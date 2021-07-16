 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Chicago Trib)   Chicago's lesbians are evolving. Oh, wait a minute, just the bars are evolving. Apparently no genetic changes to the lesbians themselves or evidence of any new superlesbians   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
53
    More: Interesting, LGBT, Transgender, lesbian bar scene, Homosexuality, cocktail bar Nobody's Darling, Sexual orientation, lesbian bar, queer spaces  
•       •       •

763 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jul 2021 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Evolving Lesbian is my Katy Perry cover band name.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Super Lesbian is my Joan Jett cover band name
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Oooooo, superlesbians!
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What? LESBIAN is evolving!

Congratulations!  Your LESBIAN evolved into SUPERLES.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, I know!  This lesbian bar has no fire exit!  Enjoy your deathtrap, ladies!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, this isn't the Lebanese cuisine I ordered.

/on second thought, nevermind
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clambake, the opposite of a sausage party.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're finally getting fire exits?
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family Guy - Mega Lesbians
Youtube gWl8BpSz8jA
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MegaLesbian Family Guy
Youtube VA6qq01qG_U
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: [Fark user image 425x318]


Jake Havechek: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/gWl8BpSz​8jA]


disaster bastard: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/VA6qq01q​G_U]


Ohh!  A Trifecta!
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno. That one in the pic evolved a beard. That's a superpower.
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: 7th Son of a 7th Son: [Fark user image 425x318]

Jake Havechek: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/gWl8BpSz​8jA]

disaster bastard: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/VA6qq01q​G_U]

Ohh!  A Trifecta!


Man, I can't wait for the badge that comes out of this.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years of research, down the drain!
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
came for fire exits, leaving satisfied
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Superlesbians is the name of my post-Load Metallica cover band.
 
bit-head69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I evolve into a lesbian?
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: 7th Son of a 7th Son: [Fark user image 425x318]

Jake Havechek: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/gWl8BpSz​8jA]

disaster bastard: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/VA6qq01q​G_U]

Ohh!  A Trifecta!


It's a three-way split!
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd say Jane Lynch, Kate McKinnon, or Jodi Foster would be superlesbians

/entertainment division
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I... I think I may have a new fetish now....
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
maybe they could redecorate...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VOCSL5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Superlesbians:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for them. Everyone should evolve at some point.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I for one welcome our new superlesbian overlords!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what the most-highly evolved lesbian looks like.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we hope for Lesbotron?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Supra Lesbians is the name of my all-girl drifting team.

/no stick shifts
//slush box only
///slashies
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dwedit: Wait, I know!  This lesbian bar has no fire exit!  Enjoy your deathtrap, ladies!


Don't worry, they'll still get out lickity split.
 
Myria
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: What? LESBIAN is evolving!

Congratulations!  Your LESBIAN evolved into SUPERLES.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VOCSL5: Superlesbians:

[Fark user image image 425x665]


You mean cousins, right?

Localizations would not lie to me, would they?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdrienVeidt: Snort: 7th Son of a 7th Son: [Fark user image 425x318]

Jake Havechek: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/gWl8BpSz​8jA]

disaster bastard: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/VA6qq01q​G_U]

Ohh!  A Trifecta!

Man, I can't wait for the badge that comes out of this.


The rare triple tiny fist! I hear lesbians are really into that.
 
zjoik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Evolving Lesbian is my Katy Perry cover band name.


Superlesbians is the name of my L7 cover band
 
VOCSL5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: VOCSL5: Superlesbians:

[Fark user image image 425x665]

You mean cousins, right?

Localizations would not lie to me, would they?


Indeed they would neighbor! ;)

/love the pair in either versions of anime, but the original is what I like best.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VOCSL5: Superlesbians:

[Fark user image image 425x665]


I love how prudish american censors decided to make them "cousins" and the result was readers of the english version just thought they were incestuous lesbians instead of regular space lesbians.
 
the_colors [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldn't read the article, but i assume Nobody's Darling was featured? I was just there last night. Great atmosphere, great cocktails, chill & attractive crowd. Love having places like this in my neighborhood.

/obligatory Fark lesbian jokes go here
//U-Haul, Subaru, etc
///three for luck
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lesbian Superior is the name of my 23rd favorite sex position.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Things have changed a bit over the years in certain community. Guys would show up at as lesbian bar expecting the patrons were up for a threesome. A fight would break out and, when cops showed up, it was the regulars who'd be hauled off. Most (that might be optimistic) major metropolitan areas are a touch more egalitarian.
 
ifky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

the_colors: Couldn't read the article, but i assume Nobody's Darling was featured? I was just there last night. Great atmosphere, great cocktails, chill & attractive crowd. Love having places like this in my neighborhood.

/obligatory Fark lesbian jokes go here
//U-Haul, Subaru, etc
///three for luck


Two points for you!

The gist of the article was that LGBTQ bars were becoming less segregated, and that's just fine with me.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: [Fark user image 425x318]


Jake Havechek: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/gWl8BpSz​8jA]


disaster bastard: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/VA6qq01q​G_U]


A lesbian 4x3.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Lesbians is French for "the beans"
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: This is what the most-highly evolved lesbian looks like.
[Fark user image image 425x283]


Exactly like the rest of them?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: Lesbians is French for "the beans"


as in "flicke-vous les biens, s'il vous plait
 
ababyatemydingo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So these bars contain a CONSENSUS of lesbians.

Yes, consensus is the collective noun for lesbians.

It's also a GAGGLE of gays...

a BEVY of bisexuals...

an AERIE of transgenders...

a COVEY of Queers...

And do you know what collective noun is for LGBTQs?

A PRIDE!
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Lesbians evolve very slowly given their rate of reproduction.
 
valenumr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Snort: 7th Son of a 7th Son: [Fark user image 425x318]

Jake Havechek: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/gWl8BpSz​8jA]

disaster bastard: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/VA6qq01q​G_U]

Ohh!  A Trifecta!


Is that a lesbian three-way?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Article fails without mention of Lizard's Liquid Lounge
 
Krieghund
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

the_colors: obligatory Fark lesbian jokes...three for luck


heh
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.