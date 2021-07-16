 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CityNews Toronto)   Run   (toronto.citynews.ca) divider line
29
    More: Obvious, Tornado, Storm, per cent, Thunderstorm, Guidance, best option, Environment Canada's warning preparedness meteorologist, high-rise building  
•       •       •

1438 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jul 2021 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Close your eyes and think of Ottawa.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Growing up in West Texas they were a regular thing.

My moms preferred technique was putting us all in the tub then pulling a mattress over the top.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What if you live in a condo?  Don't go there, too soon.
 
VOCSL5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Lmfao: (FTFA)
"...
What if you're stuck outdoors, or camping?
"Make the best of the situation as possible."


ROFLMCOPTER sighted.

/seriously LMFAO at that line from the article
 
Tall_Wookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I've had this for a while. Not sure where I got it.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

VOCSL5: Lmfao: (FTFA)
"...
What if you're stuck outdoors, or camping?
"Make the best of the situation as possible."


ROFLMCOPTER sighted.

/seriously LMFAO at that line from the article


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
In circles. Counterclockwise. That neutralizes the tornado's effects
 
dennysgod
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Trust your Doctor and run

When I say Run, Run!: EVERY TIME the Doctor says "RUN!"
Youtube wjTrACpN1Lc
 
johndalek
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cwheelie: In circles. Counterclockwise. That neutralizes the tornado's effects


Only north of the equator.  If you do this in the southern portion you will only make it worse
 
Riomp300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/try and stop me
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Tornadoes are scary af, no doubt, but they are pretty much trackable and you can get out of the way and/or take shelter. Try being stuck on a mountain trail above the tree line during an apocalyptic lightning storm sometime. That's a level of lethal randomness I never want to experience again in a million lifetimes.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I had no idea tornadoes in Ontario was a thing until I was on a conference call with coworkers located up there and their phones started blowing up with emergency alerts yesterday.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hmm...

1.Bargaining
2.Chainsaw and American Flag
3.Waiting to see how it plays out
4.Reverse Windmill
5.Emotional Pleas
6.Pity (see also Emotional Pleas)
7.Set it on Fire
8. Another Tornado...

//It'll work this time...
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The answer is always "Go outside and check it out."
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just remember that nobody likes the video with those farking wide black edges on the left and right sides. Hold the phone horizontally, asshole.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cwheelie: In circles. Counterclockwise. That neutralizes the tornado's effects


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirMadness
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
As someone who was a child in Edmonton in 1987, I, along with all my contemporaries, know way way more about tornado safety than normal people should.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Tornadoes are scary af, no doubt, but they are pretty much trackable and you can get out of the way and/or take shelter. Try being stuck on a mountain trail above the tree line during an apocalyptic lightning storm sometime. That's a level of lethal randomness I never want to experience again in a million lifetimes.


Oh yeah. I been there. not fun
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Did Jim Cantore show up in Canada?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
WRONG. You film that shiat. I did when one touched down near me in Orlando.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
utsagrad123 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The only thing that can stop a bad tornado is a good tornado with a gun
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tall_Wookie: [Fark user image 630x671]

I've had this for a while. Not sure where I got it.


Looks like an Onion graphic.
 
frodisaur
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cwheelie: In circles. Counterclockwise. That neutralizes the tornado's effects


That's a rookie mistake. Almost all tornadoes in the Northern Hemisphere spin counterclockwise, so all you'd be doing is making the tornado spin twice as fast, and THAT's no way to bring Lois Lane back from the dead!
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.