauce."
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
More Tony, because more is better
Sensual Evenings with Great Basin Rattlesnakes
Youtube OlfZGZSQ8gk
 
Veloram
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You know what else grows as easily as tomatoes in a pothole?
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My cousin got married in Jackson Pothole, Wyoming.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: You know what else grows as easily as tomatoes in a pothole?


My distaste at the possibility of a pothole tomato salad?
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Shouldn't cannabis be more appropriate for a pot hole?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: You know what else grows as easily as tomatoes in a pothole?


Well, if it didn't, they wouldn't call it a "pot" hole.
 
FoopytheMoose
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Are those wine bottles sitting on the piping?
 
suze
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
OMG That's a riot! Lol

Obviously a 'No HOA' neighborhood.
 
Unrepentant Fool
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MissedThePoint: Fun fact: tomatoes were once deemed poisonous for consumption.

That might be the case on what's feeding them.


That was more due to tomatoes leeching lead from pewter plates, and less about them about being poo-matoes.

Still, it is a fun fact.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: LiberalConservative: iron de havilland: There also appears to be sewage pooling in the bottom of the pothole.

That will be why tomatoes are growing there. The seeds pass through people undigested and the poop makes good fertiliser.

/It's why you'll find tomato plants growing along railways in the UK, where train toilets dump right on the tracks.

Oh god. You telling me I have a serial random shiatter visiting my garden at night?

Sorry, I'll skip your garden for a while if you want.


Hmm. Would mean fewer tomatoes? Let's not be so hasty.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: You know what else grows as easily as tomatoes in a pothole?


Hitler?
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: You know what else grows as easily as tomatoes in a pothole?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
