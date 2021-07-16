 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFAA Fort Worth)   A pox be upon ye, Dallas. A monkeypox, to be precise   (wfaa.com) divider line
17
    More: Sick, Epidemiology, Infection, DALLAS COUNTY, rare disease, Infectious disease, health officials, close contacts, Face masks  
•       •       •

507 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jul 2021 at 9:48 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The problem will be getting the monkeys to wear their masks.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We're in the midst of a deadly, world-wide pandemic. What do you do?

"I'm travelling to Nigeria!"
 
baorao
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
and so it begins.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Specifically monkeypox. To be precise, more monkeypox must be produced with a degree of accuracy, such that one monkeypox may be replaced by another in kind, and without fettling.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Nigeria.  Probably picked it up at the palace.  Probably got it from the Prince.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Are you immune if you had marmoset pox as a child or can this cause a flare up of monkey shingles?
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Farking Texas, man. Can we just extend the wall around them?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Damn it.  I had giant radioactive spiders on my apocalypse bingo card.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Totally fine; it's just competing with COVID and eventually the market will sort it out.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Texas tag

We need one
 
anfrind
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Don't worry, Texas Republicans will find a way to kill millions of people with it.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.