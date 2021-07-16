 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   The catch-and-release plan for the January 6 insurrectionists is going about as well as expected   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ain't nothing gonna happen. If this was a black event, we would have hundreds of life sentences, by now, with no possibility of parole, and an estimated 1000 more to come.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's about six months and a week or so past the time to stop treating these assholes with kid gloves. They participated in violent insurrection. They're national security threats. None of them should see the outside of a cell until after their trials and sentences.

Of course, the people who led them should perhaps be held accountable at some point as well...but again, kid gloves.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If I no showed for a court hearing for just about any crime, I would be hunted down like a dog, thrown in jail, and denied bail. People who committed insurrection against the federal government and no show for their hearings should get the same treatment.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I figure letting some of these assholes out on bail and keeping an eye on them is a good way to catch more assholes.

That, or we just suck.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Maybe stop giving them slaps on the wrist and releasing them.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dafatone: I figure letting some of these assholes out on bail and keeping an eye on them is a good way to catch more assholes.

That, or we just suck.


Why not both?
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Serious Black: If I no showed for a court hearing for just about any crime, I would be hunted down like a dog, thrown in jail, and denied bail. People who committed insurrection against the federal government and no show for their hearings should get the same treatment.


I'd be okay with them receiving worse treatment, tbh.
 
Dbearup
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Serious Black: If I no showed for a court hearing for just about any crime, I would be hunted down like a dog, thrown in jail, and denied bail. People who committed insurrection against the federal government and no show for their hearings should get the same treatment.


They shouldn't even be given the option of showing up for their hearings. People are denied bail all the time for less heinous offences than trying to overthrow our government.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Dafatone: I figure letting some of these assholes out on bail and keeping an eye on them is a good way to catch more assholes.

That, or we just suck.


If the past few years have taught me anything, it's that there's really no such thing as clever plans with the US Government, just regular, boring incompetence.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Dafatone: I figure letting some of these assholes out on bail and keeping an eye on them is a good way to catch more assholes.

That, or we just suck.


Yea.  One of those.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Walker: Maybe stop giving them slaps on the wrist and releasing them.


and doing nothing when they fail to show up the week before, this was the 2nd time....
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you Release the Quacken.
 
illegal
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Catch and release is a lib thing.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Uh, he's most likely going to be caught and face even harsher penalties for trying to skip out, so meh.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Cop:You're under arrest.
Insurrectionist:What for?
Cop:Carrying a distinctive orange board.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Walker: Maybe stop giving them slaps on the wrist and releasing them.


It's called pretrial release. You see, we give people trials before punishing them. They're not getting a "slap on the wrist" and then released, they're getting released until convicted of a crime.
 
illegal
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Cop:You're under arrest.
Insurrectionist:What for?
Cop:Carrying a distinctive orange board.


Cop: rat a tat a tat tat     problem solved.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The ones that didn't hurt anybody or break anything are being charged with low level, trespassing-level crimes that don't typically warrant remand.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hang. Them. All.
 
profdc9
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I guess now orange is the new white.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Ain't nothing gonna happen. If this was a black event, we would have hundreds of life sentences, by now, with no possibility of parole, and an estimated 1000 more to come.


There wouldn't have been any sentences since the National Guard would've shown up to mow down anyone in the area.
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Cop:You're under arrest.
Insurrectionist:What for?
Cop:Carrying a distinctive orange board.


* while committing treason and sedition by participating in a terrorist attack on the seat of government in an attempt to violently overthrow that same government.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Ain't nothing gonna happen. If this was a black event, we would have hundreds of life sentences, by now, with no possibility of parole, and an estimated 1000 more to come.


You're so cynical. You're also correct.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dbearup: Serious Black: If I no showed for a court hearing for just about any crime, I would be hunted down like a dog, thrown in jail, and denied bail. People who committed insurrection against the federal government and no show for their hearings should get the same treatment.

They shouldn't even be given the option of showing up for their hearings. People are denied bail all the time for less heinous offences than trying to overthrow our government.


I completely agree, but the cat is out of the bag on throwing them all in jail until their cases are decided since most of them were already offered bail.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Geotpf: The ones that didn't (have an opportunity to) hurt anybody or break anything are being charged with low level, trespassing-level crimes that don't typically warrant remand.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Walker: Maybe stop giving them slaps on the wrist and releasing them.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Lambskincoat: Ain't nothing gonna happen. If this was a black event, we would have hundreds of life sentences, by now, with no possibility of parole, and an estimated 1000 more to come.

You're so cynical. You're also correct.


I keep being reminded of the Mueller Report.

Can't think why...
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Uh, he's most likely going to be caught and face even harsher penalties for trying to skip out, so meh.


I was in a detention center waiting room when I saw a young woman, there to bond her brother out, arrested on a bench warrant.

Do Not Pass Go.
Go Directly to Jail.

and, my, wasn't she surprised!

These are not smart people.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Subby, there's also TNR.

Trap, Neuter, Release.  And although it's more of a Caterday topic, the castration/spay works very well in keeping the feral colony quiet and very productive.  The only noises are warnings that a breeding outsider is trying to enter the community.    It's  either run off or it's also trapped, neutered, and released to become a good, quiet, and charming member of a calm group.   There are no new litters of cats, no overcrowding, no 3 am whining "in heat," the cats live longer, and stay healthier.

These benefits all go away with an ill timed early release.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Serious Black: If I no showed for a court hearing for just about any crime, I would be hunted down like a dog, thrown in jail, and denied bail. People who committed insurrection against the federal government and no show for their hearings should get the same treatment.


No, you really wouldn't.  A sheriff might knock on your door, but unless you're accused of murder, they'll just wait until you drive by a cop and the plate reader shows you have a warrant.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Lambskincoat: Ain't nothing gonna happen. If this was a black event, we would have hundreds of life sentences, by now, with no possibility of parole, and an estimated 1000 more to come.

There wouldn't have been any sentences since the National Guard would've shown up to mow down anyone in the area.


Just like they did at all those George Floyd riots?
 
illegal
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Cyclometh: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Cop:You're under arrest.
Insurrectionist:What for?
Cop:Carrying a distinctive orange board.

* while committing treason and sedition by participating in a terrorist attack on the seat of government in an attempt to violently overthrow that same government.


By a dictionary.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
illegal
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: UltimaCS: Lambskincoat: Ain't nothing gonna happen. If this was a black event, we would have hundreds of life sentences, by now, with no possibility of parole, and an estimated 1000 more to come.

There wouldn't have been any sentences since the National Guard would've shown up to mow down anyone in the area.

Just like they did at all those George Floyd riots?


If they started shooting long ago we wouldn't have riots.
 
The Duck of Death
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I hear there are some nice facilities near our southern border where we could house them.

I was also thinking that we could do like we did with the Native Americans and give them their own little nations where they can keep their crazy to themselves.  Idiot reservations, if you will.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Cyclometh: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Cop:You're under arrest.
Insurrectionist:What for?
Cop:Carrying a distinctive orange board.

* while committing treason and sedition by participating in a terrorist attack on the seat of government in an attempt to violently overthrow that same government.


Yes, therein lies the joke.  You see, he did very bad things that warrant mentioning.  However, the tweet instead seems to be focusing on....
Oh, never mind.
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm actually ok with the way this is currently playing out as some of these idiots are going to be like this guy and just make their lives even worse.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dbearup: They shouldn't even be given the option of showing up for their hearings. People are denied bail all the time for less heinous offences than trying to overthrow our government.


Uh, citation please? People are generally granted bail unless there is a compelling reason to believe they would either commit another crime or attempt to flee. As I believe they generally should be. Pretrial custody is essentially punishing someone without due process. I think most people here would agree that it's a travesty people are held in jail for being unable to pay bail, I'm not sure why so many are fine with people's rights being taken away in this case.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dbearup: They shouldn't even be given the option of showing up for their hearings. People are denied bail all the time for less heinous offences than trying to overthrow our government.


Bail is a function of your flight risk and risk to society as a whole.

It is really just a way to punish poor people prior to trial, but hey, no one cares about the poors, anyway.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Uh, he's most likely going to be caught and face even harsher penalties for trying to skip out, so meh.


Yeah, if you want more trouble for these guys he just earned himself some, so be happy. Making a federal marshal come get you because you're too stupid to make your court date is an idiot move. He's also now created a material justification for holding him until trial.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 850x1214]


The traitors brought their own doormen.

How polite!
 
Geotpf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Duck of Death: I hear there are some nice facilities near our southern border where we could house them.

I was also thinking that we could do like we did with the Native Americans and give them their own little nations where they can keep their crazy to themselves.  Idiot reservations, if you will.


Nah, they would eventually become states and get two Senators.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Duck of Death: I hear there are some nice facilities near our southern border where we could house them.

I was also thinking that we could do like we did with the Native Americans and give them their own little nations where they can keep their crazy to themselves.  Idiot reservations, if you will.


I'm not sure that reads quite the way you may have intended.
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

illegal: Magnanimous_J: UltimaCS: Lambskincoat: Ain't nothing gonna happen. If this was a black event, we would have hundreds of life sentences, by now, with no possibility of parole, and an estimated 1000 more to come.

There wouldn't have been any sentences since the National Guard would've shown up to mow down anyone in the area.

Just like they did at all those George Floyd riots?

If they started shooting long ago we wouldn't have riots.


Absolutely. Derek Chauvin should have been shot at about the two minute mark.
 
illegal
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

One Size Fits Some: illegal: Magnanimous_J: UltimaCS: Lambskincoat: Ain't nothing gonna happen. If this was a black event, we would have hundreds of life sentences, by now, with no possibility of parole, and an estimated 1000 more to come.

There wouldn't have been any sentences since the National Guard would've shown up to mow down anyone in the area.

Just like they did at all those George Floyd riots?

If they started shooting long ago we wouldn't have riots.

Absolutely. Derek Chauvin should have been shot at about the two minute mark.


Yes. But this topic is about domestic terrorists rioting. Try and keep up.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: UltimaCS: Lambskincoat: Ain't nothing gonna happen. If this was a black event, we would have hundreds of life sentences, by now, with no possibility of parole, and an estimated 1000 more to come.

There wouldn't have been any sentences since the National Guard would've shown up to mow down anyone in the area.

Just like they did at all those George Floyd riots?


The cops were more than happy to beat and teargas the peaceful protesters, then magically disappear at nightfall so they can paint a looting narrative.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He doesn't recognize your authority, right up until he gets tasered. Hopefully. LOL
 
