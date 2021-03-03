 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFAA Fort Worth)   So maybe if this asshole sold one of his guns and bought a lawnmower, or paid a kid down the street to mow, he wouldn't be in this situation right now   (wfaa.com) divider line
35
    More: Dumbass, Fort Worth officers, person shot, University of Virginia, Fort Worth, Texas, FORT, police officers, code compliance officials, home  
•       •       •

715 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jul 2021 at 5:50 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
An armed society is a polite society.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sure, Subby, but what will he do when the grass grows back? Sell another gun? Pretty soon, he'll have no guns left, then that's when they'll get him!
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Betty White
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What city still has money left for grounds crews?
 
valenumr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is the grass okay?
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
SWAT units responded to the home, where the suspect had barricaded inside. The person was in custody as of 2:45 p.m.

I hope that damage the SWAT team did to his house was substantial.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I get to use this 2 days in a row, LOL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=​D3U55u​sfJK8
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Get Off My Lawn....ACTIVATE!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
......and maybe with a little practice, I could whistle the 1812 Overture out of my ass.

\silly headline is silly
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Congratulations, you just upended your life over literally nothing.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: What city still has money left for grounds crews?


In these circumstances, the homeowner is sent a bill.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
At least he didn't burn down his house with himself inside and a few others after threatening the local code enforcement officer with a gun.

Which is what happened up my way several weeks ago.  (well... not yet anyway)
 
Geotpf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Cafe Threads: What city still has money left for grounds crews?

In these circumstances, the homeowner is sent a bill.


Well, I mean, circumstances where the lawnmower guy didn't get shot at, but you get my point...
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wait, what website am i on. This is fark, right? I thought we hated HOA's and being required to do basic upkeep on your property and were waiting for our hero to rise up?

I'd contribute further, but i have a trebuchet i want to build in my back yard, and the west wall of my house is only halfway painted in the cheapest neon green i could find.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: What city still has money left for grounds crews?


Parks, Streets, or Utilities do that stuff.  And then the cost it tacked on to the next water bill.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A simple manual push-reel mower is just $100, and doesn't require gas or electricity.  A $100 purchase could have prevented a felony.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
There are a lot of hills to die on.
And then, there's the sod on top...
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Next time on 
FESCUE 911
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: What city still has money left for grounds crews?


Oh quite a few.

It's a municipal department that is often cost neutral when it comes to budget negotiations.
If, as is common, the muni cuts grass and fines and bills the owner, the muni comes out ahead.

Unless, of course, there is gun fire involved and the cops come out and there is paperwork.
At which point it's far less cost effective.

(I could kill a bottle and some hours sitting in the sun telling small town tales of code enforcement fights.
Our favorite, that went on for two years, condenses down to one line: "and, so, Bamboo is a grass")
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Wait, what website am i on. This is fark, right? I thought we hated HOA's and being required to do basic upkeep on your property and were waiting for our hero to rise up?

I'd contribute further, but i have a trebuchet i want to build in my back yard, and the west wall of my house is only halfway painted in the cheapest neon green i could find.


Very stronk post.  Much edge.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Wait, what website am i on. This is fark, right? I thought we hated HOA's and being required to do basic upkeep on your property and were waiting for our hero to rise up?

I'd contribute further, but i have a trebuchet i want to build in my back yard, and the west wall of my house is only halfway painted in the cheapest neon green i could find.

theknow.denverpost.comView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Remember back when we though it was a good thing that all the deplorables were emboldened because they'd "out" themselves and be ostracized from society? We were so naive.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
But how many dishes were in his sink?  Huh?  Did he leave wet laundry in the washer overnight?  F*cking National Guard better turn him into bloody Swiss cheese.
 
valenumr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: But how many dishes were in his sink?  Huh?  Did he leave wet laundry in the washer overnight?  F*cking National Guard better turn him into bloody Swiss cheese.


You just reminded me... I need to flip the laundry and unload the dishwasher before the wife gets home. Thanks!
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: SWAT units responded to the home, where the suspect had barricaded inside. The person was in custody as of 2:45 p.m.

I hope that damage the SWAT team did to his house was substantial.


Odds are good their house was in a nice neighborhood, and therefore the police used kid-gloves
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

valenumr: Nana's Vibrator: But how many dishes were in his sink?  Huh?  Did he leave wet laundry in the washer overnight?  F*cking National Guard better turn him into bloody Swiss cheese.

You just reminded me... I need to flip the laundry and unload the dishwasher before the wife gets home. Thanks!


Takes but a minute and saves countless lives
 
ifky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What can you do. You try to buy a lawn mower at the pawn shop, but then a bunch of thugs try to rob the place so you grab the shotgun instead. Once you get the taste for human blood you forget about mowing your lawn

Hobo with a Shotgun - Pawn Shop Scene
Youtube 4H8pjxGH0P0
 
Rob4127
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Not a repeat from March: Kern Place 'hoarder' who allegedly shot at city workers jailed on $250,000 bond - KVIA
 
Begoggle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Shooting cops? He sounds like a Blue Lives Matter type.  I bet All Lives Matter too.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

parasol: Cafe Threads: What city still has money left for grounds crews?

Oh quite a few.

It's a municipal department that is often cost neutral when it comes to budget negotiations.
If, as is common, the muni cuts grass and fines and bills the owner, the muni comes out ahead.

Unless, of course, there is gun fire involved and the cops come out and there is paperwork.
At which point it's far less cost effective.

(I could kill a bottle and some hours sitting in the sun telling small town tales of code enforcement fights.
Our favorite, that went on for two years, condenses down to one line: "and, so, Bamboo is a grass")


Would enjoy hearing a couple for a laugh.
And the response to your last sentence should have been "Well, mow your bamboo then!"
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
More satisfying to either comply and do the worst lawnmowing job imaginable, i.e. hand-held clippers, weedeater, grass whip  or knuckle under and start mowing it at daybreak with a loud lawnmower, and do it in ten-minute increments with ten minute breaks.
 
illegal
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Gobinamit! The Nazis are mowing my yard!
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Regardless of color or politics or socioeconomic considerations, can we agree that firing a gun at someone cutting your grass in Summer is just really rude?

I don't care if you are inside, sweat glued to your faux leather recliner, drapes drawn, dirty laundry piled on the floor, kitchen trash growing fragrant.....if someone is cutting your grass, let 'em and work the rest out later.
 
illegal
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Can we have a real shooting yet?
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nana's Vibrator: valenumr: Nana's Vibrator: But how many dishes were in his sink?  Huh?  Did he leave wet laundry in the washer overnight?  F*cking National Guard better turn him into bloody Swiss cheese.

You just reminded me... I need to flip the laundry and unload the dishwasher before the wife gets home. Thanks!

Takes but a minute and saves countless lives


Well, at least one.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.