(Mediaite)   Fox News' Lawrence Jones: "What's the use of getting the Covid vaccine?" Steve Doocy: "You won't die from it"   (mediaite.com) divider line
35
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn that's hilarious when one Fox News anchor just roasts him instead of following the script.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dayum
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The deuce said that?

Shiat happens, I guess.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So My friends who are giving the vaccine tell me interesting stories about parents coming in the same time with their kids so they can all get the vaccine together and how the whining can be really embarassing for the kids


I would really like to know how much of the anti-Covid vaccine is just people afraid of needles
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The horses are out of the barn?  Quick close the door!
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Dated Simpsons reference that the kids won't understand? Yes.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Spoiler: Both Lawrence Jones and Steve Doocy have gotten the COVID vaccine.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fox News behind the scenes:

"How can we promote getting vaccinated to our core audience when we've been wildly unstable about that messaging for 6 months?"

"Find a black guy who will say some crazy stuff about not getting vaccinated to argue against, and our audience will immediately be on the vaccination side?"

"Brilliant!"
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
As a white man I feel good seeing a black dude also saying idiotic things.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

spongeboob: So My friends who are giving the vaccine tell me interesting stories about parents coming in the same time with their kids so they can all get the vaccine together and how the whining can be really embarassing for the kids


I would really like to know how much of the anti-Covid vaccine is just people afraid of needles


I farking HATE needles. I'm terrified of them. I hate, hate, hate getting shots. It was absolutely stressful for me leading up to getting my first shot - and when the time came, I looked the other way, an Air Force medic pinched my arm and then it was all done. Was by far the easiest, least painful shot I've ever gotten. Second shot was a bit of anxiety but again, just look away and you barely feel it and it's over quickly.
 
roc6783
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dletter: Fox News behind the scenes:

"How can we promote getting vaccinated to our core audience when we've been wildly unstable about that messaging for 6 months?"

"Find a black guy who will say some crazy stuff about not getting vaccinated to argue against, and our audience will immediately be on the vaccination side?"

"Brilliant!"


I absolutely hate how likely that is.
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dothemath: As a white man I feel good seeing a black dude also saying idiotic things.


This may be news to you, but the color of one's skin does not dictate their level of intelligence.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This whole exchange reads like this is the first time some of them are hearing about COVID. "Oh, there's a disease? And it's killing people? Wow, they should do something about. What's that? There's a vaccine? Oh, interesting. What does it do?" It should be physically painful to play this stupid.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dletter: Fox News behind the scenes:

"How can we promote getting vaccinated to our core audience when we've been wildly unstable about that messaging for 6 months?"

"Find a black guy who will say some crazy stuff about not getting vaccinated to argue against, and our audience will immediately be on the vaccination side?"

"Brilliant!"


Leveraging racism to try to get more people vaccinated? I mean... good, I guess? Sure, there's a pandemic going on now but once we get everyone vaccinated, can we move onto trying to make racists not racist next?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The real question is why not get vaccinated? It's free and might save your life.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dletter: Fox News behind the scenes:

"How can we promote getting vaccinated to our core audience when we've been wildly unstable about that messaging for 6 months?"

"Find a black guy who will say some crazy stuff about not getting vaccinated to argue against, and our audience will immediately be on the vaccination side?"

"Brilliant!"


Oh, you mean like VP Camel-toe Harris, who last year told people NOT to get the vaccine because Trump was in a lab brewing up his own potion?
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm getting routinely told around my address that the vaccine is killing more people than the virus did. And the mRNA has way too many unknown side effects and I'll regret getting vaccinated.

Correct me if I'm wrong, but isn't an mRNA vaccine just a facsimile of the virus, like a bear skin rug instead of a farking BEAR!?
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

meanmutton: spongeboob: So My friends who are giving the vaccine tell me interesting stories about parents coming in the same time with their kids so they can all get the vaccine together and how the whining can be really embarassing for the kids


I would really like to know how much of the anti-Covid vaccine is just people afraid of needles

I farking HATE needles. I'm terrified of them. I hate, hate, hate getting shots. It was absolutely stressful for me leading up to getting my first shot - and when the time came, I looked the other way, an Air Force medic pinched my arm and then it was all done. Was by far the easiest, least painful shot I've ever gotten. Second shot was a bit of anxiety but again, just look away and you barely feel it and it's over quickly.


Yeah, the flu shot is worse.
The first one I was barely aware anything happened.  The second one stung for about half a second.
 
1funguy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hey, how did they find out about that? I thought this was going to be a secret as liberals had... So all those damn conservatives would die off of coronavirus! Now they know our secret plan and they're going to get the vaccinations too!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dothemath: As a white man I feel good seeing a black dude also saying idiotic things.


well, at least you did not say a smart white man.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's going to be an amusing history chapter in a 100 years or so;

"Why are there no racists or Nazis in America, daddy?"

"Because they chose to die through following the ignorance and bigotry of an obese narcissist, son"

"I don't understand?
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Maybe they realize that the majority of people getting it and dying are from their base/audience.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Bill Gates chip is worth the whole ordeal of rolling up your sleeve. You get an automatic 10% on Windows 11.  Just wave the arm you got the second shot in at the monitor and Bill Gates will appear on screen.  Once your identity is recorded in the BEAST computer system, 10% will be rebated to you.  I was at the football game last week and my friend's wife, brother in law's garbage man's chiropractor's brother was there and showed me the check!   Easiest money I made since his email tracking software test payout.
 
thesloppy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
spongeboob:

I would really like to know how much of the anti-Covid vaccine is just people afraid of needles

Similarly, I'm convinced most anti-vaxxers are simply sociopaths looking for literally any excuse to take their kids to the doctor one less time.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What a Doocy move.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ajgeek: I'm getting routinely told around my address that the vaccine is killing more people than the virus did. And the mRNA has way too many unknown side effects and I'll regret getting vaccinated.

Correct me if I'm wrong, but isn't an mRNA vaccine just a facsimile of the virus, like a bear skin rug instead of a farking BEAR!?


It's really just, say, code, or a set of blueprints, for your body. They tell your body/cells what to do when it encounters this virus.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

spongeboob: So My friends who are giving the vaccine tell me interesting stories about parents coming in the same time with their kids so they can all get the vaccine together and how the whining can be really embarassing for the kids


I would really like to know how much of the anti-Covid vaccine is just people afraid of needles


Pretty sure that's why my jackass brother and his wife did not get vaccinated.  They had used the bullshiat "a friend of a friend of a friend of a friend dies from a vaccine reaction" excuse but nobody believes that.
Made it quite simple that they may not see my kids under any circumstance if they are not vaccinated.  Two days later SIL dragged my brother to get shot 1.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Of all the things I'm worried about, the vaccine is WAY down on the list. Ahead of it: getting COVID and wheezing my way to a premature death, and getting killed driving to and from the vaccination site.

Very disappointing to see so many Americans not able to grasp the concept of vaccines offering protection from disease.  And then there's the whole "inability to compare and evaluate risks" thing:

Risk of any exposure * level of exposure * odds that the outcome will be bad

Your actions can affect each term in the above equation. Why wouldn't you make that effort?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: dletter: Fox News behind the scenes:

"How can we promote getting vaccinated to our core audience when we've been wildly unstable about that messaging for 6 months?"

"Find a black guy who will say some crazy stuff about not getting vaccinated to argue against, and our audience will immediately be on the vaccination side?"

"Brilliant!"

Oh, you mean like VP Camel-toe Harris, who last year told people NOT to get the vaccine because Trump was in a lab brewing up his own potion?


Hey!
If you have drugs that good you have to share.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: VP Camel-toe Harris


I've been getting it wrong this whole time?  I thought it was Knee-Pad Harris...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's funny how these days it seems to be mostly conservatives who die of COVID, really makes you wonder if this is a liberal plot.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The Bill Gates chip is worth the whole ordeal of rolling up your sleeve. You get an automatic 10% on Windows 11.  Just wave the arm you got the second shot in at the monitor and Bill Gates will appear on screen.  Once your identity is recorded in the BEAST computer system, 10% will be rebated to you.  I was at the football game last week and my friend's wife, brother in law's garbage man's chiropractor's brother was there and showed me the check!   Easiest money I made since his email tracking software test payout.


Plus, getting my first shot in one arm and my second shot in the other improved my cellular reception tremendously. No more dead spots (as long as I use a Windows phone)
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: dletter: Fox News behind the scenes:

"How can we promote getting vaccinated to our core audience when we've been wildly unstable about that messaging for 6 months?"

"Find a black guy who will say some crazy stuff about not getting vaccinated to argue against, and our audience will immediately be on the vaccination side?"

"Brilliant!"

Oh, you mean like VP Camel-toe Harris, who last year told people NOT to get the vaccine because Trump was in a lab brewing up his own potion?


Hey, edgelord - the next time you have a thought, let it go.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

meanmutton: spongeboob: So My friends who are giving the vaccine tell me interesting stories about parents coming in the same time with their kids so they can all get the vaccine together and how the whining can be really embarassing for the kids


I would really like to know how much of the anti-Covid vaccine is just people afraid of needles

I farking HATE needles. I'm terrified of them. I hate, hate, hate getting shots. It was absolutely stressful for me leading up to getting my first shot - and when the time came, I looked the other way, an Air Force medic pinched my arm and then it was all done. Was by far the easiest, least painful shot I've ever gotten. Second shot was a bit of anxiety but again, just look away and you barely feel it and it's over quickly.


People who are good at giving shots make all of the difference... I have no problem with needles, but still appreciate someone who's good at handling them, love the people where all you feel is the pinch of their fingers.
 
